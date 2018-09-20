Venture Life : Half Year Report

Commenting on the results, Jerry Randall, CEO of Venture Life, said:

'Whilst the first half of 2018 has been a period of continued organic growth for the business, the placing and acquisition which completed in August have been a transformational event for the Group. The acquisition of the well-known Dentyl brand is a perfect fit for our business, building on the strong oral care expertise that the Group has both in the UK and internationally, and using the significant operational leverage that we have. Our success with UltraDEX has enabled us to develop a strong internal team to exploit this area of the market, and the team is already hard at work on this new brand. The placing we undertook also enabled us to significantly de-gear and hence de-risk our balance sheet, and leaves us in a significant net cash position, with substantial funds at our disposal for both organic growth and further M&A. The profitable, cash generative nature of the Dentyl brand, coupled with the meaningful saving in interest costs from the loan repayments, will add significant profitability and positive cash flow to our already profitable business.

'I am delighted with the continued development of UltraDEX, with significant listings added in the UK, including the launch of the new UltraDEX One Go sachet. Internationally, we have already seen re-orders from the launches in H1 2018, as well as further international deals on some key brands within the business.

'We go into the second half of 2018 with a significantly stronger order book than the same time last year, aside from any contribution from Dentyl, a stronger balance sheet, and a solid share register courtesy of the many significant new, high quality, institutional investors who supported our Placing. I would like to take this opportunity to thank both our existing shareholders who participated in the Placing, and the new shareholders who joined our register through the Placing, for their support in this transformational transaction. I believe the second half of 2018 will evidence the continued development of the Group and the Board looks forward to the rest of 2018 and beyond with confidence.'

About Venture Life (www.venture-life.com)

Venture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the global self-care market. With operations in both the UK and Italy, the Group's product portfolio includes some key products such as the UltraDEX and Dentyl oral care product ranges, food supplements for lowering cholesterol and maintaining brain function, medical devices for women's intimate healthcare and proctology and dermo-cosmetics for addressing the signs of ageing.

The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through pharmacies and grocery multiples. In the UK these are supplied direct by the company, outside of the UK they are supplied by the Group's international distribution partners.

Through its Development & Manufacturing business in Italy, Biokosmes, the Group also provides development and manufacturing services to companies in the medical devices and cosmetic sectors.