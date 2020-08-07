Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory
08/07/2020 | 05:54am EDT
Announcement Title
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 7, 2020 17:46
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG200807DVCAF2EP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Devika Rani Davar
Designation
Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
32
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Interim
Financial Year End
31/12/2020
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.25
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to the attached Notice of Record Date and Books Closure Date.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
07/09/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date
04/09/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.25
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.25
Pay Date
18/09/2020
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Country of Income
Singapore
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 49,692 bytes)
Disclaimer
Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:53:03 UTC
Sales 2020
3 288 M
2 398 M
2 398 M
Net income 2020
304 M
222 M
222 M
Net cash 2020
867 M
632 M
632 M
P/E ratio 2020
18,1x
Yield 2020
3,69%
Capitalization
5 487 M
4 005 M
4 003 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,41x
EV / Sales 2021
1,27x
Nbr of Employees
10 896
Free-Float
91,0%
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
13
Average target price
16,15 SGD
Last Close Price
18,97 SGD
Spread / Highest target
9,12%
Spread / Average Target
-14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
-28,3%
