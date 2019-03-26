Log in
03/26 04:00:00 am
2.95 GBp   --.--%
VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Change of Adviser
PU
03/14VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Kickstart Days by Venn Life Sciences
PU
01/21VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
Venn Life Sciences : Change of Adviser

03/26/2019 | 04:15am EDT

26 March 2019

Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc

('Venn' or the 'Company')

Change of Adviser

Venn Life Sciences, an Integrated Drug Development Partner offering a combination of drug development expertise and clinical trial design and management to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device organisations, announces the appointment of Arden Partners plc as the Company's Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker with immediate effect, alongside its existing Joint Broker and ESM Adviser, Davy.

Enquiries:

Venn Life Sciences Holdings PlcTel: +353 1 5499 341
Tony Richardson, Chief Executive Officer

Arden Partners (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)Tel: +44 (0)20 7614 5900
John Llewellyn-Lloyd / Ruari McGirr / Benjamin Cryer

Davy (ESM Adviser and Joint Broker)Tel: +353 (0)1 679 6363
Fergal Meegan / Matthew de Vere White (Corporate Finance)

About Venn Life Sciences

Venn Life Sciences is an Integrated Drug Development Partner offering a unique combination of drug development expertise and clinical trial design and management to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device organisations. Venn have dedicated operations in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland with partners across Europe and the US.

Further information in relation to Venn Life Sciences www.vennlifesciences.com

Venn life Science: getintouch@vennlife.com

Disclaimer

Venn Life Sciences Holdings plc published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 08:14:02 UTC
