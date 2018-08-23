Log in
Ventas : CEO Named to Modern Healthcare's List of 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare

08/23/2018 | 09:32pm CEST

Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) Chairman and CEO, has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2018’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare. As the only representative from the real estate industry, this is Cafaro’s fourth consecutive year and fifth appearance on the prestigious list, demonstrating the Company’s strong presence and influence in the U.S. healthcare space.

Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

“This recognition underscores the incredible potential of real estate and capital to enable the healthcare industry’s long-term success,” said Cafaro. “As the industry’s premier capital provider, Ventas is proud to partner with many of the nation’s leading healthcare, academic medical center, senior living and research providers in support of high-quality and cost-efficient care.”

As an industry leader, Cafaro has helmed Ventas for almost twenty years, and been recognized as one of Harvard Business Review’s Best-Performing CEOs in the World for four consecutive years and Forbes Magazine’s World’s 100 Most Powerful Women. Cafaro was recently elected as the Chair of The Real Estate Roundtable, the leading organization that addresses national policy issues relating to real estate.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to “Ventas” or the “Company” mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Company’s website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. Supplemental information regarding the Company can be found on the Company’s website under the “Investor Relations” section or at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations/annual-reports---supplemental-information. A comprehensive listing of the Company’s properties is available at www.ventasreit.com/our-portfolio/properties-by-stateprovince.


