Vente Unique com : 2020-07-22 Growth upswing confirmed in Q3 2019-2020 (up 45%), logistics streamlining completed

Press release

Growth upswing confirmed in Q3 2019-2020 (up 45%), logistics

streamlining completed

22 July 2020. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today announces its unaudited revenues for the third quarter of the 2019-2020 financial year (1 April to 30 June 2020).

Revenues for the third quarter, spanning both the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the post-lockdown period, amounted to €31.9 million, entailing growth of 45% compared to the same period last year.

IFRS (€000) 2018-20191 2019-2020 Change H1 48,891 51,480 +5% Q3 21,933 31,877 +45% Total 70,823 83,357 +18%

While the health crisis curbed sales in the second quarter (up 2%), lockdown accelerated the European furniture market's ongoing transition away from stores towards e-commerce. This shift, which has been accelerated by the weaknesses of a number of traditional store chains, particularly in France, is part of an underlying trend confirmed by steady high growth in order intake over the quarter.

France (revenues of €16.6 million, up 35%) and Southern Europe (€4.6 million, up 26%) are recovering well after having borne the brunt of the onset of the health crisis. Northern and Eastern Europe (€10.7 million, up 79%) maintained double-digit growth in the second quarter and posted the strongest sales performance.

Revenues for the first nine months of the 2019-2020 financial year totalled €83.4 million, up 18% compared to the same period in 2018-2019. In line with its goal, the Company has therefore made up the ground lost at the beginning of the year and is now well above its historical growth rate (12% per year on average).

Over the first nine months, international business accounted for 45% of sales, 3 percentage points higher than the same period last year.

1 2018-2019 revenues were restated for the eco-contribution pursuant to IFRS 15 in order to ensure full comparability with 2019-

20 data. Revenues published on 22 July 2019 amounted to €71,269 k.