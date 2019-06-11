Venn Life Sciences : Audited Final Results

11 June 2019

Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc

('Venn', 'Venn Life Sciences' or the 'Company')

Audited Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2018

Venn Life Sciences (AIM: VENN), an Integrated Drug Development Partner offering a combination of drug development expertise and clinical trial design and management to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device organisations, announces its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Financial Highlights

· Total revenue was €14.3m (2017: €17.8m)

· EBITDA Loss (before exceptional items) of €1.43m (2017: profit €0.83m)

· Write down of €2.2m on the impairment of Intangible Assets

· Loss for the year after tax of €4.8m (2017: €1.7m) after a charge of €2.6m (2017: €1.7m) being investment write-down on Integumen PLC (€0.4m) and impairment of intangible assets (€2.2m)

· Arrangement of £1.0 million loan note in December to support working capital and collaboration with Open Orphan

· Cash and cash equivalents of €1.1m as at 31 December 2018 (2017: €1.2m)

Operational Highlights

· Improved revenue mix with lower key client dependency

· Maintenance of billable resource base despite project deferrals, enabling quicker business recovery

· Strategic collaboration with Open Orphan and focus on Rare and Orphan indications

· Successful management of ground breaking, life-saving technology development program providing invaluable reference point for future business generation

Outlook

Post the year end the Company has experienced a continuation of prior year trends with low utilisation resulting in revenue and EBITDA being behind management forecasts for the year to date. Based on the current proposals book the Directors expect there should be an increase in revenues in the coming months. However, the Company continues to require careful management of available cash resources and the Directors expect additional financial resources to be required in order for the Company to successfully execute its growth strategy.

Commenting on the Group's results, Cathal Friel, CEO of Venn, said:

'The year to 31 December 2018 has been challenging for the Company with a need to closely monitor cash resources; a trend that continued into 2019, notwithstanding the cash realised from the recent disposals of investment assets. The new Board has taken a very prudent approach to all matters associated with the past performance of Venn and is comfortable that the Company now has a solid platform from which to move forward. We are optimistic that with the commencement of deferred projects and a new business focus on Rare and Orphan indications, as demonstrated by the proposed acquisition of Open Orphan DAC, that the business can return to revenue growth in the near term.'

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Restated €'000 €'000 Continuing operations Revenue 13,920 17,405 Direct Project and Administrative Costs (16,658) (17,897) Other operating income 371 410 Operating (loss) (2,367) (82) Depreciation (95) (99) Amortisation (840) (792) Exceptional items (-) (25) EBITDA before exceptional items (1,432) 834 Finance income 10 - Share of loss of investments accounted for using the equity method (-) (874) Impairment of fixed asset investments (421) (843) Impairment of Intangible Assets (2,232) - (Loss) before income tax (5,010) (1,799) Income tax credit 235 127 (Loss) for the year from continuing operations (4,775) (1,672) Loss for the year is attributable to: Owners of the parent (4,775) (1,672) (4,775) (1,672) Other comprehensive income Currency translation differences 85 (139) Total comprehensive (loss) for the year (4,690) (1,811) Total comprehensive (loss) for the year is attributable to: Owners of the parent (4,690) (1,811) (4,690) (1,811) Total comprehensive (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the parent arises from: Continuing operations (4,690) (1,811) (4,690) (1,811) Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent during the year Basic and diluted (loss) per ordinary share From continuing operations (7.31c) (2.77c) From (loss) for the year (7.31c) (2.77c)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 December 2018

Group Group 2018 2017 Restated €'000 €'000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 263 312 Intangible assets 996 4,034 Investments 31 31 Total non-current assets 1,290 4,377 Current assets Trade and other receivables 6,004 5,514 Income tax recoverable 7 107 Cash and cash equivalents 1,098 1,175 Assets held for sale 259 680 Total current assets 7,368 7,476 Total assets 8,658 11,853 Equity attributable to owners Share capital 168 155 Share premium account 14,701 14,026 Group re-organisation reserve (541) (541) Reverse acquisition reserve 45 45 Other Reserve (34) - Foreign currency reserves (41) (126) Retained earnings (9,939) (5,164) Total equity 4,359 8,395 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Borrowings 1,093 - Total non-current liabilities 1,093 - Current liabilities Trade and other payables 2,538 2,999 Deferred taxation 199 434 Borrowings 469 25 Total current liabilities 3,206 3,458 Total liabilities 4,299 3,458 Total equity and liabilities 8,658 11,853

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the year ended 31 December 2018

Group Group 2018 2017 €'000 €'000 Cash Flow from operating activities Continuing operations Cash used in operations (1,105) (1,282) Income tax (paid) (-) (64) Net cash used in operating activities (1,105) (1,346) Cash flow from investing activities Investment in associate (35) (465) Purchase of intellectual property (33) (327) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (46) (193) Interest received 10 - Net cash used in investing activities (104) (985) Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 688 - Proceeds from invoice discounting 469 - Repayments on borrowings (25) (35) Net cash generated by financing activities 1,132 (35) Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (77) (2,366) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,175 3,541 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 1,098 1,175

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Share capital Share premium Other Reserves Share Option reserve Foreign currency reserve Restated Retained earnings Total €'000 €'000 €'000 €'000 €'000 €'000 €'000 At 1 January 2017 as previously stated 155 14,026 (496) 28 13 (3,294) 10,432 Prior Year Adjustment - - - - - (226) (226) At 1 January 2017 after prior year adjustment 155 14,026 (496) 28 13 (3,520) 10,206 Changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2017 (Loss) for the year as previously stated - - - - - (1,538) (1,538) Prior Year adjustment (134) (134) Currency translation differences - - - - (139) - (139) Total comprehensive (loss) for the year - - - - (139) (1,672) (1,811) Transactions with the owners Shares issued - - - - - - - Share option provision reversed - - - (28) - 28 - Total contributions by and distributions to owners - - - (28) - 28 - At 31 December 2017 after prior year adjustment 155 14,026 (496) - (126) (5,164) 8,395 Changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2018 (Loss) for the year - - - - - (4,775) (4,775) Currency translation differences - - - - 85 - 85 Total comprehensive (loss) for the year - - - - 85 (4,775) (4,690) Transactions with the owners Shares issued 13 675 - - - - 688 Purchase of minority Interest - - (34) - - - (34) Total contributions by and distributions to owners 13 675 (34) - - - 654 At 31 December 2018 168 14,701 (530) - (41) (9,939) 4,359

Note: 'Other reserves' above includes Group re-organisation reserve, Reverse acquisition reserve and Other reserve relating to non-controlling interest buy-back.

1. General information

Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc is a company incorporated in England and Wales. The Company is a public limited company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. On 18 January 2016, the company also listed on the ESM market of the Irish Stock Exchange. The address of the registered office is 2nd Floor, Berkeley Square House, MayfairLondon, W1J 6BD.

The principal activity of the Group is that of aClinical Research Organisation providing a suite of consulting and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device organisations. The Group has a presence in the UK, Ireland, France, Netherlands, Germany and Singapore.

The financial statements are presented in Euros, the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group's trading companies operate. The Group comprises Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc and its subsidiary companies.

The registered number of the Company is 07514939.

2. Earnings per share

(a) Basic

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period.

Restated Year ended Year ended 31 December 31 December 2018 €'000 2017 €'000 Loss from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the Company (€'000) (4,775) (1,672) Total (4,775) (1,672) Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue 65,293,943 60,284,263

b) Diluted

Due to the losses in the periods the effect of the share options and warrants noted below were considered to be anti-dilutive.

Restated Year ended Year ended 31 December 2018 31 December 2017 Potential dilutive ordinary shares Options 6,544,167 4,985,288 Warrants 418,749 166,666 Total 6,962,916 5,151,954

3. Prior Year adjustments

1. As a result of the adoption of IFRS15 a full review of accrued income on all active and completed contracts was undertaken in 2018 and the result was a €226,000 correction was required to the year end 2016 retained earnings balance carried forward for accrued income.

2. There was a release of €134,000 held in an escrow account in 2017 relating to the completion of a purchase of a subsidiary. A 2016 accrual should have been reversed in 2017 when the escrow account was released this has corrected as a prior year adjustment in 2017.