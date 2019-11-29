Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Venture Corporation Limited    VENM   SG0531000230

VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED

(VENM)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme :: Issue & Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To Exercise Of Options Under The Executives Share Option Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 04:58am EST
Announcement Title Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 29, 2019 17:51
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Issue & Allotment of Shares Pursuant to Exercise of Options under the Executives Share Option Scheme
Announcement Reference SG191129OTHR8IMV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 109,198 bytes)


Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 09:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITE
04:58aEMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : : Issue & Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To ..
PU
11/28VENTURE : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder..
PU
11/28DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :Becoming a Substantial Shareholder
PU
11/27VENTURE : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder..
PU
11/27DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :Cessation of Substantial Shareholder
PU
11/22VENTURE : Issue And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To The Exercise Of Options Unde..
PU
11/22EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :Issue & Allotment of Shares Pursuant to E..
PU
11/11SE ASIA STOCKS : Tumble as Hong Kong chaos, trade deal uncertainty hurt sentimen..
RE
11/08VENTURE : 2019 Third Quarter Results Announcement
PU
10/25VENTURE : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 3 572 M
EBIT 2019 406 M
Net income 2019 354 M
Finance 2019 838 M
Yield 2019 4,55%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,04x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 4 543 M
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 16,47  SGD
Last Close Price 15,75  SGD
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ngit Liong Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chee Kwoon Ng Chief Financial Officer
Chee Kheong Wong Head-Information Technology
Lee Boon Koh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Kok Loon Goon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED11.86%3 325
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%40 811
AMPHENOL CORPORATION28.08%30 767
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.23.65%8 678
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED49.28%4 169
KINGBOARD LAMINATES HOLDINGS LIMITED39.08%3 586
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group