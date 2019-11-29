Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme :: Issue & Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To Exercise Of Options Under The Executives Share Option Scheme
11/29/2019 | 04:58am EST
Announcement Title
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast
Nov 29, 2019 17:51
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Issue & Allotment of Shares Pursuant to Exercise of Options under the Executives Share Option Scheme
Announcement Reference
SG191129OTHR8IMV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Devika Rani Davar
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachment.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 109,198 bytes)
Disclaimer
Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 09:57:04 UTC
Latest news on VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITE
Sales 2019
3 572 M
EBIT 2019
406 M
Net income 2019
354 M
Finance 2019
838 M
Yield 2019
4,55%
P/E ratio 2019
12,8x
P/E ratio 2020
12,3x
EV / Sales2019
1,04x
EV / Sales2020
0,97x
Capitalization
4 543 M
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
13
Average target price
16,47 SGD
Last Close Price
15,75 SGD
Spread / Highest target
13,7%
Spread / Average Target
4,60%
Spread / Lowest Target
-13,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.