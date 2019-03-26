Venn Life Sciences : Change of Adviser

26 March 2019
Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc
('Venn' or the 'Company')
Change of Adviser
Venn Life Sciences, an Integrated Drug Development Partner offering a combination of drug development expertise and clinical trial design and management to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device organisations, announces the appointment of Arden Partners plc as the Company's Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker with immediate effect, alongside its existing Joint Broker and ESM Adviser, Davy.
Venn Life Sciences Holdings PlcTel: +353 1 5499 341
Tony Richardson, Chief Executive Officer
Arden Partners (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)Tel: +44 (0)20 7614 5900
John Llewellyn-Lloyd / Ruari McGirr / Benjamin Cryer
Davy (ESM Adviser and Joint Broker)Tel: +353 (0)1 679 6363
Fergal Meegan / Matthew de Vere White (Corporate Finance)
About Venn Life Sciences
Venn Life Sciences is an Integrated Drug Development Partner offering a unique combination of drug development expertise and clinical trial design and management to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device organisations. Venn have dedicated operations in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland with partners across Europe and the US.
Further information in relation to Venn Life Sciences www.vennlifesciences.com
Venn life Science: getintouch@vennlife.com
