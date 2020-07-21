Log in
Venator Materials : to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 4, 2020

07/21/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

WYNYARD, England, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) ("Venator") will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Results will be released to the public before the market opens that day via PR Newswire.

Call-in numbers for the conference call:

U.S. participants

1-833-366-1118

International participants

1-412-902-6770

(No passcode required)


In order to facilitate the registration process, you may use the following link to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN and separate call-in number to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, please go to:

http://dpregister.com/10145878

Webcast Information
The conference call and an accompanying presentation will be available via live webcast and can be accessed from the company's website at www.venatorcorp.com/investor-relations. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Replay Information
The conference call will be available for replay beginning August 4, 2020 and ending August 11, 2020.

Call-in numbers for the replay:

U.S. participants

1-877-344-7529

International participants

1-412-317-0088

Passcode

10145878

About Venator
Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. We operate 24 facilities, employ approximately 4,000 associates worldwide and sell our products in more than 110 countries.

Social Media:
Twitter: www.twitter.com/VenatorCorp
Facebook: www.facebook.com/venatorcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/venator-corp

(PRNewsfoto/Venator Materials PLC)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venator-to-discuss-second-quarter-2020-results-on-august-4-2020-301097327.html

SOURCE Venator Materials PLC


© PRNewswire 2020
