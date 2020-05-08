Ventas : Q1 2020 Results and COVID–19 Business Update
05/08/2020 | 09:54am EDT
Q1 2020 Results and COVID-19 Business Update
Table of Contents
Chairman & CEO Remarks
Strong First Quarter Results
Transparent & Decisive Action
Ventas's COVID-19 Response
COVID-19 Segment Business Updates
Resolving Holiday Retirement Lease
Capital Deployment & Cost Management
Balance Sheet & Liquidity
Disclosures
Chairman & CEO Remarks
"Ventas delivered strong first quarter results, which exceeded our expectations for the enterprise and each of our business segments. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we took swift and decisive action to ensure the strength and stability of the Company. Our top priority remains the health and safety of all Ventas employees, the residents and caregivers in our senior living communities, and the many others who work in or use our 1,200 healthcare sites. As a result of our unwavering efforts, Ventas will continue to serve as a reliable partner and focused industry leader. To demonstrate our commitment to mitigating the spread of the coronavirus and further enhancing the safety of our senior housing communities, we are providing access to COVID-19 test kits and analysis from Mayo Clinic Laboratories at no charge to certain of our senior housing operators who need them.
"Ventas is, and will continue to be, a leading healthcare property owner in the businesses and geographies where we invest, a desirable employer and attractive investment vehicle. We remain well positioned to manage through current conditions and take further action as necessary to sustain our enterprise and protect the Company's future."
Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO
Strong First Quarter Results
Q1 Earnings Metrics
Q1 Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Q1 Reported
Q1 Reported
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Per
$1.26
Net Debt to Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA
5.7x
Share
Normalized FFO Per Share
$0.97
Cash and Cash Equivalents (as of 5/6/20)
$3.2B
Total Revenue ($M)
$1,012
Fixed Charge Coverage
4.3x
Property NOI, annualized ($M)
$1,939
Debt Maturing 2020
$229M
Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA, annualized ($M)
$1,947
Q1 Disposition Proceeds
$729M
Same-Store NOI Growth YoY
Key Highlights
Q1 Reported 1
Record quarterly revenues (>$1B)
Total Portfolio Same-Store NOI
(0.6%)
Pre-COVID-19 performance exceeded Company expectations across
all segments
Segment Same-Store NOI
oYoY same-store SHOP performance affected by $6M COVID-19
costs and as expected lower "start point" to 2020
NNN
3.9%
oSHOP Q1 same-store NOI grew 2.3% sequentially, 6.0% ex-COVID-
SHOP
(10.4%)
19 costs
Office
5.8%
Strong balance sheet and liquidity
1. Same-Storeyear-over-yearthree-month Portfolio Cash NOI growth includes identifiable COVID-19 expenses of $6M in the
Significant progress against Pre-COVID-19 Priority Action Plan
(6.9%) and 0.6%, respectively
SHOP portfolio. Exclusive of these costs, SHOP and Total Same-Store Portfolio Cash NOI year-over-year growth would have been
Transparent & Decisive Action to Ensure Strength & Stability
Supporting Tenants & Operators:Providing COVID-19 testing kits and analysis from Mayo Clinic Laboratories free of charge to certain of its senior living operators to enhance the safety of Ventas's senior living communities by accelerating employee testing
Continuing Productive & Seamless Business Operations:Business continuity plans and execution have been outstanding
Increasing Financial Flexibility:Approximately $3.2B in cash and cash equivalents on hand as of May 6, 2020 with de minimis near-term debt maturities and unfunded commitments
Resolving Holiday Lease:Mutually beneficial transaction enables us to retain upside in our 26 communities over time, receive $100M in cash and notes and preserve our operational flexibility
Enhancing Best in Class Leadership Team:Two highly experienced senior leaders joined the Company on March 4, 2020: J. Justin Hutchens as leader of Senior Housing and Carey S. Roberts as General Counsel
Reducing 2020 Expenditures:Proactively reducing 2020 capital expenditures by $0.3B to a new total of $0.5B mainly through pausing certain ground-up developments
Contributing to the Industry:Evidence-based advocate for senior living residents with federal policymakers
Communicating Immediately and Transparently:Based on its data-driven early understanding of the potential scope and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ventas withdrew its previously issued financial guidance on March 17, 2020
Ventas's COVID-19 Response: Prioritizing Health & Safety for All Stakeholders; Making a Positive Contribution
Health & Safety
Ventas'sfirst priority is the health and safety of employees, residents, tenants andoperating partners
Carefullymonitoring pandemic impact and actively engaged in theongoing efforts to manage & contain it
Ventas's operators haveimplemented CDCor local-equivalent protocols and best practices:
Limited access to communities
Daily monitoring of resident and employee temperatures and/or symptoms
Limited group activities
Limited / haltedmove-ins
Coordination with third party contract labor providers
Increased and enhanced infection control procedures
EnhancedCOVID-19-related employee benefits
Business Continuity
Other Business Actions
Createdbusiness continuity teams
Proactively withdrew previously issued
2020 guidance on March 17; other health
Ventas's organization is efficiently
care REITs followed
conducting business remotely,andits
As aprecautionary measure, Ventasdrew
business continuity plans andexecution
have beenoutstanding
on Company's revolving credit facility in
the amount of $2.75B in mid-March
Corporate employees have beenworking
remotely since 3/16, whileon-site
Issued $500M of senior notes to further
Lillibridge employees are continuing to
enhance liquidity
support healthcare partners & tenants
Provided select financial and other
Strong IT infrastructure hasenabled
support for tenants and operators
maximum productivity
Intensive communication with operators
Continuous communication at all levels
of the organization: video meetings;
Sharp focus on capitalconservation
written and video communications; on-line
including capex and G&A
resources and tips
Enhanced risk management protocols and
Created office and operations reopening
procedures
task force
Leadership & Advocacy
We areproviding access to COVID-19 test kits and analysis from Mayo Clinic Laboratories at no charge to certain senior housing operators to accelerate employee testing
Taking aleadership rolein establishing various financial support programsfor tenants who are experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic so they can focus on caring for seniors, patients and their employees
Providing informationandhelp totenants andpartners so that they canenhance their liquidity andrecover operating costs through various government programs for which they are eligible
Proactively assistingits tenants and operators inacquiring personal protective equipment ("PPE") and other scarce supplies via its advantaged sourcing platform
Ventas has been an early and activeevidence-basedadvocatefor senior living residents with federal policymakers, in alliance with other industry leaders and associations
SHOP COVID-19 Clinical & Business Update
SHOP Communities Affected by COVID-191
405
25% of
communities
have had a
13% of
resident test
positive
communities
have had a
resident test
positive
within the
102
71
last 7 days
51
Total
Impacted Properties
Positive Test
Positive Test
(Cumulative)
Within 14 Days
Within 7 Days
Note: Excludes Holiday assets.
SHOP Residents Confirmed Cases of COVID-191
41,000
2.3% of
residents
have tested
0.3% of
positive
residents
942
have tested
positive
within the
329
last 7 days
113
Total
Total Residents Tested
Positive Test
Positive Test
Note: Excludes Holiday assets.
Positive
Within 14 Days
Within 7 Days
(Cumulative)
SHOP COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Geographically Aligned with U.S.1
U.S. Total2
COVID-19
% of Total
VTR % of Confirmed
Cases2
COVID-19 Residents
New York
313K
28%
35%
New Jersey
124K
11%
16%
Massachusetts
66K
6%
6%
Illinois
59K
5%
2%
California
53K
5%
8%
Others
518K
46%
32%
Total
1,132K
100%
100%
Latest Financial Trends
Aprilmove-ins approximated 25% of typical levels while overall move-outs were largely in line with typical patterns
Since widespread shelter in place orders were announced inmid-March,same-store "spot" occupancy has trended down at a rate of approximately 70 bps per week
Since the beginning of April 2020,same-store occupancy through May 1sthas declined by 330 bps (280 bps ex. NY & NJ), ending April at 80.7%
Total operating expenses, driven by labor and supply costs, are approximately 10% higher to combat the pandemic; SHOP operating expenses averaged ~$125M per month in Q1 2020 for 395 total assets3
In VTR SHOP, we generally expect 100 bps of sequential average monthly occupancy loss drives approximately$2-3M of revenue decline per month depending on mix and timing for 395 total assets3
Based upon the IHME 5/4/20 model, Ventas is past the peak ofCOVID-19 mortality projections per day in 65% of U.S. SHOP communities representing 78% of U.S. SHOP NOI4
1. Data as of May 3, 2020 and excludes Holiday assets and includes assets held for sale. Certain of the information contained herein, including intra-quarter operating information and number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, has been provided by our operators and we have not verified this information through an independent investigation or otherwise. We have no reason to believe that this information is inaccurate in any material respect, but we cannot assure you of its accuracy. 2. Johns Hopkins CSSE COVID-19 Data Repository as of May 2, 2020. 3. Asset pool per page 11 of the Q1 2020 supplemental. 4. "Peak" calculated based on Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) rolling 5-day mortality projections by state.
Office COVID-19 Business Update
Office Revenue Composition by Tenant Type1
Private Companies
Retail
5%
1%
Small 3rd Party
Physician Practices
14%
Investment Grade
Large 3rd Party
Health Systems
Physician Practices
43%
12%
Public Companies
<$1B Market Cap
1%
Non-Investment Grade
Health Systems
6%
Public Companies >$1B
Universities
Market Cap
11%
8%
Office Tenant Types
Office Revenue Composition
Investment Grade Health Systems
43%
Universities
11%
Investment Grade Public Companies or >$1B Market Cap
8%
Non-Investment Grade Health Systems
6%
Non-Investment Grade & <$1B Market Cap Public Companies
1%
Large 3rdParty Physician Practices
12%
Small 3rdParty Physician Practices
14%
Private Companies
5%
Retail
1%
100%
Latest Office Trends
Operational Update - MOB:All of our MOB buildings are open. VTR is partnering with MOB tenants and their associated health systems to protect health professionals, patients and our employees. We have sourced substantial amounts of PPE, coordinated visitor screening, licensed short term spaces and provided supplemental cleaning.
Operational Update - R&I:All of our R&I buildings are open and are supporting critical research organizations such as Wake Forest Health Sciences, VCU, Penn Gene Therapy, Integral Molecular, Alexion, Yale University and others in fighting the pandemic.
Leasing:New leasing across the Office segment has slowed. As a partial offset, retention has increased with over 90% for 1Q 2020, 94% for March and 98% for April.
Occupancy:Month-end Office occupancy as of April 30 was 91.5%, a 10 bps improvement from quarter-end.
Elective Procedures:As of May 7, nearly 80% of MOB NOI is in states that have either reopened for elective procedures or have announced the resumption of elective procedures.
Office Rents:The Company received all Q1 2020 Office rents. In April, tenants paid 96% of contractual Office rents and expect a significant portion of the remaining rent to ultimately be collectible. We are also offering to defer May rent for select third party physicians and smaller tenants - to be repaid no later than the Q4 2020. Only a small portion of tenants have utilized the May rent deferral option. To date, office tenants have paid nearly 80% of May contractual rent due, a faster payment rate than in April.
Panama City MOB Delivery:Ventas is delivering a fully restored 66K sq. ft. MOB on the campus of Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Hospital. The MOB, 100% leased by the hospital through 2027, is located in Panama City, FL, an area that was devastated by Hurricane Michael in 2018.
1. As reported Q1 2020 revenues, including consolidated and unconsolidated revenues
Triple-NetCOVID-19 Business Update
Senior Housing NNN Trends
Industry Trends:The Senior Housing NNN portfolio is experiencing the same negative revenue and cost pressure trends as SHOP with limited move ins, stable move outs and increased expenses. As a result, rent coverage is expected to be pressured, with partial rent mitigation provided by lease deposits and other credit enhancements.
COVID-19Clinical Update:As of April 30, we have been informed by tenants that, within our 347 NNN Senior Housing communities, there have been 261 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents (<1% of the resident population), located in 48 communities (~14% of our total NNN Senior Housing communities). NNN Senior Housing cases have followed trends reported by the CDC for their respective geographies.
IHME Model "Peak" Projections:Based upon the IHME 5/4/20 model, Ventas is past the peak of COVID-19 mortality projections per day in 72% of U.S. Senior Housing NNN communities representing 75% of U.S. NNN Senior Housing NOI.1
Government Support: Senior living providers may be eligible for grants under the PHSSE Fund to partially mitigate losses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, certain tenants have received PPP forgivable loans, availed themselves of payroll tax deferrals and other applicable government support.
NNN Senior Housing Rents:The Company received substantially all Q1 2020 and April NNN Senior Housing rent (adjusting for the April rent deferral program). In April, the Company offered its NNN Senior Housing tenants a 25% rent deferral program, which approximated $3M. In May, the Company enabled qualified tenants to pay 25% of their May rents from lease deposits and expect ~$2M to be so paid. Senior Housing NNN tenants have paid substantially all of their rents due through May 7, 2020.
1. "Peak" calculated based on Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) rolling 5-day mortality projections by state
Healthcare NNN Trends
Short Term Acute Care Providers:Industrywide, STAC hospitals have been negatively impacted by a reduction in elective procedures/surgeries and increasing costs to prepare for and combat COVID, including labor, supplies and PPE. Recently, many states are beginning to selectively "reopen" for elective procedures. As of May 5, 2020, 93% of Ardent's overall hospitals & 100% of Ventas's Ardent hospitals are in states that have re-opened or have announced they are re-opening in May for elective procedures.
IRFs:Census has been variable, initially declining due to lower surgeries and acute care volumes, and recently trending positively.
LTACs:LTAC volumes have increased, with meaningful surges in COVID-19 "hot spots", mainly offset by increasing costs, including labor, supplies and PPE.
SNFs:SNFs are experiencing significant volume declines, and expenses have increased. Significant mortality and infection rates have been experienced among patients and staff at many SNFs.
Government Support:Healthcare providers have had, and are likely to continue to have, access to significant government funding in the form of grants, advance payments and loans to partially mitigate losses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic and create liquidity.
NNN Healthcare Rents: The Company received all 1stquarter 2020 and April rent from its NNN Healthcare tenants. NNN Healthcare tenants have already paid nearly 100% of May rent.
Holiday Retirement Resolution
Key Statistics
3%
VTR NOI in Q1 2020
26 / 3,184
Assets / Units
$15M
Q1 2020 Cash Rent ($61M annualized)
0.9x
March 31, 2020 TTM Property EBITDARM
Cash Rent Coverage
$100M
$34M in Cash & $66M Notes
Portfolio Overview - 26 VTR IL Properties
+ 7 Guarantor assets are located in HI, OH, TX & FL
Transaction Summary
Completedconsensual transactionwith affiliates of Holiday Retirement (collectively, "Holiday") with respect to Ventas's 26 independent living assetspreviously leased to Holiday under a master lease ("Holiday Lease")
Enables Ventas toretain upsidein its 26 communities over time, receive significant valuefrom the Holiday Lease guarantor and preserve operational flexibility
Received$100M in payments, comprised of $34M in cashand $66Maggregate principal amount of secured notesfrom the prior guarantor of the Holiday Lease ("Guarantor") and certain Holiday affiliates
Notes mature in 5 years and bear interest at a9% blended annual rate
Guarantorowns 7 senior living assets:1 unencumbered, 6 encumbered by $174M mortgage loan
Holiday Lease was previously guaranteed by the Guarantor for Ventas's sole benefit
Ventas will pay Holiday amanagement feeof 5%of gross revenues
The management agreement isterminableby Ventas without penaltyupon thirty days' notice
Holidayfully paid rentunder the Holiday Lease from inception in 2013through March 2020
Preserving & Enhancing Liquidity:The Company expects to lower 2020 CapEx to $0.5B, a reduction of $0.3B from prior expectations.
Intentionally Paused Certain Development & Redevelopments:Ventas now expects to spend $340M in 2020 development and redevelopment, down roughly $260M from our original $600M outlook as a result of pausing certain of its ground-up developments that were previously announced.
Paused two recently announced R&I developments (One uCity in Philadelphia and 4210 Duncan in St. Louis) which are in attractive innovation districts but are not yet substantially underway.
Ongoing R&I projects are ~80%pre-leased to quality credit tenants.
Development Commitments:The Company's expected unfunded investment in all ground-up developments in 2020, net of committed construction financing, approximates $100M in the aggregate.
Ventas has a $400M committed construction line of credit available to fund developments of which $152M is outstanding as of March 31, 2020.
FAD Capital Expenditures: FAD CapEx is expected to be reduced by ~$40M to $140M vs. the prior $180M target.
Mitigating Current Conditions:Ventas is currently evaluating its cost structures across the enterprise, including its G&A and other organizational costs.
Balance Sheet & Liquidity
Strong Cash Position:Ventas had approximately $3.2B in cash and cash equivalents on hand as of May 6, 2020 with no commercial paper outstanding
Robust Net Debt to Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA of 5.7x as ofquarter-end:Ventas improved its Net Debt to EBITDA ratio by 40 basis points sequentially to 5.7x at March 31, 2020
Proactive Prudent Steps to Enhance Liquidity & Preserve Financial Flexibility:In March 2020, the Company drew $2.75B under its $3.0B Revolving Credit Facility and subsequently on April 1st raised $500M of senior notes
Incremental Interest Expense: The company expects to incur a quarterly cost of $16M in incremental interest expense arising from the increase in borrowings
Attractive Maturity Profile:Ventas has negligible near-term debt maturities, providing significant financial flexibility. As of March 31, the Company had $229M of debt maturities in 2020 and $418M in 2021, excluding the line of credit for which the Company has extensions through 20222
Current Debt Maturity Profile1,2
$1.6B
$1.5B
$1.5B
$1.2B
(US$ Billions)
$1.2B
$1.0B
$1.0B
$0.8B
$0.7B
$0.4B
$0.2B
$0.5B
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031+
USD Senior Notes
CAD Senior Notes
Secured Debt
Construction Revolver
USD Term Loan
CAD Term Loan
All balances as of 03/31/2020 adjusted to include $500M, 4.75%, 2030 maturity USD senior note issuance which settled on 04/01/2020. Excludes normal monthly principal amortization and Ventas' share of unconsolidated debt.
Excludes corporate revolver due 2021, which may be extended at Ventas's option subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions for two additional periods of six months each.
