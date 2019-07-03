Log in
VENTURE CORPORATION LTD (VENM) SG0531000230

VENTURE CORPORATION LTD

(VENM)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Venture : Issue And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To The Exercise Of Options Under The Executives' Share Option Scheme

0
07/03/2019 | 05:48am EDT
Announcement Title Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 3, 2019 17:39
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Issue & Allotment of Shares Pursuant to Exercise of Options under the Executives' Share Option Scheme
Announcement Reference SG190703OTHROBM6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 109,993 bytes)


Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 09:47:05 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 3 663 M
EBIT 2019 439 M
Net income 2019 377 M
Finance 2019 872 M
Yield 2019 4,36%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 4 806 M
Chart VENTURE CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Venture Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 18,2  SGD
Last Close Price 16,7  SGD
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ngit Liong Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chee Kwoon Ng Chief Financial Officer
Cecil Vivian Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Lee Boon Koh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Kok Loon Goon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LTD18.47%3 544
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%35 343
AMPHENOL CORPORATION20.80%29 392
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%16 145
IPG PHOTONICS38.28%8 216
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC4.51%7 352
