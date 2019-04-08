Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Venn Life Sciences Holdings    VENN   GB00B9275X97

VENN LIFE SCIENCES HOLDINGS

(VENN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/05 11:35:11 am
2.55 GBp   --.--%
02:28aVENN LIFE SCIENCES : Financing Update
PU
03/26VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Change of Adviser
PU
03/14VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Kickstart Days by Venn Life Sciences
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Venn Life Sciences : Financing Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 02:28am EDT

8 April 2019

Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc

('Venn' or the 'Company')

Financing Update

Venn Life Sciences, an Integrated Drug Development Partner offering a combination of drug development expertise and clinical trial design and management to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device organisations, announces that Raglan Capital Limited, of whom Cathal Friel is a principal and owner, has subscribed for loan notes of £250,000 with a term of 13 months and a 8% coupon. The interest on the notes will be paid annually. The issue of the loan notes follows the previously announced financing of 11 December 2018 albeit on improved terms for the Company i.e. at a lower coupon and without any warrants or convertibility. The proceeds of the loan note will be applied to the Company's working capital.

Related Party Transaction

The subscription by Raglan Capital is considered a related party transaction for the purposes of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The Directors (other than Cathal Friel) consider, having consulted with Arden Partners, the Company's nominated adviser, that the terms of the subscription by Raglan Capital are fair and reasonable in so far as its Shareholders are concerned.

Enquiries:

Venn Life Sciences Holdings PlcTel: +353 1 5499 341
Tony Richardson, Chief Executive Officer

Arden Partners (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)Tel: +44 (0)20 7614 5900
John Llewellyn-Lloyd / Ruari McGirr / Benjamin Cryer

Davy (ESM Adviser and Joint Broker)Tel: +353 (0)1 679 6363
Fergal Meegan / Matthew de Vere White (Corporate Finance)

About Venn Life Sciences

Venn Life Sciences is an Integrated Drug Development Partner offering a unique combination of drug development expertise and clinical trial design and management to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device organisations. Venn have dedicated operations in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland with partners across Europe and the US.

Further information in relation to Venn Life Sciences www.vennlifesciences.com

Venn life Science: getintouch@vennlife.com

Disclaimer

Venn Life Sciences Holdings plc published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 06:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VENN LIFE SCIENCES HOLDING
02:28aVENN LIFE SCIENCES : Financing Update
PU
03/26VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Change of Adviser
PU
03/14VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Kickstart Days by Venn Life Sciences
PU
01/21VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
01/21VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
01/18VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Announce Partnership
PU
01/18VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Partnership Announcement
PU
2018VENN LIFE SCIENCES : enters collaboration to grow its business
AQ
2018VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Open Orphan DAC and ..
PU
2018VENN LIFE SCIENCES : A strategic Collaboration with Open Orphan DAC
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 13,8 M
EBIT 2018 -1,10 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 0,30 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,13x
EV / Sales 2019 0,10x
Capitalization 2,12 M
Chart VENN LIFE SCIENCES HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Venn Life Sciences Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENN LIFE SCIENCES HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Francis Richardson Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Cathal Martin Friel Chairman
Christian Bernard Milla Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary Blake Sheahan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENN LIFE SCIENCES HOLDINGS50.00%2
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC24.18%28 133
LONZA GROUP21.12%22 953
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 619
INCYTE CORPORATION33.28%18 161
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.40.08%12 744
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About