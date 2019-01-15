Ventas : Announces Treatment of 2018 Distributions

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) announced today the tax treatment of its 2018 distributions.

The Company’s dividends for 2018 totaled $3.1625 per share, taking into account its first through fourth quarter 2018 dividends whose ex-dividend dates all occurred in 2018.

For income tax purposes, total taxable dividend income for 2018 was $3.16 per share.

The following table summarizes the nature of these cash distributions and the appropriate 1099DIV box number:

DISTRIBUTIONS ON VENTAS COMMON STOCK Date Paid 2018 REIT Dividend 2018 Taxable Income 2019 Taxable Income Box 1a

Ordinary

Dividend Box 1b

Qualified

Dividend (Included in Box 1a) Box 5 199A Dividend (Included in Box 1a) Box 2a Capital Gain Distr. Box 2b Unrecap. Section 1250 Gain (Included in Box 2a) Jan. 12, 2018 N/A $0.790000 N/A $0.744600 $0.000937 $0.743663 $0.045400 $0.030610 Apr. 12, 2018 $0.790000 $0.790000 N/A $0.744600 $0.000937 $0.743663 $0.045400 $0.030610 July 12, 2018 $0.790000 $0.790000 N/A $0.744600 $0.000937 $0.743663 $0.045400 $0.030610 Oct. 12, 2018 $0.790000 $0.790000 N/A $0.744600 $0.000937 $0.743663 $0.045400 $0.030610 Total Taxable in 2018 N/A $3.160000 N/A $2.978400 $0.003748 $2.974652 $0.181600 $0.122440 Jan. 14, 2019 $0.792500 N/A $0.7925000 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total $3.162500 N/A $0.7925000 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company ’s increased fourth quarter 2018 dividend of $0.7925 per share, announced on December 10, 2018 and paid on January 14, 2019, is taxable to stockholders as part of their 2019 dividend income.

Beginning in 2018, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 added Section 199A to allow for a new tax deduction based on certain qualified business income. Section 199A provides eligible individual taxpayers a deduction of up to 20 percent of their qualified real estate investment trust dividends (Box 5 of the Form 1099DIV).

Stockholders are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of these distributions.

