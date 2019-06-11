Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Venn Life Sciences Holdings    VENN   GB00B9275X97

VENN LIFE SCIENCES HOLDINGS

(VENN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/10 02:30:00 am
2.65 GBp   --.--%
02:33aVENN LIFE SCIENCES : Audited Final Results
PU
02:33aVENN LIFE SCIENCES : Placing of Shares
PU
06/06VENN LIFE SCIENCES : New edition of Kickstart Days by Venn Life Sciences
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Venn Life Sciences : Audited Final Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 02:33am EDT

11 June 2019

Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc

('Venn', 'Venn Life Sciences' or the 'Company')

Audited Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2018

Venn Life Sciences (AIM: VENN), an Integrated Drug Development Partner offering a combination of drug development expertise and clinical trial design and management to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device organisations, announces its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Financial Highlights

· Total revenue was €14.3m (2017: €17.8m)

· EBITDA Loss (before exceptional items) of €1.43m (2017: profit €0.83m)

· Write down of €2.2m on the impairment of Intangible Assets

· Loss for the year after tax of €4.8m (2017: €1.7m) after a charge of €2.6m (2017: €1.7m) being investment write-down on Integumen PLC (€0.4m) and impairment of intangible assets (€2.2m)

· Arrangement of £1.0 million loan note in December to support working capital and collaboration with Open Orphan

· Cash and cash equivalents of €1.1m as at 31 December 2018 (2017: €1.2m)

Operational Highlights

· Improved revenue mix with lower key client dependency

· Maintenance of billable resource base despite project deferrals, enabling quicker business recovery

· Strategic collaboration with Open Orphan and focus on Rare and Orphan indications

· Successful management of ground breaking, life-saving technology development program providing invaluable reference point for future business generation

Outlook

Post the year end the Company has experienced a continuation of prior year trends with low utilisation resulting in revenue and EBITDA being behind management forecasts for the year to date. Based on the current proposals book the Directors expect there should be an increase in revenues in the coming months. However, the Company continues to require careful management of available cash resources and the Directors expect additional financial resources to be required in order for the Company to successfully execute its growth strategy.

Commenting on the Group's results, Cathal Friel, CEO of Venn, said:

'The year to 31 December 2018 has been challenging for the Company with a need to closely monitor cash resources; a trend that continued into 2019, notwithstanding the cash realised from the recent disposals of investment assets. The new Board has taken a very prudent approach to all matters associated with the past performance of Venn and is comfortable that the Company now has a solid platform from which to move forward. We are optimistic that with the commencement of deferred projects and a new business focus on Rare and Orphan indications, as demonstrated by the proposed acquisition of Open Orphan DAC, that the business can return to revenue growth in the near term.'

Enquiries:

Venn Life Sciences Holdings PlcTel: +353 (0)1 5499 341
Cathal Friel / Tony Richardson

Arden Partners (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)Tel: +44 (0)20 7614 5900
John Llewellyn-Lloyd / Ruari McGirr / Benjamin Cryer

Davy (Euronext Growth Adviser and Joint Broker)Tel: +353 (0)1 679 6363
Anthony Farrell (Corporate Finance) / Ivan Murphy

Camarco (Financial PR) Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4980
Tom Huddart / Billy Clegg / Daniel Sherwen

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Restated

€'000

€'000

Continuing operations

Revenue

13,920

17,405

Direct Project and Administrative Costs

(16,658)

(17,897)

Other operating income

371

410

Operating (loss)

(2,367)

(82)

Depreciation

(95)

(99)

Amortisation

(840)

(792)

Exceptional items

(-)

(25)

EBITDA before exceptional items

(1,432)

834

Finance income

10

-

Share of loss of investments accounted for using the equity method

(-)

(874)

Impairment of fixed asset investments

(421)

(843)

Impairment of Intangible Assets

(2,232)

-

(Loss) before income tax

(5,010)

(1,799)

Income tax credit

235

127

(Loss) for the year from continuing operations

(4,775)

(1,672)

Loss for the year is attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(4,775)

(1,672)

(4,775)

(1,672)

Other comprehensive income

Currency translation differences

85

(139)

Total comprehensive (loss) for the year

(4,690)

(1,811)

Total comprehensive (loss) for the year is attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(4,690)

(1,811)

(4,690)

(1,811)

Total comprehensive (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the parent arises from:

Continuing operations

(4,690)

(1,811)

(4,690)

(1,811)

Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent during the year

Basic and diluted (loss) per ordinary share

From continuing operations

(7.31c)

(2.77c)

From (loss) for the year

(7.31c)

(2.77c)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 December 2018

Group

Group

2018

2017 Restated

€'000

€'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

263

312

Intangible assets

996

4,034

Investments

31

31

Total non-current assets

1,290

4,377

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

6,004

5,514

Income tax recoverable

7

107

Cash and cash equivalents

1,098

1,175

Assets held for sale

259

680

Total current assets

7,368

7,476

Total assets

8,658

11,853

Equity attributable to owners

Share capital

168

155

Share premium account

14,701

14,026

Group re-organisation reserve

(541)

(541)

Reverse acquisition reserve

45

45

Other Reserve

(34)

-

Foreign currency reserves

(41)

(126)

Retained earnings

(9,939)

(5,164)

Total equity

4,359

8,395

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

1,093

-

Total non-current liabilities

1,093

-

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

2,538

2,999

Deferred taxation

199

434

Borrowings

469

25

Total current liabilities

3,206

3,458

Total liabilities

4,299

3,458

Total equity and liabilities

8,658

11,853

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the year ended 31 December 2018

Group

Group

2018

2017

€'000

€'000

Cash Flow from operating activities

Continuing operations

Cash used in operations

(1,105)

(1,282)

Income tax (paid)

(-)

(64)

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,105)

(1,346)

Cash flow from investing activities

Investment in associate

(35)

(465)

Purchase of intellectual property

(33)

(327)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(46)

(193)

Interest received

10

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(104)

(985)

Cash flow from financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares

688

-

Proceeds from invoice discounting

469

-

Repayments on borrowings

(25)

(35)

Net cash generated by financing activities

1,132

(35)

Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(77)

(2,366)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

1,175

3,541

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

1,098

1,175

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

Share

premium

Other Reserves

Share Option reserve

Foreign currency reserve

Restated

Retained

earnings

Total

€'000

€'000

€'000

€'000

€'000

€'000

€'000

At 1 January 2017

as previously stated

155

14,026

(496)

28

13

(3,294)

10,432

Prior Year Adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

(226)

(226)

At 1 January 2017

after prior year adjustment

155

14,026

(496)

28

13

(3,520)

10,206

Changes in equity for the year

ended 31 December 2017

(Loss) for the year as previously

stated

-

-

-

-

-

(1,538)

(1,538)

Prior Year adjustment

(134)

(134)

Currency translation

differences

-

-

-

-

(139)

-

(139)

Total comprehensive

(loss) for the year

-

-

-

-

(139)

(1,672)

(1,811)

Transactions with the owners

Shares issued

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share option provision reversed

-

-

-

(28)

-

28

-

Total contributions by and

distributions to owners

-

-

-

(28)

-

28

-

At 31 December 2017

after prior year adjustment

155

14,026

(496)

-

(126)

(5,164)

8,395

Changes in equity for the year

ended 31 December 2018

(Loss) for the year

-

-

-

-

-

(4,775)

(4,775)

Currency translation

differences

-

-

-

-

85

-

85

Total comprehensive

(loss) for the year

-

-

-

-

85

(4,775)

(4,690)

Transactions with the owners

Shares issued

13

675

-

-

-

-

688

Purchase of minority Interest

-

-

(34)

-

-

-

(34)

Total contributions by and

distributions to owners

13

675

(34)

-

-

-

654

At 31 December 2018

168

14,701

(530)

-

(41)

(9,939)

4,359

Note: 'Other reserves' above includes Group re-organisation reserve, Reverse acquisition reserve and Other reserve relating to non-controlling interest buy-back.

1. General information

Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc is a company incorporated in England and Wales. The Company is a public limited company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. On 18 January 2016, the company also listed on the ESM market of the Irish Stock Exchange. The address of the registered office is 2nd Floor, Berkeley Square House, MayfairLondon, W1J 6BD.

The principal activity of the Group is that of aClinical Research Organisation providing a suite of consulting and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device organisations. The Group has a presence in the UK, Ireland, France, Netherlands, Germany and Singapore.

The financial statements are presented in Euros, the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group's trading companies operate. The Group comprises Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc and its subsidiary companies.

The registered number of the Company is 07514939.

2. Earnings per share

(a) Basic

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period.

Restated

Year ended

Year ended

31 December

31 December

2018

€'000

2017

€'000

Loss from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the Company (€'000)

(4,775)

(1,672)

Total

(4,775)

(1,672)

Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue

65,293,943

60,284,263

b) Diluted

Due to the losses in the periods the effect of the share options and warrants noted below were considered to be anti-dilutive.

Restated

Year ended

Year ended

31 December

2018

31 December

2017

Potential dilutive ordinary shares

Options

6,544,167

4,985,288

Warrants

418,749

166,666

Total

6,962,916

5,151,954

3. Prior Year adjustments

1. As a result of the adoption of IFRS15 a full review of accrued income on all active and completed contracts was undertaken in 2018 and the result was a €226,000 correction was required to the year end 2016 retained earnings balance carried forward for accrued income.

2. There was a release of €134,000 held in an escrow account in 2017 relating to the completion of a purchase of a subsidiary. A 2016 accrual should have been reversed in 2017 when the escrow account was released this has corrected as a prior year adjustment in 2017.

Disclaimer

Venn Life Sciences Holdings plc published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 06:32:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VENN LIFE SCIENCES HOLDING
02:33aVENN LIFE SCIENCES : Placing of Shares
PU
02:33aVENN LIFE SCIENCES : Audited Final Results
PU
06/06VENN LIFE SCIENCES : New edition of Kickstart Days by Venn Life Sciences
PU
05/02VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Training Courses – What's up Next – Registratio..
PU
05/01VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Integumen Debt Conversion
PU
05/01VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Changes to interests of a significant shareholder
PU
04/08VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Financing Update
PU
03/26VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Change of Adviser
PU
03/14VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Kickstart Days by Venn Life Sciences
PU
01/21VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 16,5 M
EBIT 2019 -0,60 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 0,40 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,10x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Capitalization 2,13 M
Chart VENN LIFE SCIENCES HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Venn Life Sciences Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Francis Richardson Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Cathal Martin Friel Chairman
Christian Bernard Milla Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary Blake Sheahan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENN LIFE SCIENCES HOLDINGS55.88%2
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC20.27%26 223
LONZA GROUP26.15%24 012
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 953
INCYTE CORPORATION20.77%17 061
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION74.82%13 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About