Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Venture Corporation Limited    V03   SG0531000230

VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED

(V03)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 08/06
18.97 SGD   +0.90%
06/08VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/03REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
05/11CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 05:54am EDT
Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 7, 2020 17:46
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG200807DVCAF2EP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable
Value 32
Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim
Financial Year End 31/12/2020
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.25
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attached Notice of Record Date and Books Closure Date.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 07/09/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date 04/09/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.25
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.25
Pay Date 18/09/2020
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Country of Income Singapore
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 49,692 bytes)


Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITE
06/08VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/03REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
05/11CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
05/11ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
04/15VENTURE : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
04/08WAIVER : : I. Extension Of Time To Hold AGM Ii. Revised Record & Payment Dates F..
PU
03/18VENTURE : Issue And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To The Exercise Of Options Unde..
PU
03/16EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : : Issue & Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To ..
PU
03/13VENTURE : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder..
PU
03/12VENTURE : Issue And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To The Exercise Of Options Unde..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 288 M 2 398 M 2 398 M
Net income 2020 304 M 222 M 222 M
Net cash 2020 867 M 632 M 632 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
Yield 2020 3,69%
Capitalization 5 487 M 4 005 M 4 003 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 10 896
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Venture Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 16,15 SGD
Last Close Price 18,97 SGD
Spread / Highest target 9,12%
Spread / Average Target -14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ngit Liong Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chee Kwoon Ng Chief Financial Officer
Chee Kheong Wong Head-Information Technology
Lee Boon Koh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Kok Loon Goon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED17.10%4 005
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.100.30%57 570
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-13.00%36 807
AMPHENOL CORPORATION0.39%32 419
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.138.06%20 869
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.-8.09%9 816
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group