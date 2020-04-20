Vendetta Announces Amendment of Warrants and Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2020) - Vendetta Mining Corp. (TSXV: VTT) ("Vendetta" or the "Company") announces it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to amend the exercise price and expiry date of common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") previously issued in connection with its non-brokered private placement of units of the Company that closed on June 3, 2019. The Warrants (as amended) now have the same exercise price and expiry date as those issued pursuant to its non-brokered private placement of units that closed on July 30, 2019.

Each Warrant initially entitled the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per common share until June 3, 2021. The Warrants have been amended as follows:

Date of issuance Number of warrants Amended exercise price Amended expiry date June 3, 2019 2,886,250 $0.13 June 3, 2022

The Company also announces that it has sought and received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to reduce the price of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see NR #03, dated February 11, 2020) from $0.05 per Unit to $0.04 per Unit. The Company will issue up to 13,750,000 Units at the new price for gross proceeds of up to $550,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at a price of $0.06 per share.

The private placement is subject to the approval of the TSXV and the securities will be subject to a four-month hold period under securities laws.

The net proceeds of the financing will primarily be used to maintain the Issuer's existing operations, activities, and advance the development of the Pegmont Lead-Zinc project. Finder's fees of up to 7% cash or 7% shares may be payable in this private placement.

About Vendetta Mining Corp.

Vendetta Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties with an emphasis on lead and zinc. It is currently focused on advancing the Pegmont Lead Zinc project in Australia. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.vendettaminingcorp.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Michael Williams"

Michael Williams

President & CEO

Phone: 604-484-7855

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may be deemed to be "forward‐looking statements" or "forward looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian Securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements or information, including without limitation, statements or information regarding the use of proceeds of the Private Placement, and other future events or developments. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, are reliant on future events or conditions, Forward‐looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions.

