Ventas : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. “Ventas had a highly productive second quarter as we delivered strong results, executed on our near term development pipeline in our exciting university-based research & innovation business, and captured accretive and attractive external investments, including with Le Groupe Maurice,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO. “Building on our strong momentum in 2019, we are increasing our guidance for the year. With our powerful combination of a large, diverse high quality portfolio, which is benefitting from strong demand; our best in class partners; and our collaborative, experienced and results-oriented team, we are well positioned to meet our objectives in 2019 and pivot to growth in 2020. We look forward to the positive impact of an upcycle in senior housing from the expected combination of increasing demographic demand and reduced community openings, the completion and lease-up of our promising R&I development assets, growth in our core portfolio and accretive investment activity,” Cafaro added. Second Quarter 2019 Company Performance Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share for second quarter 2019 was $0.58 compared to $0.46 in the same period in 2018. The year-over-year increase from 2018 was due principally to growth in second quarter 2019 property-level operating income and a non-cash income tax benefit in the quarter. The second quarter 2019 also benefitted from cash natural disaster recoveries, the recognition of cash profit on warrants held in the Company’s Research & Innovation (“R&I”) business, and a $21 million second quarter 2018 non-cash expense (the “2018 Non-Cash Brookdale Expense”) incurred in connection with a mutually beneficial Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (“Brookdale”) lease extension. These benefits were partially offset by lower gains on real estate asset dispositions and lower interest income from loans and investments in the second quarter 2019 mainly due to the second quarter 2018 full payoff of the Ardent Health Services (“Ardent”) loans and related fee recognition.

Reported Funds from Operations per share, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit FFO”) was $1.13 compared to $0.98 in the same period in 2018. The change from 2018 results was due to the factors described above, adjusted to exclude the impact of lower gains from the sale of real estate assets in the second quarter of 2019.

Normalized Funds from Operations (“FFO”) per share for second quarter 2019 was $0.97 compared to $1.08 in 2018. The change from 2018 was primarily the result of the second quarter 2018 full payoff of the Ardent loans and recognition of related fees as described above. The second quarter 2019 non-cash tax benefit, cash natural disaster recoveries and the 2018 Non-Cash Brookdale Expense are excluded from the Company’s normalized FFO results for their respective periods. Second Quarter 2019 Portfolio Performance For the second quarter 2019, the Company’s quarterly same-store total property portfolio (1,104 assets) cash net operating income (“NOI”) was in line with expectations and rose 0.3 percent compared to the same period in 2018. Excluding the impact of a cash fee of $2.5 million received by the Company in the second quarter of 2018 from Brookdale, the Company’s portfolio grew same-store NOI 0.9 percent. Reported same-store cash NOI performance by segment for the second quarter 2019 is as follows: Same-Store Cash NOI Q2 2019 Reported Growth Triple-Net (“NNN”) 1.5% Senior Housing Operating Properties (“SHOP”) (2.9%) Office 2.9% Total Company 0.3% Second quarter year-over-year changes in the Company’s same-store property results were driven by: NNN portfolio : Growth was primarily the result of net in-place lease escalations. Excluding the 2018 $2.5 million cash fee noted above from Brookdale, the NNN portfolio grew 2.9 percent. SHOP portfolio : As expected, same-store SHOP performance was driven by the impact of continued 2019 elevated new community openings in select markets, which affected rate and occupancy. In addition, average occupancy compared to last year trended in accordance with the Company’s expectations. Despite significant new openings, absorption growth was robust and the positive trend of lower new construction starts continued during the quarter. Office portfolio : Growth was led by excellent performance in the Company’s university-based R&I properties and complemented by solid growth in the Company’s medical office building (“MOB”) portfolio, which is benefitting from the implementation and success of operational and sustainability initiatives.

2019 Investment Highlights The Company demonstrated momentum in its accretive external investment activity, announcing nearly $3.5 billion in new investments: Portfolio Investment with Le Groupe Maurice (“LGM”): Ventas, in partnership with LGM, a best-in-class, fully integrated designer, developer and operator of senior housing, agreed to invest in a Class-A portfolio of 31 high quality, apartment-like senior housing communities and certain in-progress developments valued at US$1.8 billion in the attractive Quebec market. Key aspects of the partnership, transaction and portfolio include: Expected 5.5 percent stabilized yield on the 31 communities, representing an attractive price. The communities are vibrant and contain top-tier amenities to encourage an active lifestyle. Average length of stay approximates six years. The existing portfolio is comprised of 28 stable communities and three newly constructed lease-up communities. Ventas expects a four percent NOI cumulative average growth rate over the next five years from these 31 communities. Five additional in-progress developments are currently underway, which are expected to be additive to NOI growth. Total expected project costs are C$0.5 billion and targeted stabilized cash yield approximates 6.5 percent. Ventas will have exclusive rights to jointly develop and own all current and future communities under a pipeline agreement with LGM. The Company expects LGM to commence an additional two to three communities per year, consistent with its historical growth. The Quebec senior housing market is compelling, with the senior population expected to double in the next twenty years and the penetration rate for senior housing robust at 18 percent. In June 2019, the Company signed a definitive agreement to acquire the 31 communities and in-progress developments in an 85/15% partnership with the principal of LGM. The portfolio will continue to be managed by LGM. In July 2019, the Company closed the first phase of the acquisition by funding US$723 million to LGM. Completion of the second phase of the investment is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

: As part of its pivot to growth, Ventas has announced a $1.5 billion proprietary pipeline of university-based R&I developments with its leading partner, Wexford Science & Technology (“Wexford”). Year-to-date, the Company has announced five specific projects totaling nearly $900 million with top-tier universities. The developments will be utilized for groundbreaking research, academic medicine and innovation. Additionally, the developments are with new and existing Ventas/Wexford university relationships, and establish or expand Knowledge Communities. These five projects include: Colony Financing: Demonstrating execution consistent with Ventas’s investment framework, including well structured, higher yielding investments, Ventas closed on a $490 million financing to subsidiaries of Colony Capital, Inc. (with its subsidiaries, “Colony”) in June as part of a successful $1.5 billion Colony loan (the “New Colony Loan”). Ventas’s investment bears interest at LIBOR plus 6.4 percent, representing a current all-in cash and GAAP rate of nine percent. The New Colony Loan is supported by a diverse pool of collateral, including 156 U.S. healthcare properties comprised of medical office buildings, senior housing properties and other healthcare assets. Ventas previously held a $282 million tranche of Colony debt that was fully retired with proceeds from the New Colony Loan. Ventas’s investment in the New Colony Loan is expected to add five cents per share of normalized FFO accretion on a full year basis funded on a leverage neutral basis.

Ventas’s Office business delivered exceptional performance and achievements year to date: Financial Strength Enhanced by Excellent Capital Markets Execution: Ventas’s net debt to adjusted pro forma EBITDA ratio improved sequentially to 5.2x, principally as a result of Ventas equity raised in June in advance of the July closing of the first phase of the LGM transaction. Second quarter and recent activity include: During the second quarter, the Company completed a public offering of common stock for 12.65 million shares that raised $794 million in gross proceeds at an average price of $62.75 per share, principally used to fund the Company’s LGM investment. After the second quarter, the Company issued and sold under its “at the market” equity offering program a total of 1.1 million shares of common stock at an average gross issuance price of $70.41 per share, resulting in nearly $78 million in gross proceeds, used to fund the Company’s investments. After the second quarter, the Company extended its maturity profile and managed interest rate risk via the attractive issuance of $450 million of 2.65% Senior Notes due 2025, proceeds of which were used to retire $397 million of 2.70% Senior Notes due 2020. The Company has robust available liquidity from cash on hand and existing credit facility totaling $2.6 billion at the end of the second quarter 2019, net of outstanding commercial paper.

People & Culture Driving Continued Success Sean P. Nolan Appointed to Board of Directors Sean P. Nolan, former Chief Executive Officer of AveXis, Inc. (formerly NASDAQ: AVXS), a clinical-stage gene therapy company acquired for $8.7 billion in 2018 by Novartis, has been appointed as an independent member of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. With three decades of extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and a proven track record of business results, Mr. Nolan will contribute unique and complementary insights to enhance the Company’s business, especially its rapidly growing R&I business.

Demonstrated Leadership Excellence Robert F. Probst, Ventas Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, was named Financial Executives International’s 2019 Public Company Financial Executive of the Year. The national award is presented annually to a CFO who has made a major impact within their company, achieved success in the company’s growth and profitability, and shown exemplary leadership skills throughout their career.

Ventas Named as a Founding Partner of The Global Institute on Innovation Districts (“GIID”) Ventas was named a Founding Partner in GIID, a practitioner-led and empirically grounded not-for-profit organization designed to strategically advance innovation districts worldwide through the creation of a global network and focused research initiatives.

Second Quarter Dividend The Company paid its second quarter 2019 dividend of $0.7925 per share on July 12, 2019 to stockholders of record on July 1, 2019. 2019 Guidance Improved After a strong first half of 2019, Ventas is raising its outlook for 2019 per share net income attributable to common stockholders, Nareit FFO and normalized FFO, as described below. The Company also re-affirms its previous overall and segment level same-store cash NOI growth guidance. Improved FY 2019 Guidance Previous Per Share Current Per Share Low High Low High Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $1.23 - $1.38 $1.38 - $1.45 Nareit FFO $3.70 - $3.82 $3.90 - $3.97 Normalized FFO $3.75 - $3.85 $3.80 - $3.86 Re-Affirmed-FY 2019 Projected Same-Store Cash NOI Growth Affirmed Low High NNN 0.5% - 1.5% SHOP (3%) - 0% Office 1.5% - 2.5% Total Company 0% 1% Assumptions for Ventas’s 2019 improved normalized FFO per share guidance are largely consistent with the Company’s previously disclosed guidance, but now include the impacts of announced investments and associated capital markets activities. In addition, the Company now expects to achieve $600 million of 2019 dispositions and receipt of loan repayments, approximately $360 million of which have occurred to date. Guidance continues to include $0.02 per share in incremental leasing costs from changes in lease accounting standards principally reflected in G&A expenses. The Company’s 2019 outlook now assumes 370 million weighted average fully-diluted shares. Consistent with the Company's prior statements, the Company’s guidance does not contemplate any modification of its lease with Holiday Retirement. No material unannounced investments or capital activity is included in guidance, except for the Canadian debt financing associated with the closing of the second phase of the LGM transaction. A reconciliation of the Company’s 2019 guidance to the Company’s projected GAAP measures is included in this press release. The Company’s 2019 guidance is based on a number of other assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company’s expectations may change. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve these results. Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Ventas will hold a conference call to discuss this earnings release today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 776-7841 (or +1 (661) 378-9542 for international callers), and the participant passcode is "Ventas." The call will also be webcast live by NASDAQ OMX and can be accessed at the Company's website at www.ventasreit.com. A replay of the call will be available at the Company's website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 (or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers), passcode 6672539, beginning on July 26, 2019, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will remain available for 36 days. Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of senior housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to “Ventas” or the “Company” mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com. The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Company’s website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. Supplemental information regarding the Company can be found on the Company’s website under the “Investor Relations” section or at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations/annual-reports---supplemental-information. A comprehensive listing of the Company’s properties is available at www.ventasreit.com/our-portfolio/properties-by-stateprovince. This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s or its tenants’, operators’, borrowers’ or managers’ expected future financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, funds from operations, dividends and dividend plans, financing opportunities and plans, capital markets transactions, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, operating metrics, capital expenditures, competitive positions, acquisitions, investment opportunities, dispositions, merger or acquisition integration, growth opportunities, expected lease income, continued qualification as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), plans and objectives of management for future operations and statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ from the Company’s expectations. The Company does not undertake a duty to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company’s actual future results and trends may differ materially from expectations depending on a variety of factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. These factors include without limitation: (a) the ability and willingness of the Company’s tenants, operators, borrowers, managers and other third parties to satisfy their obligations under their respective contractual arrangements with the Company, including, in some cases, their obligations to indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Company from and against various claims, litigation and liabilities; (b) the ability of the Company’s tenants, operators, borrowers and managers to maintain the financial strength and liquidity necessary to satisfy their respective obligations and liabilities to third parties, including without limitation obligations under their existing credit facilities and other indebtedness; (c) the Company’s success in implementing its business strategy and the Company’s ability to identify, underwrite, finance, consummate and integrate diversifying acquisitions and investments; (d) macroeconomic conditions such as a disruption of or lack of access to the capital markets, changes in the debt rating on U.S. government securities, default or delay in payment by the United States of its obligations, and changes in the federal or state budgets resulting in the reduction or nonpayment of Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement rates; (e) the nature and extent of future competition, including new construction in the markets in which the Company’s senior housing communities and office buildings are located; (f) the extent and effect of future or pending healthcare reform and regulation, including cost containment measures and changes in reimbursement policies, procedures and rates; (g) increases in the Company’s borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors, including the potential phasing out of the London Inter-bank Offered Rate after 2021; (h) the ability of the Company’s tenants, operators and managers, as applicable, to comply with laws, rules and regulations in the operation of the Company’s properties, to deliver high-quality services, to attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract residents and patients; (i) changes in general economic conditions or economic conditions in the markets in which the Company may, from time to time, compete, and the effect of those changes on the Company’s revenues, earnings and funding sources; (j) the Company’s ability to pay down, refinance, restructure or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; (k) the Company’s ability and willingness to maintain its qualification as a REIT in light of economic, market, legal, tax and other considerations; (l) final determination of the Company’s taxable net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the year ending December 31, 2019; (m) the ability and willingness of the Company’s tenants to renew their leases with the Company upon expiration of the leases, the Company’s ability to reposition its properties on the same or better terms in the event of nonrenewal or in the event the Company exercises its right to replace an existing tenant, and obligations, including indemnification obligations, the Company may incur in connection with the replacement of an existing tenant; (n) risks associated with the Company’s senior living operating portfolio, such as factors that can cause volatility in the Company’s operating income and earnings generated by those properties, including without limitation national and regional economic conditions, costs of food, materials, energy, labor and services, employee benefit costs, insurance costs and professional and general liability claims, and the timely delivery of accurate property-level financial results for those properties; (o) changes in exchange rates for any foreign currency in which the Company may, from time to time, conduct business; (p) year-over-year changes in the Consumer Price Index or the UK Retail Price Index and the effect of those changes on the rent escalators contained in the Company’s leases and the Company’s earnings; (q) the Company’s ability and the ability of its tenants, operators, borrowers and managers to obtain and maintain adequate property, liability and other insurance from reputable, financially stable providers; (r) the impact of damage to the Company’s properties from catastrophic weather and other natural events and the physical effects of climate change; (s) the impact of increased operating costs and uninsured professional liability claims on the Company’s liquidity, financial condition and results of operations or that of the Company’s tenants, operators, borrowers and managers, and the ability of the Company and the Company’s tenants, operators, borrowers and managers to accurately estimate the magnitude of those claims; (t) risks associated with the Company’s office building portfolio and operations, including the Company’s ability to successfully design, develop and manage office buildings and to retain key personnel; (u) the ability of the hospitals on or near whose campuses the Company’s medical office buildings are located and their affiliated health systems to remain competitive and financially viable and to attract physicians and physician groups; (v) risks associated with the Company’s investments in joint ventures and unconsolidated entities, including its lack of sole decision-making authority and its reliance on its joint venture partners’ financial condition; (w) the Company’s ability to obtain the financial results expected from its development and redevelopment projects; (x) the impact of market or issuer events on the liquidity or value of the Company’s investments in marketable securities; (y) consolidation activity in the senior housing and healthcare industries resulting in a change of control of, or a competitor’s investment in, one or more of the Company’s tenants, operators, borrowers or managers or significant changes in the senior management of the Company’s tenants, operators, borrowers or managers; (z) the impact of litigation or any financial, accounting, legal or regulatory issues that may affect the Company or its tenants, operators, borrowers or managers; and (aa) changes in accounting principles, or their application or interpretation, and the Company’s ability to make estimates and the assumptions underlying the estimates, which could have an effect on the Company’s earnings. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Assets Real estate investments: Land and improvements $ 2,128,409 $ 2,116,086 $ 2,114,406 $ 2,115,870 $ 2,124,231 Buildings and improvements 22,837,251 22,609,780 22,437,243 22,188,578 22,065,202 Construction in progress 386,550 335,773 422,334 395,072 408,313 Acquired lease intangibles 1,267,322 1,279,490 1,502,955 1,506,269 1,510,698 Operating lease assets 374,319 359,025 — — — 26,993,851 26,700,154 26,476,938 26,205,789 26,108,444 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (6,758,067 ) (6,570,557 ) (6,383,281 ) (6,185,155 ) (5,972,774 ) Net real estate property 20,235,784 20,129,597 20,093,657 20,020,634 20,135,670 Secured loans receivable and investments, net 693,651 496,344 495,869 527,851 526,553 Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities 47,112 48,162 48,378 48,478 101,490 Net real estate investments 20,976,547 20,674,103 20,637,904 20,596,963 20,763,713 Cash and cash equivalents 81,987 82,514 72,277 86,107 93,684 Escrow deposits and restricted cash 56,309 57,717 59,187 62,440 64,419 Goodwill 1,050,470 1,050,876 1,050,548 1,045,877 1,034,274 Assets held for sale 1,754 5,978 5,454 24,180 15,567 Other assets 821,844 796,909 759,185 782,386 727,477 Total assets $ 22,988,911 $ 22,668,097 $ 22,584,555 $ 22,597,953 $ 22,699,134 Liabilities and equity Liabilities: Senior notes payable and other debt $ 10,256,092 $ 10,690,176 $ 10,733,699 $ 10,478,455 $ 10,402,897 Accrued interest 111,388 81,766 99,667 76,883 93,112 Operating lease liabilities 233,757 214,046 — — — Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,137,980 1,063,707 1,086,030 1,134,898 1,133,902 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 1,216 947 205 14,790 896 Deferred income taxes 149,454 205,056 205,219 236,616 240,941 Total liabilities 11,889,887 12,255,698 12,124,820 11,941,642 11,871,748 Redeemable OP unitholder and noncontrolling interests 222,662 206,386 188,141 143,242 149,817 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Ventas stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, unissued — — — — — Common stock, $0.25 par value; 371,478; 358,387; 356,572; 356,468; and 356,412 shares issued at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and June 30, 2018, respectively 92,852 89,579 89,125 89,100 89,085 Capital in excess of par value 13,940,117 13,160,550 13,076,528 13,081,324 13,068,399 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,671 ) (12,065 ) (19,582 ) (7,947 ) (10,861 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (3,173,287 ) (3,088,401 ) (2,930,214 ) (2,709,293 ) (2,529,102 ) Treasury stock, 0; 0; 0; 6; and 11 shares at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and June 30, 2018, respectively — — — (345 ) (573 ) Total Ventas stockholders’ equity 10,820,011 10,149,663 10,215,857 10,452,839 10,616,948 Noncontrolling interests 56,351 56,350 55,737 60,230 60,621 Total equity 10,876,362 10,206,013 10,271,594 10,513,069 10,677,569 Total liabilities and equity $ 22,988,911 $ 22,668,097 $ 22,584,555 $ 22,597,953 $ 22,699,134 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Rental income: Triple-net leased $ 196,382 $ 167,870 $ 396,450 $ 358,511 Office 202,188 192,392 403,616 386,560 398,570 360,262 800,066 745,071 Resident fees and services 520,725 518,989 1,042,172 1,033,742 Office building and other services revenue 2,691 4,289 5,209 7,617 Income from loans and investments 19,529 56,417 36,655 87,598 Interest and other income 9,202 2,347 9,489 11,981 Total revenues 950,717 942,304 1,893,591 1,886,009 Expenses Interest 110,369 113,029 220,988 224,392 Depreciation and amortization 226,187 223,634 462,107 456,784 Property-level operating expenses: Senior living 366,837 361,112 727,823 713,332 Office 62,743 60,301 124,828 120,994 Triple-net leased 6,321 — 13,754 — 435,901 421,413 866,405 834,326 Office building services costs 515 534 1,148 649 General, administrative and professional fees 43,079 36,656 83,839 73,830 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net 4,022 (93 ) 4,427 10,884 Merger-related expenses and deal costs 4,600 4,494 6,780 21,830 Other (11,481 ) 3,527 (11,458 ) 6,647 Total expenses 813,192 803,194 1,634,236 1,629,342 Income before unconsolidated entities, real estate dispositions, income taxes, discontinued operations and noncontrolling interests 137,525 139,110 259,355 256,667 Loss from unconsolidated entities (2,529 ) (6,371 ) (3,475 ) (47,110 ) Gain on real estate dispositions 19,150 35,827 24,597 35,875 Income tax benefit 57,752 734 59,009 3,976 Income from continuing operations 211,898 169,300 339,486 249,408 Discontinued operations — — — (10 ) Net income 211,898 169,300 339,486 249,398 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,369 2,781 3,172 4,176 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 210,529 $ 166,519 $ 336,314 $ 245,222 Earnings per common share Basic: Income from continuing operations $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 0.94 $ 0.70 Net income attributable to common stockholders 0.58 0.47 0.94 0.69 Diluted: Income from continuing operations $ 0.58 $ 0.47 $ 0.93 $ 0.69 Net income attributable to common stockholders 0.58 0.46 0.93 0.68 Weighted average shares used in computing earnings per common share Basic 361,722 356,228 359,301 356,175 Diluted 365,553 359,000 363,100 358,931 QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) For the Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Revenues Rental income: Triple-net leased $ 196,382 $ 200,068 $ 189,168 $ 190,117 $ 167,870 Office 202,188 201,428 195,540 193,911 192,392 398,570 401,496 384,708 384,028 360,262 Resident fees and services 520,725 521,447 517,175 518,560 518,989 Office building and other services revenue 2,691 2,518 2,511 3,288 4,289 Income from loans and investments 19,529 17,126 18,512 18,108 56,417 Interest and other income 9,202 287 357 12,554 2,347 Total revenues 950,717 942,874 923,263 936,538 942,304 Expenses Interest 110,369 110,619 110,524 107,581 113,029 Depreciation and amortization 226,187 235,920 244,276 218,579 223,634 Property-level operating expenses: Senior living 366,837 360,986 366,148 366,721 361,112 Office 62,743 62,085 61,017 61,668 60,301 Triple-net leased 6,321 7,433 — — — 435,901 430,504 427,165 428,389 421,413 Office building services costs 515 633 338 431 534 General, administrative and professional fees 43,079 40,760 38,475 39,677 36,656 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net 4,022 405 7,843 39,527 (93 ) Merger-related expenses and deal costs 4,600 2,180 4,259 4,458 4,494 Other (11,481 ) 23 58,877 1,244 3,527 Total expenses 813,192 821,044 891,757 839,886 803,194 Income before unconsolidated entities, real estate dispositions, income taxes, discontinued operations and noncontrolling interests 137,525 121,830 31,506 96,652 139,110 Loss from unconsolidated entities (2,529 ) (946 ) (7,208 ) (716 ) (6,371 ) Gain on real estate dispositions 19,150 5,447 10,354 18 35,827 Income tax benefit 57,752 1,257 28,650 7,327 734 Income from continuing operations 211,898 127,588 63,302 103,281 169,300 Discontinued operations — — — — — Net income 211,898 127,588 63,302 103,281 169,300 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,369 1,803 1,029 1,309 2,781 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 210,529 $ 125,785 $ 62,273 $ 101,972 $ 166,519 Earnings per common share Basic: Income from continuing operations $ 0.59 $ 0.36 $ 0.18 $ 0.29 $ 0.48 Net income attributable to common stockholders 0.58 0.35 0.17 0.29 0.47 Diluted: Income from continuing operations $ 0.58 $ 0.35 $ 0.18 $ 0.29 $ 0.47 Net income attributable to common stockholders 0.58 0.35 0.17 0.28 0.46 Weighted average shares used in computing earnings per common share Basic 361,722 356,853 356,389 356,318 356,228 Diluted 365,553 360,619 359,989 359,355 359,000 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 339,486 $ 249,398 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 462,107 456,784 Amortization of deferred revenue and lease intangibles, net (6,145 ) (23,837 ) Other non-cash amortization 11,587 8,650 Stock-based compensation 18,475 14,273 Straight-lining of rental income (17,000 ) 28,085 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 4,427 10,884 Gain on real estate dispositions (24,597 ) (35,875 ) Gain on real estate loan investments — (13,202 ) Income tax benefit (61,195 ) (5,317 ) Loss from unconsolidated entities 3,475 47,110 Distributions from unconsolidated entities 1,300 2,634 Other 5,091 1,124 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in other assets (44,472 ) 12,776 Increase (decrease) in accrued interest 11,398 (1,504 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities 25,282 (41,647 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 729,219 710,336 Cash flows from investing activities: Net investment in real estate property (208,039 ) (12,257 ) Investment in loans receivable (507,148 ) (211,554 ) Proceeds from real estate disposals 74,405 312,243 Proceeds from loans receivable 289,657 866,097 Development project expenditures (114,226 ) (155,682 ) Capital expenditures (58,381 ) (42,029 ) Distributions from unconsolidated entities — 6,792 Investment in unconsolidated entities (934 ) (40,033 ) Insurance proceeds for property damage claims 16,939 2,329 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (507,727 ) 725,906 Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in borrowings under revolving credit facilities (506,551 ) (197,726 ) Net change in borrowings under commercial paper program 269,810 — Proceeds from debt 712,934 750,316 Repayment of debt (997,061 ) (1,431,887 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interests — (2,429 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (6,837 ) (6,348 ) Issuance of common stock, net 866,033 — Cash distribution to common stockholders (567,142 ) (563,395 ) Cash distribution to redeemable OP unitholders (4,551 ) (3,744 ) Cash issued for redemption of OP Units — (975 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 3,594 — Distributions to noncontrolling interests (4,103 ) (7,808 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 25,738 2,325 Other (6,732 ) (4,320 ) Net cash used in financing activities (214,868 ) (1,465,991 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,624 (29,749 ) Effect of foreign currency translation 208 (401 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 131,464 188,253 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 138,296 $ 158,103 Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities: Assets acquired and liabilities assumed from acquisitions and other: Real estate investments $ 1,069 $ 28,916 Other assets 183 4,112 Other liabilities 1,252 15,944 Equity issued for redemption of OP Units — 266 QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) For the Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 211,898 $ 127,588 $ 63,302 $ 103,281 $ 169,300 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 226,187 235,920 244,276 218,579 223,634 Amortization of deferred revenue and lease intangibles, net (3,299 ) (2,846 ) (4,659 ) (2,164 ) (19,972 ) Other non-cash amortization 5,456 6,131 5,359 4,877 4,873 Stock-based compensation 10,070 8,405 9,202 6,488 7,149 Straight-lining of rental income (8,511 ) (8,489 ) (6,587 ) (8,102 ) 31,707 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net 4,022 405 7,843 39,527 (93 ) Gain on real estate dispositions (19,150 ) (5,447 ) (10,354 ) (18 ) (35,827 ) Gain on real estate loan investments — — — — (13,211 ) Income tax benefit (59,480 ) (1,715 ) (29,562 ) (8,147 ) (1,642 ) Loss from unconsolidated entities 2,529 946 7,208 716 6,371 Distributions from unconsolidated entities 100 1,200 200 100 1,245 Real estate impairments related to natural disasters — — 52,510 — — Other 2,808 2,283 3,330 (734 ) 1,214 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in other assets (30,768 ) (13,704 ) 11,681 (47,655 ) 7,513 Increase (decrease) in accrued interest 29,445 (18,047 ) 22,500 (16,004 ) 15,020 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities 21,792 3,490 (12,404 ) 16,542 5,036 Net cash provided by operating activities 393,099 336,120 363,845 307,286 402,317 Cash flows from investing activities: Net investment in real estate property (194,942 ) (13,097 ) (230,107 ) (23,543 ) (807 ) Investment in loans receivable (502,891 ) (4,257 ) (17,445 ) (535 ) (207,173 ) Proceeds from real estate disposals 56,854 17,551 22,549 19,000 136,873 Proceeds from loans receivable 288,382 1,275 45,227 216 723,003 Development project expenditures (64,574 ) (49,652 ) (100,528 ) (74,666 ) (81,793 ) Capital expenditures (36,426 ) (21,955 ) (58,833 ) (30,996 ) (21,412 ) Distributions from unconsolidated entities — — 25 50,638 6,792 Investment in unconsolidated entities (247 ) (687 ) (1,901 ) (5,073 ) (932 ) Insurance proceeds for property damage claims 13,941 2,998 564 3,998 802 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (439,903 ) (67,824 ) (340,449 ) (60,961 ) 555,353 Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in borrowings under revolving credit facilities 194,224 (700,775 ) 280,171 239,018 (471,569 ) Net change in borrowings under commercial paper program 75,312 194,498 — — — Proceeds from debt 6,343 706,591 137,053 1,662,104 11,797 Repayment of debt (734,491 ) (262,570 ) (171,475 ) (1,862,217 ) (214,769 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interests — — (2,295 ) — (2,429 ) Payment of deferred financing costs — (6,837 ) (4,029 ) (10,235 ) (30 ) Issuance of common stock, net 767,655 98,378 — — — Cash distribution to common stockholders (284,268 ) (282,874 ) (281,895 ) (281,853 ) (281,760 ) Cash distribution to redeemable OP unitholders (2,335 ) (2,216 ) (1,865 ) (1,850 ) (1,886 ) Cash issued for redemption of OP Units — — — (395 ) (320 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 2,371 1,223 1,383 500 — Distributions to noncontrolling interests (1,480 ) (2,623 ) (1,606 ) (2,160 ) (4,469 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 21,422 4,316 4,524 1,913 2,325 Other 142 (6,874 ) (83 ) (654 ) 367 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 44,895 (259,763 ) (40,117 ) (255,829 ) (962,743 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,909 ) 8,533 (16,721 ) (9,504 ) (5,073 ) Effect of foreign currency translation (26 ) 234 (362 ) (52 ) (406 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 140,231 131,464 148,547 158,103 163,582 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 138,296 $ 140,231 $ 131,464 $ 148,547 $ 158,103 QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (In thousands) For the Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities: Assets acquired and liabilities assumed from acquisitions and other: Real estate investments $ 1,069 $ — $ 65,174 $ 190 $ 6 Other assets 183 — 1,286 — — Debt — — 30,508 — — Other liabilities 1,252 — 1,952 190 6 Deferred income tax liability — — 922 — — Noncontrolling interests — — 2,591 — — Equity issued — — 30,487 — — Equity issued for redemption of OP Units — — 641 — — NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Funds From Operations (FFO) and Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)1 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) YOY 2018 2019 Growth Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 YTD '18-'19 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 166,519 $ 101,972 $ 62,273 $ 409,467 $ 125,785 $ 210,529 $ 336,314 26% Net income attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.46 $ 0.28 $ 0.17 $ 1.14 $ 0.35 $ 0.58 $ 0.93 26% Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization on real estate assets 222,092 217,116 242,834 913,537 234,471 224,630 459,101 Depreciation on real estate assets related to noncontrolling interests (1,776 ) (1,718 ) (1,621 ) (6,926 ) (1,834 ) (1,750 ) (3,584 ) Depreciation on real estate assets related to unconsolidated entities 302 723 (78 ) 1,977 165 167 332 Impairment on equity method investment — — — 35,708 — — — Gain on real estate dispositions (35,827 ) (18 ) (10,354 ) (46,247 ) (5,447 ) (19,150 ) (24,597 ) Gain on real estate dispositions related to noncontrolling interests 1,508 — — 1,508 354 — 354 Gain on real estate dispositions related to unconsolidated entities — (875 ) — (875 ) (799 ) (2 ) (801 ) Subtotal: FFO add-backs 186,299 215,228 230,781 898,682 226,910 203,895 430,805 Subtotal: FFO add-backs per share $ 0.52 $ 0.60 $ 0.64 $ 2.50 $ 0.63 $ 0.56 $ 1.19 FFO (Nareit) attributable to common stockholders $ 352,818 $ 317,200 $ 293,054 $ 1,308,149 $ 352,695 $ 414,424 $ 767,119 17% FFO (Nareit) attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.98 $ 0.88 $ 0.81 $ 3.64 $ 0.98 $ 1.13 $ 2.11 15% Adjustments: Change in fair value of financial instruments 45 42 (14 ) (18 ) (38 ) (11 ) (49 ) Non-cash income tax benefit (1,642 ) (8,166 ) (4,944 ) (18,427 ) (1,714 ) (59,480 ) (61,194 ) Impact of tax reform — — (24,618 ) (24,618 ) — — — Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 4,707 39,489 7,890 63,073 405 4,022 4,427 (Gain) loss on non-real estate dispositions related to unconsolidated entities — (16 ) 10 (2 ) — (3 ) (3 ) Merger-related expenses, deal costs and re-audit costs 7,540 4,985 6,375 38,145 2,829 5,564 8,393 Amortization of other intangibles 190 121 120 759 121 121 242 Other items related to unconsolidated entities 878 632 678 5,035 1,038 1,377 2,415 Non-cash charges related to lease terminations 21,299 — — 21,299 — — — Non-cash impact of changes to equity plan 1,292 448 1,509 4,830 2,334 2,584 4,918 Natural disaster expenses (recoveries), net 79 93 64,041 63,830 (1,539 ) (13,339 ) (14,878 ) Subtotal: normalized FFO add-backs 34,388 37,628 51,047 153,906 3,436 (59,165 ) (55,729 ) Subtotal: normalized FFO add-backs per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.43 $ 0.01 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.15 ) Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 387,206 $ 354,828 $ 344,101 $ 1,462,055 $ 356,131 $ 355,259 $ 711,390 (8%) Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 1.08 $ 0.99 $ 0.96 $ 4.07 $ 0.99 $ 0.97 $ 1.96 (10%) Non-cash items included in normalized FFO: Amortization of deferred revenue and lease intangibles, net (2,992 ) (2,164 ) (4,659 ) (13,680 ) (2,846 ) (3,299 ) (6,145 ) Other non-cash amortization, including fair market value of debt 4,873 4,877 5,359 18,886 6,131 5,335 11,466 Stock-based compensation 5,857 6,040 7,693 25,133 6,071 7,486 13,557 Straight-lining of rental income (6,572 ) (8,102 ) (6,587 ) (24,883 ) (8,489 ) (8,511 ) (17,000 ) Subtotal: non-cash items included in normalized FFO 1,166 651 1,806 5,456 867 1,011 1,878 Capital expenditures (23,584 ) (33,576 ) (60,667 ) (140,060 ) (24,015 ) (34,366 ) (58,381 ) Normalized FAD attributable to common stockholders $ 364,788 $ 321,903 $ 285,240 $ 1,327,451 $ 332,983 $ 321,904 $ 654,887 (12%) Merger-related expenses, deal costs and re-audit costs (7,540 ) (4,985 ) (6,375 ) (38,145 ) (2,829 ) (5,564 ) (8,393 ) Other items related to unconsolidated entities (878 ) (632 ) (678 ) (5,035 ) (1,038 ) (1,377 ) (2,415 ) FAD attributable to common stockholders $ 356,370 $ 316,286 $ 278,187 $ 1,284,271 $ 329,116 $ 314,963 $ 644,079 (12%) Weighted average diluted shares 359,000 359,355 359,989 359,301 360,619 365,553 363,100 1 Per share quarterly amounts may not add to annual per share amounts due to material changes in the Company’s weighted average diluted share count, if any. Per share amounts may not add to total per share amounts due to rounding. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, since real estate values historically have risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors deem presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. For that reason, the Company considers FFO, normalized FFO, FAD and normalized FAD to be appropriate supplemental measures of operating performance of an equity REIT. In particular, the Company believes that normalized FFO is useful because it allows investors, analysts and Company management to compare the Company’s operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by non-recurring items and other non-operational events such as transactions and litigation. In some cases, the Company provides information about identified non-cash components of FFO and normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and Company management to assess the impact of those items on the Company’s financial results. The Company uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”) definition of FFO. Nareit defines FFO as net income attributable to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate property, including gains or losses on re-measurement of equity method investments, and impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures will be calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. The Company defines normalized FFO as FFO excluding the following income and expense items (which may be recurring in nature): (a) merger-related costs and expenses, including amortization of intangibles, transition and integration expenses, and deal costs and expenses, including expenses and recoveries relating to acquisition lawsuits; (b) the impact of any expenses related to asset impairment and valuation allowances, the write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees, or additional costs, expenses, discounts, make-whole payments, penalties or premiums incurred as a result of early retirement or payment of the Company’s debt; (c) the non-cash effect of income tax benefits or expenses, the non-cash impact of changes to the Company’s executive equity compensation plan, derivative transactions that have non-cash mark-to-market impacts on the Company’s income statement and non-cash charges related to lease terminations; (d) the financial impact of contingent consideration, severance-related costs and charitable donations made to the Ventas Charitable Foundation; (e) gains and losses for non-operational foreign currency hedge agreements and changes in the fair value of financial instruments; (f) gains and losses on non-real estate dispositions and other unusual items related to unconsolidated entities; (g) expenses related to the re-audit and re-review in 2014 of the Company’s historical financial statements and related matters; and (h) net expenses or recoveries related to natural disasters. Normalized FAD represents normalized FFO excluding non-cash components, which include straight-line rental adjustments, and deducting capital expenditures, including certain tenant allowances and leasing commissions. FAD represents normalized FAD after subtracting merger-related expenses, deal costs and re-audit costs and other unusual items related to unconsolidated entities. FFO, normalized FFO, FAD and normalized FAD presented herein may not be comparable to those presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. FFO, normalized FFO, FAD and normalized FAD should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to common stockholders (determined in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of the Company’s financial performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company’s liquidity, nor are they necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company’s needs. The Company believes that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the consolidated historical operating results of the Company, FFO, normalized FFO, FAD and normalized FAD should be examined in conjunction with net income attributable to common stockholders as presented elsewhere herein. For a reconciliation of the Company’s previous 2019 Nareit FFO and normalized FFO per share guidance, please refer to the reconciliation included in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 26, 2019, which reconciliation is hereby incorporated by reference. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION NET INCOME, FFO and FAD Attributable to Common Stockholders 2019 Guidance 1,2 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Tentative / Preliminary and Subject to Change FY2019 - Guidance FY2019 - Per Share Low High Low High Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 510 $ 537 $ 1.38 $ 1.45 Depreciation and Amortization Adjustments 963 992 2.60 2.68 Gain on Real Estate Dispositions (30 ) (60 ) (0.08 ) (0.16 ) Other Adjustments 3 (1 ) (0 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) FFO (Nareit) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 1,442 $ 1,469 $ 3.90 $ 3.97 Merger-Related Expenses, Deal Costs and Re-Audit Costs 22 17 0.06 0.05 Natural Disaster Expenses (Recoveries), Net (15 ) (15 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Other Adjustments 3 (43 ) (43 ) (0.12 ) (0.12 ) Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 1,406 $ 1,428 $ 3.80 $ 3.86 % Year-Over-Year Growth (9 %) (7 %) Non-Cash Items Included in Normalized FFO 5 4 Capital Expenditures (155 ) (160 ) Normalized FAD Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 1,256 $ 1,272 Merger-Related Expenses, Deal Costs and Re-Audit Costs (22 ) (17 ) Other Adjustments 3 (3 ) (3 ) FAD Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 1,231 $ 1,252 Weighted Average Diluted Shares (in millions) 370 370 1 The Company’s guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations depending on factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2 Per share quarterly amounts may not add to annual per share amounts due to changes in the Company's weighted average diluted share count, if any. Totals may not add due to minor corporate-level adjustments. 3 See table titled “Funds From Operations (FFO) and Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)” for detailed breakout of adjustments for each respective category. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Net Debt to Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA1

(Dollars in thousands) The following table illustrates net debt to pro forma earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (including non-cash stock-based compensation expense), excluding gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, consolidated joint venture partners’ share of EBITDA, merger-related expenses and deal costs, expenses related to the re-audit and re-review in 2014 of the Company’s historical financial statements, net gains or losses on real estate activity, gains or losses on re-measurement of equity interest upon acquisition, changes in the fair value of financial instruments, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, net expenses or recoveries related to natural disasters and non-cash charges related to lease terminations, and including the Company’s share of EBITDA from unconsolidated entities and adjustments for other immaterial or identified items (“Adjusted EBITDA”). The following information considers the pro forma effect on Adjusted EBITDA of the Company’s activity during the three months ended June 30, 2019, as if the transactions had been consummated as of the beginning of the period (“Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA”). The Company believes that net debt, Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA and net debt to Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA are useful to investors, analysts and Company management because they allow the comparison of the Company’s credit strength between periods and to other real estate companies without the effect of items that by their nature are not comparable from period to period and tend to obscure the Company’s actual credit quality. For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019: Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 210,529 Adjustments: Interest 110,369 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 4,022 Taxes (including tax amounts in general, administrative and professional fees) (57,412 ) Depreciation and amortization 226,187 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 10,070 Merger-related expenses, deal costs and re-audit costs 4,600 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of consolidated joint venture partners’ share of EBITDA (3,199 ) Loss from unconsolidated entities, net of Ventas share of EBITDA from unconsolidated entities 9,009 Gain on real estate dispositions (19,150 ) Unrealized foreign currency gains (265 ) Change in fair value of financial instruments (14 ) Natural disaster expenses (recoveries), net (13,308 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 481,438 Pro forma adjustments for current period activity 151 Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA $ 481,589 Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA annualized $ 1,926,356 As of June 30, 2019: Total debt $ 10,256,092 Cash (81,987 ) Restricted cash pertaining to debt (30,728 ) Consolidated joint venture partners’ share of debt (101,774 ) Ventas share of debt from unconsolidated entities 45,988 Net debt $ 10,087,591 Net debt to Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA 5.2 x 1 Totals may not add due to rounding. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Net Operating Income (NOI) and Same-Store Cash NOI by Segment

(Dollars in thousands) The Company considers NOI and same-store cash NOI as important supplemental measures because they allow investors, analysts and the Company’s management to assess its unlevered property-level operating results and to compare its operating results with those of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis. The Company defines NOI as total revenues, less interest and other income, property-level operating expenses and office building services costs. In the case of NOI, cash receipts may differ due to straight-line recognition of certain rental income and the application of other GAAP policies. The Company defines same-store as properties owned, consolidated and operational for the full period in both comparison periods; provided, however, that the Company may include selected properties that otherwise meet the same-store criteria if they are included in substantially all of, but not a full, period for one or both of the comparison periods, and in the Company's judgment such inclusion provides a more meaningful presentation of its portfolio performance. Same-store excludes: (i) assets intended for disposition; (ii) for the Office Portfolio, those properties that incur major property-level expenditures to maximize value, increase net operating income, maintain a market-competitive position and/or achieve property stabilization; and (iii) for other assets, those properties that are scheduled for operator transition, or have transitioned operators, after the start of the prior comparison period. To normalize for exchange rate movements, all same-store cash NOI measures assume constant exchange rates across comparable periods, using the following methodology: the current period’s results are shown in actual reported USD, while prior comparison period’s results are adjusted and converted to USD based on the average exchange rate for the current period. Triple-Net Seniors Housing Operating Office Non-Segment Total For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019: Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 210,529 Adjustments: Interest and other income (9,202 ) Interest 110,369 Depreciation and amortization 226,187 General, administrative and professional fees 43,079 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 4,022 Merger-related expenses and deal costs 4,600 Other (11,481 ) Loss from unconsolidated entities 2,529 Gain on real estate dispositions (19,150 ) Income tax benefit (57,752 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,369 Reported segment NOI $ 190,061 $ 153,888 $ 140,780 $ 20,370 $ 505,099 Adjustments: Modification fee — — 462 — 462 Normalizing adjustment for technology costs1 — (1 ) — — (1 ) NOI not included in same-store (4,900 ) (3,515 ) (12,448 ) — (20,863 ) Straight-lining of rental income (3,993 ) — (4,520 ) — (8,513 ) Non-cash rental income (959 ) — (2,210 ) — (3,169 ) Non-segment NOI — — — (20,370 ) (20,370 ) Same-store cash NOI (constant currency) $ 180,209 $ 150,372 $ 122,064 $ — $ 452,645 YOY growth ‘18 - ‘19 1.5 % (2.9 %) 2.9 % 0.3 % For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018: Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 166,519 Adjustments: Interest and other income (2,347 ) Interest 113,029 Depreciation and amortization 223,634 General, administrative and professional fees 36,656 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (93 ) Merger-related expenses and deal costs 4,494 Other 3,527 Loss from unconsolidated entities 6,371 Gain on real estate dispositions (35,827 ) Income tax benefit (734 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,781 Reported segment NOI $ 169,047 $ 157,877 $ 133,534 $ 57,552 $ 518,010 Adjustments: Modification fee 2,389 — — — 2,389 Normalizing adjustment for technology costs1 — 284 — — 284 Other normalizing adjustments — (589 ) — — (589 ) NOI not included in same-store (10,469 ) (1,995 ) (10,533 ) — (22,997 ) Straight-lining of rental income 35,741 — (4,035 ) — 31,706 Non-cash rental income (18,779 ) — (360 ) — (19,139 ) Non-segment NOI — — — (57,552 ) (57,552 ) NOI impact from change in FX (344 ) (641 ) — — (985 ) Same-store cash NOI (constant currency) $ 177,585 $ 154,936 $ 118,606 $ — $ 451,127 1 Represents costs expensed by one operator related to implementation of new software. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION NOI and Same-Store Cash NOI by Segment Guidance 1,2 (Dollars in millions) FY2019 - Guidance Tentative / Preliminary and Subject to Change Triple-Net Seniors Housing Operating Office Non-Segment Total High End Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 537 Depreciation and Amortization3 1,006 Interest Expense, G&A, Other Income and Expenses4 526 Reported Segment NOI5 $ 755 $ 630 $ 571 $ 118 2,069 Non-Cash and Non-Same-Store Adjustments (44 ) (15 ) (82 ) (118 ) (259 ) Same-Store Cash NOI5 711 615 489 — 1,810 Percentage Increase 1.5 % 0.0 % 2.5 % NM 1.0 % Low End Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 510 Depreciation and Amortization3 976 Interest Expense, G&A, Other Income and Expenses4 565 Reported Segment NOI5 $ 748 $ 611 $ 566 $ 118 2,051 Non-Cash and Non-Same-Store Adjustments (44 ) (15 ) (82 ) (118 ) (259 ) Same-Store Cash NOI5 704 596 484 — 1,792 Percentage Increase 0.5 % (3.0 %) 1.5 % NM 0.0 % Prior Year Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 409 Depreciation and Amortization3 920 Interest Expense, G&A, Other Income and Expenses4 701 Reported Segment NOI $ 740 $ 623 $ 539 $ 128 2,030 Normalizing Adjustment for Technology Costs6 — 1 — — 1 Non-Cash and Non-Same-Store Adjustments (39 ) (8 ) (62 ) (128 ) (237 ) NOI Impact from Change in FX (1 ) (1 ) — — (2 ) Same-Store Cash NOI 700 615 477 — 1,792 2019 GBP (£) to USD ($) 1.26 USD ($) to CAD (C$) 1.31 1 The Company’s guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations depending on factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2 See table titled “Net Operating Income (NOI) and Same-Store Cash NOI by Segment” for a detailed breakout of adjustments for each respective category. 3 Includes real estate depreciation and amortization, corporate depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. 4 Includes interest expense, general and administrative expenses (including stock-based compensation), loss on extinguishment of debt, merger-related expenses and deal costs, income from unconsolidated entities, income tax benefit, and other income and expenses. 5 Totals may not add across due to minor corporate-level adjustments and rounding. 6 Represents costs expensed by one operator related to implementation of new software. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190726005223/en/

