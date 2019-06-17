Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Vente-Unique.com    ALVU   FR0010766667

VENTE-UNIQUE.COM

(ALVU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vente-unique.com : Strong performance in H1 2019 and confirmation of annual profitable growth target

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 01:05am EDT
  • First half revenues up 10%;
  • Improvement in profit margins versus H2 2018;
  • Further increase in net cash;
  • Annual revenue target of at least €95 million

17 June 2019. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, announced its results for the first half of the 2019 financial year (1 October 2018 to 31 March 2019) today. The Board of Directors approved the financial statements on 14 June 2019.

IFRS (€m) H1 2018 H2 2018 H1 2019
Revenues 44.9 42.3 49.2
Margin on sales of goods[1] 39.4% 41.0% 40.3%
EBITDA[2] 3.6 2.5 3.6
Underlying EBIT 2.9 2.0 2.9
EBIT 2.9 1.5 2.8
Net financial income/(expense) 0.0 (0.0) (0.2)
Income tax (1.0) (0.6) (0.9)
Net income 1.9 0.8 1.7

First half revenues up 10%

Driven by continued strong growth overseas (up 22%) and a robust performance in France (up 3%) Vente-Unique.com posted double-digit growth (10%) for H1 2018-2019 and revenues of €49.2 million.

These results reflect Vente-Unique.com's ability to roll out its economic model across Europe via a single logistics base and a technological platform shared by all countries.

Improvement in profit margins versus H2 2018

The margin on sales of goods remains strong and in line with Group targets at 40% of revenues.

Increased expenditure on Logistics (final roll-out of the Amblainville platform and the opening of overflow units pending the mid-2019 completion of its main warehouse extension) in the second half of 2018 and the increase in headcount (8 additional employees at year-end) was immediately absorbed by the growth in business. EBITDA improved by €0.8 million (EBITDA margin up 0.8 percentage points) versus H2 2018 despite sustained Marketing expenditure (10.4% of revenues) and rising Transport costs (still largely passed on to customers) generated by international expansion. H1 2019 EBITDA came to €3.6 million, or 7.4% of revenues, stable compare to H1 2018.

After depreciation, amortisation and provisions, underlying EBIT came to €2.9 million, stable compare to H1 2018, and ABIT came to €2.8 million (€2.9 million on H1 2018). Net income amounted to €1.7 million. This includes a tax expense of €0.9 million and a net financial expense of €0.2 million mainly related to exchange rate movements.

Increase in net cash

Tight management of growth enabled the Group to generate gross operating cash flow of €2.1 million over the period and reduce working capital by €0.4 million. Accordingly, net cash at 31 March 2019 stood at €11.2 million (versus €9.4 million at 30 September 2018) prior to the €1.4 million dividend payout (€0.15 per share, entailing a return of 3.8%[3]) made in April 2019. At 31 March 2019, shareholders' equity stood at €13.8 million.

Annual revenue target of at least €95 million

In order to sustain a steady growth rate in line with its historical average (12% per year), the Group has committed to expanding the Amblainville facility, which should be finalised in summer 2019. This will increase the total area available for Vente-Unique.com operations from 27,000 m² to 51,000 m². The extra space will support growth as of the next financial year beginning in October 2019.

Accordingly, Vente-Unique.com is confirming its target to post double-digit growth in FY 2019, at least €95 million of annual revenues, while maintaining an exemplary level of profitability despite the investments made (particularly in marketing and transport) to support the company's international expansion.

Next publication: Q3 2019 revenues, Monday 22 July 2019, before start of trading

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-Unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2018, Vente-Unique.com posted revenues of €87 million, up 14%.

ACTUS finance & communication  
Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib Nicolas Bouchez
Investor Relations Press Relations
vente-unique@actus.fr nbouchez@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[1] Margin on sales of goods = Sale of goods – cost of goods sold

[2] EBITDA = earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

[3] Based on the most recent trading price


Regulated information
Inside Information:
- News release on accounts, results
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-58862-vu_cp_rs_2019_vuk.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VENTE-UNIQUE.COM
01:05aVENTE-UNIQUE.COM : Strong performance in H1 2019 and confirmation of annual prof..
AN
06/12VENTE-UNIQUE.COM SA : half-yearly earnings release
05/13VENTE-UNIQUE.COM : Double-digit growth in H1 2018-2019 revenues, annual targets ..
AN
02/14VENTE-UNIQUE.COM : Revenue growth of 14% in Q1 2018-2019
AN
01/16VENTE-UNIQUE.COM : FY 2017-2018 earnings: a further year of growth, profitabilit..
AN
2018VENTE-UNIQUE.COM : 2017-2018 revenues: another year of double-digit growth
AN
2018VENTE-UNIQUE.COM : Launch of Vente-unique.com site in Poland, continued roll-out..
AN
2018VENTE-UNIQUE.COM : Fy 2018-2019 financial reporting calendar
AN
2018VENTE-UNIQUE.COM : 2017-2018 9-month revenues up 15%
AN
2018VENTE-UNIQUE.COM : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 95,6 M
EBIT 2019 6,00 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 10,2 M
Yield 2019 5,22%
P/E ratio 2019 9,14
P/E ratio 2020 6,93
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
Capitalization 38,4 M
Chart VENTE-UNIQUE.COM
Duration : Period :
Vente-Unique.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTE-UNIQUE.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,20 €
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sacha Vigna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hervé Giaoui Chairman
Lucie Crouzet Director-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM-14.41%42
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD-2.30%13 892
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.21.45%4 577
DUNELM GROUP PLC67.10%2 286
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.6.80%1 737
RH-7.05%1 588
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About