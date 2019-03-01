Log in
Ventas : to Participate in Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

03/01/2019 | 02:00pm EST

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) management will make a presentation regarding the Company at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference (the “Citi Conference”) in Hollywood, Florida on March 5, 2019 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be audio webcast and may be accessed through the Company’s website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. Any Company written materials accompanying the presentation or the Company’s meetings with certain investors at the Citi Conference will be available on the Company’s website starting at 7 a.m. Eastern Time on March 4. The webcast and any written materials will be archived at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations for a limited period following the event.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to “Ventas” or the “Company” mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Company’s website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 745 M
EBIT 2019 804 M
Net income 2019 485 M
Debt 2019 11 062 M
Yield 2019 5,09%
P/E ratio 2019 46,17
P/E ratio 2020 46,18
EV / Sales 2019 8,93x
EV / Sales 2020 8,90x
Capitalization 22 380 M
Chart VENTAS
Duration : Period :
Ventas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 60,8 $
Spread / Average Target -3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Debra A. Cafaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Probst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhavana Devulapally Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay M. Gellert Independent Director
James D. Shelton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTAS7.75%22 380
WELLTOWER INC7.39%28 711
HCP10.17%14 701
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC2.08%7 332
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.13.56%6 755
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA INC12.56%5 842
