Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

The Company refers to its announcement made on 8 April 2020 under the title 'I. Extension Of Time To Hold AGM; II. Revised Record & Payment Dates For Proposed Final Dividend'.
Please refer to the attachments: 1. Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') 2. Proxy Form 3. Letter to Shareholders in relation to The Proposed Renewal of The Share Purchase Mandate 4. Shareholding Statistics as at 23 April 2020 5. Announcement on Alternative Arrangements for AGM to be held on 3 June 2020
2 June 2020 - Please find attached our responses to substantial and relevant questions received from Shareholders in advance of our AGM to be held on Wednesday, 3 June 2020 at 10.30a.m.
3 June 2020 - Please refer to the attached announcement on the results of the AGM.
03/06/2020 10:30:00
31/05/2020 10:30:00
Meeting Venue
The Annual General Meeting will be convened and held by way of electronic means.
