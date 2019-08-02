VENATOR SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Venator Materials PLC - VNTR

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 30, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR), if they purchased the Company’s shares issued in connection with its August 2017 IPO, or its December 2017 SPO, or between August 2, 2017 and October 29, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Venator and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-vntr/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 30, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Venator and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 30, 2018, Venator disclosed that damages from a January 2017 fire at its manufacturing plant were far worse than previously stated, resulting in over $500M in costs and lost business, a restructuring expense of approximately $415M, and additional “charges of $220 million through the end of 2024.”

On this news, the price of Venator’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

