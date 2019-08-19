Log in
VENTURE CORPORATION LTD

(VENM)
Venture : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Cessation Of Substantial Shareholder

08/19/2019 | 06:12am EDT
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 19, 2019 17:51
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Cessation of Substantial Shareholder
Announcement Reference SG190819OTHRO1HX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 17/08/2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 32,675 bytes)


Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 10:11:05 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 3 632 M
EBIT 2019 416 M
Net income 2019 359 M
Finance 2019 877 M
Yield 2019 4,69%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 4 383 M
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 17,20  SGD
Last Close Price 15,20  SGD
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ngit Liong Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chee Kwoon Ng Chief Financial Officer
Cecil Vivian Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Lee Boon Koh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Kok Loon Goon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LTD7.95%3 111
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%31 671
AMPHENOL CORPORATION6.90%25 102
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%17 985
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION5.41%6 204
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-20.90%5 551
