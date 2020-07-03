Vente-unique.com : Vente-unique.com obtains European Rising Teh label

3 July 2020. Vente-unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, has been awarded the European Rising Tech label by Euronext.
As a result, Vente-unique.com will join the ranks of 98 high-performing companies selected from over 350 small and mid-cap tech companies listed on the Euronext markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon and Paris and operating in the life sciences, eco-industry and TMT sectors.
The Euronext committee noted that Vente-unique.com had proved its mettle in terms of both economic and stock market performance.
Companies carrying the European Rising Tech label have a total market capitalisation of €23 billion and a total annual trading volume of €21 billion, thus confirming the strong investor interest in Euronext-listed technology stocks.
About Vente-unique.com
Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2019, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €96.5 million, up 11%.
