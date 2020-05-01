Ventas : to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Virtual Format

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) today announced that in support of the health and well-being of its stockholders, associates and community and in light of the guidance from local, state and federal governments related to the public health threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the location of the Company’s upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been changed.

The Annual Meeting will continue to be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. However, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format and stockholders will not be able to attend in person. The virtual Annual Meeting will provide eligible stockholders with the ability to vote their shares and ask questions.

As described in the previously distributed Annual Meeting proxy materials, stockholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder as of the close of business on March 20, 2020, the record date. Stockholders may access the virtual Annual Meeting by navigating to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VTR2020 at the appropriate time and entering their unique 16-digit control number, which may be found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, as applicable, provided with the Company’s previously distributed proxy materials. Eligible stockholders attending the virtual Annual Meeting by entering their unique 16-digit control numbers may vote their shares and ask questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting website.

Additional information regarding the rules and procedures for participating in the virtual Annual Meeting will be set forth in the rules of conduct, which stockholders can view at the Annual Meeting website. For technical support related to the virtual Annual Meeting, stockholders may contact Broadridge for assistance at the number that will be posted on the Annual Meeting website.

Regardless of Annual Meeting attendance, the Company recommends that stockholders vote in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card or voting instruction form included with the proxy materials that were previously distributed to stockholders will not be updated to reflect the change in location, but stockholders may continue to use this proxy card to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, unless otherwise expressly noted, “Ventas” or the “Company”), an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust with a highly diversified portfolio of senior housing, research and innovation, and healthcare properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties (including properties classified as held for sale), consisting of senior housing communities, medical office buildings, research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

