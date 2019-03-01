Ventas : to Participate in Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) management will make a presentation regarding
the Company at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference (the “Citi
Conference”) in Hollywood, Florida on March 5, 2019 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern
Time.
The presentation will be audio webcast and may be accessed through the
Company’s website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations.
Any Company written materials accompanying the presentation or the
Company’s meetings with certain investors at the Citi Conference will be
available on the Company’s website starting at 7 a.m. Eastern Time on
March 4. The webcast and any written materials will be archived at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations
for a limited period following the event.
Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment
trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United
States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing
communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and
innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care
facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its
Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing,
facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and
health systems throughout the United States. References to “Ventas” or
the “Company” mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless
otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge
can be found at www.ventasreit.com
and www.lillibridge.com.
The Company routinely announces material information to investors and
the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission
(“SEC”) filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Company’s
website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations.
The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to
be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others
interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the
information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to
following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings and public
conference calls and webcasts.
