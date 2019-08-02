Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Venator Materials PLC    VNTR   GB00BF3ZNS54

VENATOR MATERIALS PLC

(VNTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

VENATOR SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Venator Materials PLC - VNTR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 30, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR), if they purchased the Company’s shares issued in connection with its August 2017 IPO, or its December 2017 SPO, or between August 2, 2017 and October 29, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Venator and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-vntr/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 30, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Venator and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 30, 2018, Venator disclosed that damages from a January 2017 fire at its manufacturing plant were far worse than previously stated, resulting in over $500M in costs and lost business, a restructuring expense of approximately $415M, and additional “charges of $220 million through the end of 2024.”

On this news, the price of Venator’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VENATOR MATERIALS PLC
10:51pVENATOR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
07:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
04:21pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
09:53aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
08/01GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Venator Mater..
BU
08/01Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Venator M..
BU
08/01The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ve..
BU
08/01Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ve..
BU
07/31BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMAN : Announces Securities Class Action Suit Fi..
PR
07/24Synthetic Dyes & Pigments Market - 2019 Global Report By Type And By Key Play..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 181 M
EBIT 2019 119 M
Net income 2019 40,2 M
Debt 2019 611 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,50x
P/E ratio 2020 3,94x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 327 M
Chart VENATOR MATERIALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Venator Materials PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENATOR MATERIALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7,54  $
Last Close Price 3,07  $
Spread / Highest target 389%
Spread / Average Target 146%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter R. Huntsman Chairman
Kurt David Ogden Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Douglas Delano Anderson Independent Director
Daniele Ferrari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENATOR MATERIALS PLC-26.73%377
ECOLAB INC.36.36%57 818
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-2.83%42 286
GIVAUDAN16.26%24 548
SIKA AG15.57%18 705
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING33.40%14 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group