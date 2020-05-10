Log in
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED

(V03)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 05/08
15.74 SGD   -0.13%
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
PU
CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION
PU
VENTURE : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

05/10/2020 | 07:24pm EDT
Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast May 11, 2020 7:15
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG200511DVCAXOOD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable
Value 31
Dividend/ Distribution Type Final
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.5
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text The Company refers to its announcement made on 8 April 2020 under the title 'I. Extension Of Time To Hold AGM; II. Revised Record & Payment Dates For Proposed Final Dividend'.
Additional Text Please refer to the attached Notice of Record Date and Books Closure Date.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 09/06/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date 08/06/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.5
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.5
Pay Date 16/06/2020
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Country of Income Singapore
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2020 23:23:01 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 3 522 M
EBIT 2020 378 M
Net income 2020 331 M
Finance 2020 853 M
Yield 2020 4,53%
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
EV / Sales2021 0,96x
Capitalization 4 543 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 16,42  SGD
Last Close Price 15,74  SGD
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ngit Liong Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chee Kwoon Ng Chief Financial Officer
Chee Kheong Wong Head-Information Technology
Lee Boon Koh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Kok Loon Goon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.94%3 218
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.11%35 877
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.78%35 373
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-19.39%26 500
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-0.38%11 409
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION4.93%8 063
