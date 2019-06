By Josh Beckerman



Ventas Inc. (VTR) will invest in a Quebec senior housing portfolio valued at about $1.8 billion including debt.

Ventas will own 85% of an equity partnership with Le Groupe Maurice, which will continue operating the 31 properties, including three scheduled to open this year.

Ventas expects the deal will add about 3 cents a share to 2020 normalized funds from operations.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com