VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED

(VENM)
Venture : Issue And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To The Exercise Of Options Under The Executives' Share Option Scheme

10/09/2019 | 06:26am EDT
Announcement Title Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 9, 2019 18:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Issue & Allotment of Shares Pursuant to Exercise of Options under the Executives' Share Option Scheme
Announcement Reference SG191009OTHR6703
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 10:25:09 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 3 611 M
EBIT 2019 418 M
Net income 2019 360 M
Finance 2019 873 M
Yield 2019 4,61%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 4 438 M
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 16,99  SGD
Last Close Price 15,39  SGD
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ngit Liong Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chee Kwoon Ng Chief Financial Officer
Chee Kheong Wong Head-Information Technology
Lee Boon Koh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Kok Loon Goon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED9.30%3 210
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%32 935
AMPHENOL CORPORATION17.71%28 368
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%20 023
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION10.09%7 005
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.-5.39%6 702
