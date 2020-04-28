Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ventas    VTR

VENTAS

(VTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ventas : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 08:16pm EDT

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its first quarter 2020 earnings release prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, May 8, 2020. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 776-7841 (or +1 (661) 378-9542 for international callers), and the participant passcode is “Ventas.” The call will also be webcast live by Intrado DM and can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.ventasreit.com. A replay of the call will be available at the Company’s website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 (or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers), passcode 2063106, beginning on May 8, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will remain available for 30 days.

Ventas, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, unless otherwise expressly noted, “Ventas” or the “Company”), an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust with a highly diversified portfolio of senior housing, research and innovation, and healthcare properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties (including properties classified as held for sale), consisting of senior housing communities, medical office buildings, research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Company’s website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VENTAS
08:16pVENTAS : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
04/01VENTAS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31VENTAS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/30VENTAS : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
BU
03/30VENTAS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/19VENTAS : Declares First Quarter 2020 Dividend
BU
03/17VENTAS, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under ..
AQ
03/17VENTAS : Comments on COVID-19 and Provides Update on Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BU
03/03VENTAS : Successfully Completes Initial Closing of Perpetual Life Vehicle Target..
BU
02/24VENTAS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 851 M
EBIT 2020 485 M
Net income 2020 55,8 M
Debt 2020 11 422 M
Yield 2020 10,2%
P/E ratio 2020 190x
P/E ratio 2021 208x
EV / Sales2020 5,79x
EV / Sales2021 5,92x
Capitalization 10 879 M
Chart VENTAS
Duration : Period :
Ventas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 36,21  $
Last Close Price 29,16  $
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Debra A. Cafaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Probst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhavana Devulapally Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay M. Gellert Independent Director
James D. Shelton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTAS-50.68%10 625
WELLTOWER INC.-46.12%18 861
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-26.54%12 803
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-22.74%8 495
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-34.90%6 253
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.-22.16%5 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group