Ventas : CEO Named to Modern Healthcare’s List of 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare

Debra
A. Cafaro, Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) Chairman and CEO, has been
recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2018’s 100
Most Influential People in Healthcare. As the only representative
from the real estate industry, this is Cafaro’s fourth consecutive year
and fifth appearance on the prestigious list, demonstrating the
Company’s strong presence and influence in the U.S. healthcare space.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005717/en/
Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
“This recognition underscores the incredible potential of real estate
and capital to enable the healthcare industry’s long-term success,” said
Cafaro. “As the industry’s premier capital provider, Ventas is proud to
partner with many of the nation’s leading healthcare, academic medical
center, senior living and research providers in support of high-quality
and cost-efficient care.”
As an industry leader, Cafaro has helmed Ventas for almost twenty years,
and been recognized as one of Harvard Business Review’s Best-Performing
CEOs in the World for four consecutive years and Forbes Magazine’s
World’s 100 Most Powerful Women. Cafaro was recently elected as the
Chair of The Real
Estate Roundtable, the leading organization that addresses national
policy issues relating to real estate.
Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment
trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United
States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing
communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation
centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities,
health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge
subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility
development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health
systems throughout the United States. References to “Ventas” or the
“Company” mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless
otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge
can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.
