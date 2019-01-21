Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Venn Life Sciences Holdings    VENN   GB00B9275X97

VENN LIFE SCIENCES HOLDINGS (VENN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/21 11:45:52 am
1.55 GBp   -11.43%
2018VENN LIFE SCIENCES HOLDINGS PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Venn Life Sciences : Second Price Monitoring Extn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 02:49pm EST

RNS Number : 6859N

Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC

21 January 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END
APMBLGDBGSDBGCB

Disclaimer

Venn Life Sciences Holdings plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 19:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VENN LIFE SCIENCES HOLDING
02:49pVENN LIFE SCIENCES : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
02:49pVENN LIFE SCIENCES : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
01/18VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Announce Partnership
PU
01/18VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Partnership Announcement
PU
2018VENN LIFE SCIENCES : enters collaboration to grow its business
AQ
2018VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Open Orphan DAC and ..
PU
2018VENN LIFE SCIENCES : A strategic Collaboration with Open Orphan DAC
PU
2018VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Trading Update and Change of Adviser
PU
2018VENN LIFE SCIENCES : Partnering with Venn's Pharmacokinetics team
PU
2018VENN LIFE SCIENCES : shares slump 17pc on loss and income fall
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14,4 M
EBIT 2018 -0,80 M
Net income 2018 -0,91 M
Finance 2018 0,30 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,08x
EV / Sales 2019 0,06x
Capitalization 1,42 M
Chart VENN LIFE SCIENCES HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Venn Life Sciences Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENN LIFE SCIENCES HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Francis Richardson Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Cathal Martin Friel Chairman
Christian Bernard Milla Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael Ryan Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary Blake Sheahan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENN LIFE SCIENCES HOLDINGS2.94%2
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC9.49%25 444
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%22 863
LONZA GROUP8.95%20 746
INCYTE CORPORATION23.32%16 688
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.29.92%11 878
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.