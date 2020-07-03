Log in
Vente-unique.com : Vente-unique.com obtains European Rising Teh label

07/03/2020 | 08:35am EDT

3 July 2020. Vente-unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, has been awarded the European Rising Tech label by Euronext.

As a result, Vente-unique.com will join the ranks of 98 high-performing companies selected from over 350 small and mid-cap tech companies listed on the Euronext markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon and Paris and operating in the life sciences, eco-industry and TMT sectors.

The Euronext committee noted that Vente-unique.com had proved its mettle in terms of both economic and stock market performance.

Companies carrying the European Rising Tech label have a total market capitalisation of €23 billion and a total annual trading volume of €21 billion, thus confirming the strong investor interest in Euronext-listed technology stocks.

Next publication: Q3 2019-2020 revenues, 22 July 2020, before start of trading

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2019, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €96.5 million, up 11%.

ACTUS finance & communication  
Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib Nicolas Bouchez
Investor Relations Press Relations
vente-unique@actus.fr nbouchez@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yWttlMlsamzKnGpqYpllmJVna5tkk5HHm2nIxGJwlsnKmmpmnJxjm5zHZm9llmtn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Unregulated information:

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/64161-vu_cp_rising-tech_en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews
Financials
Sales 2020 105 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 9,50 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 48,8 M 54,8 M 54,7 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart VENTE-UNIQUE.COM
Duration : Period :
Vente-Unique.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTE-UNIQUE.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,20 €
Last Close Price 5,15 €
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sacha Vigna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hervé Giaoui Chairman
Aurélien Mascio Director-Finance & Administration
Lucie Crouzet Director & Marketing Director
Guy-Alain Germon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM9.81%55
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.24.24%22 391
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.15.50%6 470
RH19.59%4 926
DUNELM GROUP PLC6.40%3 103
SOTHEBY'S43.41%2 656
