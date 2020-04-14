Venture : Annual Reports And Related Documents

The Company refers to its announcement made on 8 April 2020 under the title 'I. Extension Of Time To Hold AGM; II. Revised Record & Payment Dates For Proposed Final Dividend'.

The Company's Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 is attached.

Shareholders can refer to the Company's corporate website at www.venture.com.sg or the Company's latest announcements on the SGXNet for updates on the date of the AGM, the revised Record Date and Dividend Payment Date, as well as its plans for the conduct of the AGM.