Venture : Issue And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To The Exercise Of Options Under The Executives' Share Option Scheme
07/08/2019 | 07:39am EDT
Announcement Title
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jul 8, 2019 17:52
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Issue & Allotment of Shares Pursuant to Exercise of Options under the Executives' Share Option Scheme
Announcement Reference
SG190708OTHRUIDF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Devika Rani Davar
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachment.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 109,919 bytes)
