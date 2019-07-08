Log in
VENTURE CORPORATION LTD

VENTURE CORPORATION LTD

(VENM)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Venture : Issue And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To The Exercise Of Options Under The Executives' Share Option Scheme

0
07/08/2019 | 07:39am EDT
Announcement Title Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 8, 2019 17:52
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Issue & Allotment of Shares Pursuant to Exercise of Options under the Executives' Share Option Scheme
Announcement Reference SG190708OTHRUIDF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 109,919 bytes)


Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 11:37:07 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 3 663 M
EBIT 2019 439 M
Net income 2019 377 M
Finance 2019 872 M
Yield 2019 4,52%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 4 643 M
Chart VENTURE CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Venture Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 18,2  SGD
Last Close Price 16,1  SGD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ngit Liong Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chee Kwoon Ng Chief Financial Officer
Cecil Vivian Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Lee Boon Koh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Kok Loon Goon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LTD14.42%3 410
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%34 753
AMPHENOL CORPORATION21.35%29 371
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%15 356
IPG PHOTONICS31.52%7 918
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-0.33%7 015
