VENTE-UNIQUE.COM

(ALVU)
Vente-unique.com : Double-digit 9-month growth, confirmation of annual objectives and expansion of logistics capacities

22 July 2019.

22 July 2019. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today announced its revenues for the third quarter of the 2018-2019 financial year (1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019).

Quarterly revenues amounted to €22.1m, up 10% compared to the same period in 2018. This performance takes total revenues for the first nine months of the year to €71.3m, also up 10%.














IFRS (€000) 2017-2018 2018-2019 Change
France 40,421 41,442 +3%
Northern and Eastern Europe[1] 15,986 18,588 +16%
Southern Europe[2] 8,495 11,238 +32%
Total 64,902 71,269 +10%

22% growth in the international segment

Vente-unique.com posted robust growth in all regions where the company operates.

Southern Europe (€11.2m) maintained strong growth momentum (22% in the third quarter and 32% in total over 9 months) while Northern and Eastern Europe (€18.6m, up 16%) has seen a spectacular ramp-up quarter after quarter (up 10% in Q1, 17% in Q2 and 23% in Q3 2019). Over the first nine months, the international segment recorded 22% growth and generated 42% of consolidated revenues (up 4 points in one years).

In France (€41.4m), Vente-unique.com posted growth of 2% in the third quarter and 3% in total over the first nine months, despite a market context that has been adversely affected by strikes in that country since the beginning of the year.

Annual revenue target of at least €95 million

In this context, Vente-Unique.com is confirming its target to post double-digit growth in FY 2018-2019, while maintaining an exemplary level of profitability despite the investments made (particularly in marketing and transport) to support the company's international expansion.

Opening of the extension to the Amblainville site

In order to maintain a sustainable rate of growth in line with its historic average (up 12% per year), in early July Vente-unique.com opened a new storage area of over 24,000m² at its European logistics platform in Amblainville, in the Oise region. The surface area in use will therefore increase from 27,000 m² to 51,000 m² by the end of the year. This extra space will support growth as of the next financial year beginning in October 2019 and allows us to confirm our target of €150 million in revenue by 2022.

Publication of the half-year financial report

Vente-unique.com also announces the release of its financial report for H1 2019. It can be accessed at https://bourse.vente-unique.com/document-communique under “Documents”.

Next publication: 2018-2019 full-year revenues,
Tuesday 12 November 2019, before start of trading

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2018, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €87 million, up 14%.

ACTUS finance & communication  
Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib Nicolas Bouchez
Investor Relations Press Relations
vente-unique@actus.fr nbouchez@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[1] Germany + Austria + Belgium + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[2] Spain + Italy + Portugal


Regulated information
Quarterly financial reporting:
- Third quarter financial report
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-59462-vu_cp_ca_t3_2019_vuk.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
