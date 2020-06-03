Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Venture Corporation Limited    V03   SG0531000230

VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED

(V03)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 06/02
16 SGD   +1.20%
07:21aREPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
05/10CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
05/10ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 07:21am EDT
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 3, 2020 19:13
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG200511MEETYP18
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text The Company refers to its announcement made on 8 April 2020 under the title 'I. Extension Of Time To Hold AGM; II. Revised Record & Payment Dates For Proposed Final Dividend'.
Additional Text Please refer to the attachments: 1. Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') 2. Proxy Form 3. Letter to Shareholders in relation to The Proposed Renewal of The Share Purchase Mandate 4. Shareholding Statistics as at 23 April 2020 5. Announcement on Alternative Arrangements for AGM to be held on 3 June 2020
Additional Text 2 June 2020 - Please find attached our responses to substantial and relevant questions received from Shareholders in advance of our AGM to be held on Wednesday, 3 June 2020 at 10.30a.m.
Additional Text 3 June 2020 - Please refer to the attached announcement on the results of the AGM.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 03/06/2020 10:30:00
Response Deadline Date 31/05/2020 10:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The Annual General Meeting will be convened and held by way of electronic means.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 190,963 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 163,662 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 102,469 bytes)
  4. Attachment 4 (Size: 642,940 bytes)
  5. Attachment 5 (Size: 94,369 bytes)


Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 11:20:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITE
07:21aREPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
05/10CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
05/10ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
04/14VENTURE : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
04/08WAIVER : : I. Extension Of Time To Hold AGM Ii. Revised Record & Payment Dates F..
PU
03/18VENTURE : Issue And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To The Exercise Of Options Unde..
PU
03/16EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : : Issue & Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To ..
PU
03/13VENTURE : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder..
PU
03/12VENTURE : Issue And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To The Exercise Of Options Unde..
PU
03/09VENTURE : Issue And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To The Exercise Of Options Unde..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 354 M 2 397 M 2 397 M
Net income 2020 309 M 221 M 221 M
Net cash 2020 852 M 609 M 609 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 4,38%
Capitalization 4 618 M 3 297 M 3 301 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 10 896
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Venture Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 15,83 SGD
Last Close Price 16,00 SGD
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ngit Liong Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chee Kwoon Ng Chief Financial Officer
Chee Kheong Wong Head-Information Technology
Lee Boon Koh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Kok Loon Goon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED-1.23%3 297
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.32.38%36 548
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-15.09%35 738
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-8.58%29 276
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.37.41%11 723
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION10.33%8 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group