Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Venture Corporation Limited    V03   SG0531000230

VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED

(V03)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Venture : Annual Reports And Related Documents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 08:48pm EDT
The Company refers to its announcement made on 8 April 2020 under the title 'I. Extension Of Time To Hold AGM; II. Revised Record & Payment Dates For Proposed Final Dividend'.

The Company's Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 is attached.

Shareholders can refer to the Company's corporate website at www.venture.com.sg or the Company's latest announcements on the SGXNet for updates on the date of the AGM, the revised Record Date and Dividend Payment Date, as well as its plans for the conduct of the AGM.

Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 00:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITE
08:48pVENTURE : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
04/08WAIVER : : I. Extension Of Time To Hold AGM Ii. Revised Record & Payment Dates F..
PU
03/18VENTURE : Issue And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To The Exercise Of Options Unde..
PU
03/16EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : : Issue & Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To ..
PU
03/13VENTURE : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder..
PU
03/12VENTURE : Issue And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To The Exercise Of Options Unde..
PU
03/09VENTURE : Issue And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To The Exercise Of Options Unde..
PU
03/06DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Becoming A Substantial Shareholder
PU
03/04VENTURE : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder..
PU
03/02VENTURE : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 3 570 M
EBIT 2019 405 M
Net income 2019 353 M
Finance 2019 862 M
Yield 2019 4,55%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 4 497 M
Chart VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Venture Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 16,83  SGD
Last Close Price 15,58  SGD
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ngit Liong Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chee Kwoon Ng Chief Financial Officer
Chee Kheong Wong Head-Information Technology
Lee Boon Koh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Kok Loon Goon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.13%3 055
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.28%33 675
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.95%29 848
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-25.47%24 045
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.3.48%9 573
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.2.15%6 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group