Ventas : Announces Treatment of 2018 Distributions

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) announced today the tax treatment of its 2018
distributions.
The Company’s dividends for 2018 totaled $3.1625 per share, taking into
account its first through fourth quarter 2018 dividends whose
ex-dividend dates all occurred in 2018.
For income tax purposes, total taxable dividend income for 2018 was
$3.16 per share.
The following table summarizes the nature of these cash distributions
and the appropriate 1099DIV box number:
|
|
DISTRIBUTIONS ON VENTAS COMMON STOCK
|
Date Paid
|
|
2018 REIT Dividend
|
|
2018 Taxable Income
|
|
2019 Taxable Income
|
|
Box 1a
Ordinary
Dividend
|
|
Box 1b
Qualified
Dividend (Included in
Box 1a)
|
|
Box 5
199A
Dividend
(Included in Box 1a)
|
|
Box 2a
Capital
Gain Distr.
|
|
Box 2b
Unrecap. Section
1250 Gain
(Included in
Box 2a)
|
Jan. 12, 2018
|
|
N/A
|
|
$0.790000
|
|
N/A
|
|
$0.744600
|
|
$0.000937
|
|
$0.743663
|
|
$0.045400
|
|
$0.030610
|
Apr. 12, 2018
|
|
$0.790000
|
|
$0.790000
|
|
N/A
|
|
$0.744600
|
|
$0.000937
|
|
$0.743663
|
|
$0.045400
|
|
$0.030610
|
July 12, 2018
|
|
$0.790000
|
|
$0.790000
|
|
N/A
|
|
$0.744600
|
|
$0.000937
|
|
$0.743663
|
|
$0.045400
|
|
$0.030610
|
Oct. 12, 2018
|
|
$0.790000
|
|
$0.790000
|
|
N/A
|
|
$0.744600
|
|
$0.000937
|
|
$0.743663
|
|
$0.045400
|
|
$0.030610
|
Total Taxable in 2018
|
|
N/A
|
|
$3.160000
|
|
N/A
|
|
$2.978400
|
|
$0.003748
|
|
$2.974652
|
|
$0.181600
|
|
$0.122440
|
Jan. 14, 2019
|
|
$0.792500
|
|
N/A
|
|
$0.7925000
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Total
|
|
$3.162500
|
|
N/A
|
|
$0.7925000
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company ’s increased fourth quarter 2018 dividend of $0.7925 per
share, announced on December 10, 2018 and paid on January 14, 2019, is
taxable to stockholders as part of their 2019 dividend income.
Beginning in 2018, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 added Section 199A
to allow for a new tax deduction based on certain qualified business
income. Section 199A provides eligible individual taxpayers a deduction
of up to 20 percent of their qualified real estate investment trust
dividends (Box 5 of the Form 1099DIV).
Stockholders are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding
the tax consequences of these distributions.
Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment
trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United
States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing
communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and
innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care
facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its
Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing,
facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and
health systems throughout the United States. References to “Ventas” or
the “Company” mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless
otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge
can be found at www.ventasreit.com
and www.lillibridge.com.
The Company routinely announces material information to investors and
the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission
filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Company’s website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations.
The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to
be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others
interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the
information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to
following the Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange
Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.
