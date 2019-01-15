Log in
VENTAS (VTR)
Ventas : Announces Treatment of 2018 Distributions

01/15/2019 | 06:32pm EST

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) announced today the tax treatment of its 2018 distributions.

The Company’s dividends for 2018 totaled $3.1625 per share, taking into account its first through fourth quarter 2018 dividends whose ex-dividend dates all occurred in 2018.

For income tax purposes, total taxable dividend income for 2018 was $3.16 per share.

The following table summarizes the nature of these cash distributions and the appropriate 1099DIV box number:

 
DISTRIBUTIONS ON VENTAS COMMON STOCK
Date Paid   2018 REIT Dividend   2018 Taxable Income  

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019 Taxable Income

  Box 1a
Ordinary
Dividend 		  Box 1b
Qualified
Dividend (Included in

Box 1a)

 

 

 

 

 

Box 5

199A

Dividend

(Included in Box 1a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Box 2a

Capital

Gain Distr.

 

 

 

Box 2b

Unrecap. Section

1250 Gain

(Included in

Box 2a)

Jan. 12, 2018  

N/A

  $0.790000  

N/A

  $0.744600   $0.000937   $0.743663   $0.045400   $0.030610
Apr. 12, 2018   $0.790000   $0.790000  

N/A

  $0.744600   $0.000937   $0.743663   $0.045400   $0.030610
July 12, 2018   $0.790000   $0.790000  

N/A

  $0.744600   $0.000937   $0.743663   $0.045400   $0.030610
Oct. 12, 2018   $0.790000   $0.790000  

N/A

  $0.744600   $0.000937   $0.743663   $0.045400   $0.030610
Total Taxable in 2018  

N/A

  $3.160000  

N/A

  $2.978400   $0.003748   $2.974652   $0.181600   $0.122440
Jan. 14, 2019   $0.792500  

N/A

  $0.7925000  

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

Total   $3.162500  

N/A

  $0.7925000  

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

               

The Company ’s increased fourth quarter 2018 dividend of $0.7925 per share, announced on December 10, 2018 and paid on January 14, 2019, is taxable to stockholders as part of their 2019 dividend income.

Beginning in 2018, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 added Section 199A to allow for a new tax deduction based on certain qualified business income. Section 199A provides eligible individual taxpayers a deduction of up to 20 percent of their qualified real estate investment trust dividends (Box 5 of the Form 1099DIV).

Stockholders are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of these distributions.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to “Ventas” or the “Company” mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Company’s website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2019
