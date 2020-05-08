Ventas : Q1 2020 Results and COVID–19 Business Update 0 05/08/2020 | 09:54am EDT Send by mail :

Q1 2020 Results and COVID-19 Business Update Table of Contents Chairman & CEO Remarks 3 Strong First Quarter Results 4 Transparent & Decisive Action 5 Ventas's COVID-19 Response 6 COVID-19 Segment Business Updates 7 - 9 Resolving Holiday Retirement Lease 10 Capital Deployment & Cost Management 11 Balance Sheet & Liquidity 12 Disclosures 13 2 Chairman & CEO Remarks "Ventas delivered strong first quarter results, which exceeded our expectations for the enterprise and each of our business segments. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we took swift and decisive action to ensure the strength and stability of the Company. Our top priority remains the health and safety of all Ventas employees, the residents and caregivers in our senior living communities, and the many others who work in or use our 1,200 healthcare sites. As a result of our unwavering efforts, Ventas will continue to serve as a reliable partner and focused industry leader. To demonstrate our commitment to mitigating the spread of the coronavirus and further enhancing the safety of our senior housing communities, we are providing access to COVID-19 test kits and analysis from Mayo Clinic Laboratories at no charge to certain of our senior housing operators who need them. "Ventas is, and will continue to be, a leading healthcare property owner in the businesses and geographies where we invest, a desirable employer and attractive investment vehicle. We remain well positioned to manage through current conditions and take further action as necessary to sustain our enterprise and protect the Company's future." Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO 3 Strong First Quarter Results Q1 Earnings Metrics Q1 Balance Sheet and Liquidity Q1 Reported Q1 Reported Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Per $1.26 Net Debt to Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA 5.7x Share Normalized FFO Per Share $0.97 Cash and Cash Equivalents (as of 5/6/20) $3.2B Total Revenue ($M) $1,012 Fixed Charge Coverage 4.3x Property NOI, annualized ($M) $1,939 Debt Maturing 2020 $229M Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA, annualized ($M) $1,947 Q1 Disposition Proceeds $729M Same-Store NOI Growth YoY Key Highlights Q1 Reported 1  Record quarterly revenues (>$1B) Total Portfolio Same-Store NOI (0.6%)  Pre-COVID-19 performance exceeded Company expectations across all segments Segment Same-Store NOI oYoY same-store SHOP performance affected by $6M COVID-19 costs and as expected lower "start point" to 2020 NNN 3.9% oSHOP Q1 same-store NOI grew 2.3% sequentially, 6.0% ex-COVID- SHOP (10.4%) 19 costs Office 5.8%  Strong balance sheet and liquidity 1. Same-Storeyear-over-yearthree-month Portfolio Cash NOI growth includes identifiable COVID-19 expenses of $6M in the  Significant progress against Pre-COVID-19 Priority Action Plan (6.9%) and 0.6%, respectively SHOP portfolio. Exclusive of these costs, SHOP and Total Same-Store Portfolio Cash NOI year-over-year growth would have been 4 Transparent & Decisive Action to Ensure Strength & Stability Supporting Tenants & Operators : Providing COVID-19 testing kits and analysis from Mayo Clinic Laboratories free of charge to certain of its senior living operators to enhance the safety of Ventas's senior living communities by accelerating employee testing

Providing COVID-19 testing kits and analysis from Mayo Clinic Laboratories free of charge to certain of its senior living operators to enhance the safety of Ventas's senior living communities by accelerating employee testing Continuing Productive & Seamless Business Operations : Business continuity plans and execution have been outstanding

Business continuity plans and execution have been outstanding Increasing Financial Flexibility : Approximately $3.2B in cash and cash equivalents on hand as of May 6, 2020 with de minimis near-term debt maturities and unfunded commitments

Approximately $3.2B in cash and cash equivalents on hand as of May 6, 2020 with de minimis near-term debt maturities and unfunded commitments Resolving Holiday Lease: Mutually beneficial transaction enables us to retain upside in our 26 communities over time, receive $100M in cash and notes and preserve our operational flexibility

Mutually beneficial transaction enables us to retain upside in our 26 communities over time, receive $100M in cash and notes and preserve our operational flexibility Enhancing Best in Class Leadership Team: Two highly experienced senior leaders joined the Company on March 4, 2020: J. Justin Hutchens as leader of Senior Housing and Carey S. Roberts as General Counsel

Two highly experienced senior leaders joined the Company on March 4, 2020: J. Justin Hutchens as leader of Senior Housing and Carey S. Roberts as General Counsel Reducing 2020 Expenditures: Proactively reducing 2020 capital expenditures by $0.3B to a new total of $0.5B mainly through pausing certain ground-up developments

Proactively reducing 2020 capital expenditures by $0.3B to a new total of $0.5B mainly through pausing certain ground-up developments Contributing to the Industry: Evidence-based advocate for senior living residents with federal policymakers

Evidence-based advocate for senior living residents with federal policymakers Communicating Immediately and Transparently : Based on its data-driven early understanding of the potential scope and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ventas withdrew its previously issued financial guidance on March 17, 2020 5 Ventas's COVID-19 Response: Prioritizing Health & Safety for All Stakeholders; Making a Positive Contribution Health & Safety Ventas's first priority is the health and safety of employees, residents, tenants and operating partners

first priority is the health and safety of employees, residents, tenants operating partners Carefully monitoring pandemic impact and actively engaged in the ongoing efforts to manage & contain it

monitoring pandemic impact ongoing efforts to manage & contain it Ventas's operators have implemented CDC or local-equivalent protocols and best practices :

or local-equivalent protocols and : Limited access to communities Daily monitoring of resident and employee temperatures and/or symptoms Limited group activities Limited / halted move-ins Coordination with third party contract labor providers Increased and enhanced infection control procedures

Enhanced COVID-19-related employee benefits Business Continuity Other Business Actions Createdbusiness continuity teams Proactively withdrew previously issued 2020 guidance on March 17; other health Ventas's organization is efficiently care REITs followed conducting business remotely,andits As aprecautionary measure, Ventasdrew business continuity plans andexecution have beenoutstanding on Company's revolving credit facility in the amount of $2.75B in mid-March Corporate employees have been working remotely since 3/16, whileon-site Issued $500M of senior notes to further Lillibridge employees are continuing to enhance liquidity support healthcare partners & tenants Provided select financial and other Strong IT infrastructure hasenabled support for tenants and operators maximum productivity Intensive communication with operators Continuous communication at all levels of the organization: video meetings; Sharp focus on capitalconservation written and video communications; on-line including capex and G&A resources and tips Enhanced risk management protocols and Created office and operations reopening procedures task force Leadership & Advocacy We are providing access to COVID-19 test kits and analysis from Mayo Clinic Laboratories at no charge to certain senior housing operators to accelerate employee testing

providing access to COVID-19 test kits and analysis from Mayo Clinic Laboratories at no charge to certain senior housing operators to accelerate employee testing Taking a leadership role in establishing various financial support programs for tenants who are experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic so they can focus on caring for seniors, patients and their employees

in establishing various for tenants who are experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic so they can focus on caring for seniors, patients and their employees Providing information and help to tenants and partners so that they can enhance their liquidity and recover operating costs through various government programs for which they are eligible

help tenants partners enhance their liquidity recover operating costs Proactively assisting its tenants and operators in acquiring personal protective equipment ("PPE") and other scarce supplies via its advantaged sourcing platform

acquiring personal protective equipment ("PPE") Ventas has been an early and active evidence-based advocate for senior living residents with federal policymakers , in alliance with other industry leaders and associations 6 SHOP COVID-19 Clinical & Business Update SHOP Communities Affected by COVID-191 405 25% of communities have had a 13% of resident test positive communities have had a resident test positive within the 102 71 last 7 days 51 Total Impacted Properties Positive Test Positive Test (Cumulative) Within 14 Days Within 7 Days Note: Excludes Holiday assets. SHOP Residents Confirmed Cases of COVID-191 41,000 2.3% of residents have tested 0.3% of positive residents 942 have tested positive within the 329 last 7 days 113 Total Total Residents Tested Positive Test Positive Test Note: Excludes Holiday assets. Positive Within 14 Days Within 7 Days (Cumulative) SHOP COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Geographically Aligned with U.S.1 U.S. Total2 COVID-19 % of Total VTR % of Confirmed Cases2 COVID-19 Residents New York 313K 28% 35% New Jersey 124K 11% 16% Massachusetts 66K 6% 6% Illinois 59K 5% 2% California 53K 5% 8% Others 518K 46% 32% Total 1,132K 100% 100% Latest Financial Trends April move-ins approximated 25% of typical levels while overall move-outs were largely in line with typical patterns

move-ins approximated 25% of typical levels while overall move-outs were largely in line with typical patterns Since widespread shelter in place orders were announced in mid-March,same-store "spot" occupancy has trended down at a rate of approximately 70 bps per week

mid-March,same-store "spot" occupancy has trended down at a rate of approximately 70 bps per week Since the beginning of April 2020, same-store occupancy through May 1 st has declined by 330 bps (280 bps ex. NY & NJ), ending April at 80.7%

same-store occupancy through May 1 has declined by 330 bps (280 bps ex. NY & NJ), ending April at 80.7% Total operating expenses, driven by labor and supply costs, are approximately 10% higher to combat the pandemic; SHOP operating expenses averaged ~$125M per month in Q1 2020 for 395 total assets 3

In VTR SHOP, we generally expect 100 bps of sequential average monthly occupancy loss drives approximately $2-3M of revenue decline per month depending on mix and timing for 395 total assets 3

$2-3M of revenue decline per month depending on mix and timing for 395 total assets Based upon the IHME 5/4/20 model, Ventas is past the peak of COVID-19 mortality projections per day in 65% of U.S. SHOP communities representing 78% of U.S. SHOP NOI 4 1. Data as of May 3, 2020 and excludes Holiday assets and includes assets held for sale. Certain of the information contained herein, including intra-quarter operating information and number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, has been provided by our operators and we have not verified this information through an independent investigation or otherwise. We have no reason to believe that this information is inaccurate in any material respect, but we cannot assure you of its accuracy. 2. Johns Hopkins CSSE COVID-19 Data Repository as of May 2, 2020. 3. Asset pool per page 11 of the Q1 2020 supplemental. 4. "Peak" calculated based on Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) rolling 5-day mortality projections by state. Office COVID-19 Business Update Office Revenue Composition by Tenant Type1 Private Companies Retail 5% 1% Small 3rd Party Physician Practices 14% Investment Grade Large 3rd Party Health Systems Physician Practices 43% 12% Public Companies <$1B Market Cap 1% Non-Investment Grade Health Systems 6% Public Companies >$1B Universities Market Cap 11% 8% Office Tenant Types Office Revenue Composition Investment Grade Health Systems 43% Universities 11% Investment Grade Public Companies or >$1B Market Cap 8% Non-Investment Grade Health Systems 6% Non-Investment Grade & <$1B Market Cap Public Companies 1% Large 3rdParty Physician Practices 12% Small 3rdParty Physician Practices 14% Private Companies 5% Retail 1% 100% Latest Office Trends Operational Update - MOB: All of our MOB buildings are open. VTR is partnering with MOB tenants and their associated health systems to protect health professionals, patients and our employees. We have sourced substantial amounts of PPE, coordinated visitor screening, licensed short term spaces and provided supplemental cleaning.

All of our MOB buildings are open. VTR is partnering with MOB tenants and their associated health systems to protect health professionals, patients and our employees. We have sourced substantial amounts of PPE, coordinated visitor screening, licensed short term spaces and provided supplemental cleaning. Operational Update - R&I: All of our R&I buildings are open and are supporting critical research organizations such as Wake Forest Health Sciences, VCU, Penn Gene Therapy, Integral Molecular, Alexion, Yale University and others in fighting the pandemic.

All of our R&I buildings are open and are supporting critical research organizations such as Wake Forest Health Sciences, VCU, Penn Gene Therapy, Integral Molecular, Alexion, Yale University and others in fighting the pandemic. Leasing: New leasing across the Office segment has slowed. As a partial offset, retention has increased with over 90% for 1Q 2020, 94% for March and 98% for April.

New leasing across the Office segment has slowed. As a partial offset, retention has increased with over 90% for 1Q 2020, 94% for March and 98% for April. Occupancy : Month-end Office occupancy as of April 30 was 91.5%, a 10 bps improvement from quarter-end.

Month-end Office occupancy as of April 30 was 91.5%, a 10 bps improvement from quarter-end. Elective Procedures : As of May 7, nearly 80% of MOB NOI is in states that have either reopened for elective procedures or have announced the resumption of elective procedures.

As of May 7, nearly 80% of MOB NOI is in states that have either reopened for elective procedures or have announced the resumption of elective procedures. Office Rents : The Company received all Q1 2020 Office rents. In April, tenants paid 96% of contractual Office rents and expect a significant portion of the remaining rent to ultimately be collectible. We are also offering to defer May rent for select third party physicians and smaller tenants - to be repaid no later than the Q4 2020. Only a small portion of tenants have utilized the May rent deferral option. To date, office tenants have paid nearly 80% of May contractual rent due, a faster payment rate than in April.

The Company received all Q1 2020 Office rents. In April, tenants paid 96% of contractual Office rents and expect a significant portion of the remaining rent to ultimately be collectible. We are also offering to defer May rent for select third party physicians and smaller tenants - to be repaid no later than the Q4 2020. Only a small portion of tenants have utilized the May rent deferral option. To date, office tenants have paid nearly 80% of May contractual rent due, a faster payment rate than in April. Panama City MOB Delivery: Ventas is delivering a fully restored 66K sq. ft. MOB on the campus of Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Hospital. The MOB, 100% leased by the hospital through 2027, is located in Panama City, FL, an area that was devastated by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

1. As reported Q1 2020 revenues, including consolidated and unconsolidated revenues 8 Triple-NetCOVID-19 Business Update Senior Housing NNN Trends Industry Trends: The Senior Housing NNN portfolio is experiencing the same negative revenue and cost pressure trends as SHOP with limited move ins, stable move outs and increased expenses. As a result, rent coverage is expected to be pressured, with partial rent mitigation provided by lease deposits and other credit enhancements.

The Senior Housing NNN portfolio is experiencing the same negative revenue and cost pressure trends as SHOP with limited move ins, stable move outs and increased expenses. As a result, rent coverage is expected to be pressured, with partial rent mitigation provided by lease deposits and other credit enhancements. COVID-19 Clinical Update: As of April 30, we have been informed by tenants that, within our 347 NNN Senior Housing communities, there have been 261 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents (<1% of the resident population), located in 48 communities (~14% of our total NNN Senior Housing communities). NNN Senior Housing cases have followed trends reported by the CDC for their respective geographies.

As of April 30, we have been informed by tenants that, within our 347 NNN Senior Housing communities, there have been 261 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents (<1% of the resident population), located in 48 communities (~14% of our total NNN Senior Housing communities). NNN Senior Housing cases have followed trends reported by the CDC for their respective geographies. IHME Model "Peak" Projections: Based upon the IHME 5/4/20 model, Ventas is past the peak of COVID-19 mortality projections per day in 72% of U.S. Senior Housing NNN communities representing 75% of U.S. NNN Senior Housing NOI. 1

Based upon the IHME 5/4/20 model, Ventas is past the peak of COVID-19 mortality projections per day in 72% of U.S. Senior Housing NNN communities representing 75% of U.S. NNN Senior Housing NOI. Government Support : Senior living providers may be eligible for grants under the PHSSE Fund to partially mitigate losses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, certain tenants have received PPP forgivable loans, availed themselves of payroll tax deferrals and other applicable government support.

: Senior living providers may be eligible for grants under the PHSSE Fund to partially mitigate losses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, certain tenants have received PPP forgivable loans, availed themselves of payroll tax deferrals and other applicable government support. NNN Senior Housing Rents: The Company received substantially all Q1 2020 and April NNN Senior Housing rent (adjusting for the April rent deferral program). In April, the Company offered its NNN Senior Housing tenants a 25% rent deferral program, which approximated $3M. In May, the Company enabled qualified tenants to pay 25% of their May rents from lease deposits and expect ~$2M to be so paid. Senior Housing NNN tenants have paid substantially all of their rents due through May 7, 2020. 1. "Peak" calculated based on Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) rolling 5-day mortality projections by state Healthcare NNN Trends Short Term Acute Care Providers: Industrywide, STAC hospitals have been negatively impacted by a reduction in elective procedures/surgeries and increasing costs to prepare for and combat COVID, including labor, supplies and PPE. Recently, many states are beginning to selectively "reopen" for elective procedures. As of May 5, 2020, 93% of Ardent's overall hospitals & 100% of Ventas's Ardent hospitals are in states that have re-opened or have announced they are re-opening in May for elective procedures.

Industrywide, STAC hospitals have been negatively impacted by a reduction in elective procedures/surgeries and increasing costs to prepare for and combat COVID, including labor, supplies and PPE. Recently, many states are beginning to selectively "reopen" for elective procedures. As of May 5, 2020, 93% of Ardent's overall hospitals & 100% of Ventas's Ardent hospitals are in states that have re-opened or have announced they are re-opening in May for elective procedures. IRFs: Census has been variable, initially declining due to lower surgeries and acute care volumes, and recently trending positively.

Census has been variable, initially declining due to lower surgeries and acute care volumes, and recently trending positively. LTACs: LTAC volumes have increased, with meaningful surges in COVID-19 "hot spots", mainly offset by increasing costs, including labor, supplies and PPE.

LTAC volumes have increased, with meaningful surges in COVID-19 "hot spots", mainly offset by increasing costs, including labor, supplies and PPE. SNFs: SNFs are experiencing significant volume declines, and expenses have increased. Significant mortality and infection rates have been experienced among patients and staff at many SNFs.

SNFs are experiencing significant volume declines, and expenses have increased. Significant mortality and infection rates have been experienced among patients and staff at many SNFs. Government Support: Healthcare providers have had, and are likely to continue to have, access to significant government funding in the form of grants, advance payments and loans to partially mitigate losses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic and create liquidity.

Healthcare providers have had, and are likely to continue to have, access to significant government funding in the form of grants, advance payments and loans to partially mitigate losses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic and create liquidity. NNN Healthcare Rents : The Company received all 1 st quarter 2020 and April rent from its NNN Healthcare tenants. NNN Healthcare tenants have already paid nearly 100% of May rent. 9 Holiday Retirement Resolution Key Statistics 3% VTR NOI in Q1 2020 26 / 3,184 Assets / Units $15M Q1 2020 Cash Rent ($61M annualized) 0.9x March 31, 2020 TTM Property EBITDARM Cash Rent Coverage $100M $34M in Cash & $66M Notes Portfolio Overview - 26 VTR IL Properties + 7 Guarantor assets are located in HI, OH, TX & FL Transaction Summary Completed consensual transaction with affiliates of Holiday Retirement (collectively, "Holiday") with respect to Ventas's 26 independent living assets previously leased to Holiday under a master lease ("Holiday Lease")

with affiliates of Holiday Retirement (collectively, "Holiday") with respect to Ventas's previously leased to Holiday under a master lease ("Holiday Lease") Enables Ventas to retain upside in its 26 communities over time, receive significant value from the Holiday Lease guarantor and preserve operational flexibility

in its 26 communities over time, from the Holiday Lease guarantor and Received $100M in payments , comprised of $34M in cash and $66M aggregate principal amount of secured notes from the prior guarantor of the Holiday Lease ("Guarantor") and certain Holiday affiliates

, comprised of and aggregate principal amount of from the prior guarantor of the Holiday Lease ("Guarantor") and certain Holiday affiliates Notes mature in 5 years and bear interest at a 9% blended annual rate Guarantor owns 7 senior living assets : 1 unencumbered, 6 encumbered by $174M mortgage loan Holiday Lease was previously guaranteed by the Guarantor for Ventas's sole benefit

Ventas will pay Holiday a management fee of 5% of gross revenues

of of The management agreement is terminable by Ventas without penalty upon thirty days' notice

by Ventas upon Holiday fully paid rent under the Holiday Lease from inception in 2013 through March 2020 10 Capital Deployment & Cost Management 2020 CapEx Spend (Original Guidance & Revised Expectations) Delta $0.9B ($0.3B) $0.8B $0.8B $0.7B $0.6B $0.4B Change vs. Prior $0.5B $0.5B Guidance $0.4B $0.2B ($0.2B) $0.3B $0.2B $0.2B $0.1B <($0.1B) $0.1B $0.2B $0.1B <($0.1B) - Guidance Revised FAD Redev Development Estimated $0.3B reduction in 2020 CapEx Capital Deployment & Cost Management Preserving & Enhancing Liquidity: The Company expects to lower 2020 CapEx to $0.5B, a reduction of $0.3B from prior expectations.

The Company expects to lower 2020 CapEx to $0.5B, a reduction of $0.3B from prior expectations. Intentionally Paused Certain Development & Redevelopments: Ventas now expects to spend $340M in 2020 development and redevelopment, down roughly $260M from our original $600M outlook as a result of pausing certain of its ground-up developments that were previously announced.

Ventas now expects to spend $340M in 2020 development and redevelopment, down roughly $260M from our original $600M outlook as a result of pausing certain of its ground-up developments that were previously announced. Paused two recently announced R&I developments (One uCity in Philadelphia and 4210 Duncan in St. Louis) which are in attractive innovation districts but are not yet substantially underway. Ongoing R&I projects are ~80% pre-leased to quality credit tenants.

Development Commitments: The Company's expected unfunded investment in all ground-up developments in 2020, net of committed construction financing, approximates $100M in the aggregate.

The Company's expected unfunded investment in all ground-up developments in 2020, net of committed construction financing, approximates $100M in the aggregate. Ventas has a $400M committed construction line of credit available to fund developments of which $152M is outstanding as of March 31, 2020.

FAD Capital Expenditures : FAD CapEx is expected to be reduced by ~$40M to $140M vs. the prior $180M target.

: FAD CapEx is expected to be reduced by ~$40M to $140M vs. the prior $180M target. Mitigating Current Conditions: Ventas is currently evaluating its cost structures across the enterprise, including its G&A and other organizational costs. 11 Balance Sheet & Liquidity Strong Cash Position: Ventas had approximately $3.2B in cash and cash equivalents on hand as of May 6, 2020 with no commercial paper outstanding

Ventas had approximately $3.2B in cash and cash equivalents on hand as of May 6, 2020 with no commercial paper outstanding Robust Net Debt to Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA of 5.7x as of quarter-end: Ventas improved its Net Debt to EBITDA ratio by 40 basis points sequentially to 5.7x at March 31, 2020

Ventas improved its Net Debt to EBITDA ratio by 40 basis points sequentially to 5.7x at March 31, 2020 Proactive Prudent Steps to Enhance Liquidity & Preserve Financial Flexibility: In March 2020, the Company drew $2.75B under its $3.0B Revolving Credit Facility and subsequently on April 1st raised $500M of senior notes

In March 2020, the Company drew $2.75B under its $3.0B Revolving Credit Facility and subsequently on April 1st raised $500M of senior notes Incremental Interest Expense : The company expects to incur a quarterly cost of $16M in incremental interest expense arising from the increase in borrowings

: The company expects to incur a quarterly cost of $16M in incremental interest expense arising from the increase in borrowings Attractive Maturity Profile: Ventas has negligible near-term debt maturities, providing significant financial flexibility. As of March 31, the Company had $229M of debt maturities in 2020 and $418M in 2021, excluding the line of credit for which the Company has extensions through 2022 2 Current Debt Maturity Profile1,2 $1.6B $1.5B $1.5B $1.2B (US$ Billions) $1.2B $1.0B $1.0B $0.8B $0.7B $0.4B $0.2B $0.5B 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031+ USD Senior Notes CAD Senior Notes Secured Debt Construction Revolver USD Term Loan CAD Term Loan All balances as of 03/31/2020 adjusted to include $500M, 4.75%, 2030 maturity USD senior note issuance which settled on 04/01/2020. Excludes normal monthly principal amortization and Ventas' share of unconsolidated debt. Excludes corporate revolver due 2021, which may be extended at Ventas's option subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions for two additional periods of six months each. 12 Forward-Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financials This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated results from operations and developments and other matters that are not historical facts. The forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Readers of these materials are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake a duty to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The most important factors that could prevent the Company from achieving its stated goals include, but are not limited to: (a) the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures intended to prevent its spread on the Company's business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition, including declines in rental revenues and increases in operating costs in the Company's senior housing operating portfolio, deterioration in the financial conditions of the Company's tenants and their ability to satisfy their payment obligations to the Company, constraints in the Company's ability to access capital and other sources of funding and increased risk of claims, litigation and regulatory proceedings and uncertainty that may adversely affect the Company; (b) the ability and willingness of the Company's tenants, operators, borrowers, managers and other third parties to satisfy their obligations under their respective contractual arrangements with the Company, including, in some cases, their obligations to indemnify, defend and hold the Company harmless from and against various claims, litigation and liabilities; (c) the ability of the Company's tenants, operators, borrowers and managers to maintain the financial strength and liquidity necessary to satisfy their respective obligations and liabilities to third parties, including without limitation obligations under their existing credit facilities and other indebtedness; (d) the Company's success in implementing its business strategy and the Company's ability to identify, underwrite, finance, consummate and integrate diversifying acquisitions and investments, including investments in different asset types and outside the United States; (e) macroeconomic conditions such as a disruption of or a lack of access to the capital markets, changes in the debt rating on U.S. government securities, default or delay in payment by the United States of its obligations, and changes in the federal or state budgets resulting in the reduction or nonpayment of Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement rates; (f) the nature and extent of future competition, including new construction in the markets in which the Company's senior housing communities and office buildings are located; (g) the extent of future or pending healthcare reform and regulation, including cost containment measures and changes in reimbursement policies, procedures and rates; (h) increases in the Company's borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors; (i) the ability of the Company's tenants, operators and managers, as applicable, to comply with laws, rules and regulations in the operation of the Company's properties, to deliver high-quality services, to attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract residents and patients; (j) the Company's ability and willingness to maintain its qualification as a REIT in light of economic, market, legal, tax and other considerations; (k) the ability and willingness of the Company's tenants to renew their leases with the Company upon expiration of the leases, the Company's ability to reposition its properties on the same or better terms in the event of nonrenewal or in the event the Company exercises its right to replace an existing tenant or manager, and obligations, including indemnification obligations, the Company may incur in connection with the replacement of an existing tenant or manager; (l) consolidation activity in the senior housing and healthcare industries resulting in a change of control of, or a competitor's investment in, one or more of the Company's tenants, operators, borrowers or managers or significant changes in the senior management of the Company's tenants, operators, borrowers or managers; and (m) the other factors set forth in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures in the Investors Relations section of the Company's website: https://www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations/non-gaap-financial-measures. This presentation is not complete and is only a summary of the more detailed information included elsewhere, including in the Company's SEC filings. Readers are cautioned to refer to the Company's periodic filings furnished to or filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form10-K,Quarterly Reports on Form10-Qand Current Reports on Form8-K,which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. This presentation and the information contained herein should be reviewed in conjunction with such filings. 13 Attachments Original document

