VENTAS

(VTR)
Ventas : to Participate in Nareit REITWeek 2019 Conference

05/30/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) management will make a presentation regarding the Company at the Nareit REITWeek 2019 Conference (the “Nareit Conference”) in New York, New York on June 4, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be audio webcast and may accessed through the Company’s website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. Any Company written materials accompanying the presentation or the Company’s meetings with certain investors at the Nareit Conference will be available on the Company’s website starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on June 4. The webcast and any written materials will be archived at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations for a limited period following the event.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to “Ventas” or the “Company” mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Company’s website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2019
05:39pVENTAS : to Participate in Nareit REITWeek 2019 Conference
BU
05/20VENTAS : Robert F. Probst Named 2019 FEI Financial Executive of the Year, Public..
BU
05/15VENTAS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (..
AQ
05/15VENTAS : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.7925 Per Share
BU
04/29VENTAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
04/26VENTAS : Sees Rise in 1Q Profit, Confirms 2019 EPS Guidance
DJ
04/26VENTAS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/26VENTAS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
04/26VENTAS : Reports 2019 First Quarter Results
BU
04/11VENTAS : Chairman and CEO, Debra A. Cafaro, Named Chair of The Economic Club of ..
BU
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 738 M
EBIT 2019 865 M
Net income 2019 471 M
Debt 2019 10 475 M
Yield 2019 4,95%
P/E ratio 2019 48,63
P/E ratio 2020 48,67
EV / Sales 2019 8,96x
EV / Sales 2020 8,87x
Capitalization 23 023 M
Ventas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 62,5 $
Spread / Average Target -2,7%
NameTitle
Debra A. Cafaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Probst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhavana Devulapally Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay M. Gellert Independent Director
James D. Shelton Independent Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTAS9.64%23 023
WELLTOWER INC14.84%32 278
HCP11.67%14 908
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC1.91%7 285
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.10.07%6 981
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA INC12.76%5 853
