Venn Life Sciences : Financing Update

8 April 2019

Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc

('Venn' or the 'Company')

Financing Update

Venn Life Sciences, an Integrated Drug Development Partner offering a combination of drug development expertise and clinical trial design and management to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device organisations, announces that Raglan Capital Limited, of whom Cathal Friel is a principal and owner, has subscribed for loan notes of £250,000 with a term of 13 months and a 8% coupon. The interest on the notes will be paid annually. The issue of the loan notes follows the previously announced financing of 11 December 2018 albeit on improved terms for the Company i.e. at a lower coupon and without any warrants or convertibility. The proceeds of the loan note will be applied to the Company's working capital.

Related Party Transaction

The subscription by Raglan Capital is considered a related party transaction for the purposes of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The Directors (other than Cathal Friel) consider, having consulted with Arden Partners, the Company's nominated adviser, that the terms of the subscription by Raglan Capital are fair and reasonable in so far as its Shareholders are concerned.

