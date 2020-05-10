Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory
05/10/2020 | 07:24pm EDT
Announcement Title
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast
May 11, 2020 7:15
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG200511DVCAXOOD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Devika Rani Davar
Designation
Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
31
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Final
Financial Year End
31/12/2019
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.5
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
The Company refers to its announcement made on 8 April 2020 under the title 'I. Extension Of Time To Hold AGM; II. Revised Record & Payment Dates For Proposed Final Dividend'.
Additional Text
Please refer to the attached Notice of Record Date and Books Closure Date.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
09/06/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date
08/06/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.5
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.5
Pay Date
16/06/2020
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Country of Income
Singapore
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 104,912 bytes)
Disclaimer
Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2020 23:23:01 UTC
Latest news on VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITE
Sales 2020
3 522 M
EBIT 2020
378 M
Net income 2020
331 M
Finance 2020
853 M
Yield 2020
4,53%
P/E ratio 2020
13,8x
P/E ratio 2021
12,4x
EV / Sales2020
1,05x
EV / Sales2021
0,96x
Capitalization
4 543 M
Chart VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Average target price
16,42 SGD
Last Close Price
15,74 SGD
Spread / Highest target
22,0%
Spread / Average Target
4,30%
Spread / Lowest Target
-6,86%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.