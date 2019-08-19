Venture : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Cessation Of Substantial Shareholder
08/19/2019 | 06:12am EDT
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 19, 2019 17:51
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Cessation of Substantial Shareholder
Announcement Reference
SG190819OTHRO1HX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Devika Rani Davar
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
17/08/2019
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 32,675 bytes)
Disclaimer
Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 10:11:05 UTC
Latest news on VENTURE CORPORATION LTD
Sales 2019
3 632 M
EBIT 2019
416 M
Net income 2019
359 M
Finance 2019
877 M
Yield 2019
4,69%
P/E ratio 2019
12,2x
P/E ratio 2020
11,5x
EV / Sales2019
0,97x
EV / Sales2020
0,89x
Capitalization
4 383 M
Chart VENTURE CORPORATION LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Average target price
17,20 SGD
Last Close Price
15,20 SGD
Spread / Highest target
37,4%
Spread / Average Target
13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target
-11,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.