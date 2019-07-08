Log in
Ventas : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

07/08/2019 | 04:43pm EDT

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its second quarter 2019 earnings release prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, July 26, 2019. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 776-7841 (or +1 (661) 378-9542 for international callers), and the participant passcode is “Ventas.” The call will also be webcast live by NASDAQ OMX and can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.ventasreit.com. A replay of the call will be available at the Company’s website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 (or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers), passcode 6672539, beginning on July 26, 2019, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will remain available for 36 days.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to “Ventas” or the “Company” mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Company’s website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2019
