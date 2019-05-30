Ventas : to Participate in Nareit REITWeek 2019 Conference

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) management will make a presentation regarding the Company at the Nareit REITWeek 2019 Conference (the “Nareit Conference”) in New York, New York on June 4, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be audio webcast and may accessed through the Company’s website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. Any Company written materials accompanying the presentation or the Company’s meetings with certain investors at the Nareit Conference will be available on the Company’s website starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on June 4. The webcast and any written materials will be archived at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations for a limited period following the event.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to “Ventas” or the “Company” mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

