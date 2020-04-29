Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Venturex Resources Limited    VXR   AU000000VXR5

VENTUREX RESOURCES LIMITED

(VXR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Venturex Resources : 30 Apr 2020Quarterly Cashflow Report 31 March 2020MORE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 06:38pm EDT

Appendix 5B Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B - 3rd Quarter 2019/2020

Mining Exploration Entity Quarterly Report

Name of Entity:

Venturex Resources Limited (ASX Code: VXR)

ABN:

Quarter Ended ('Current Quarter')

28 122 180 205

31 March 2020

Current Quarter

Year to Date

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(9 months)

$A'000

$A'000

1.

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for:

(a)

exploration and evaluation (if expensed)

(249)

(384)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(198)

(706)

(e)

administration and corporate

(259)

(968)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

1

17

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(1)

(7)

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

-

-

1.8

Other

-

-

1.9

Net Cash from (used in) Operating Activities

(706)

(2,048)

2.

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

(14)

(d)

exploration & evaluation (if capitalised)

(614)

(3,432)

(e)

investments

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

1

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) Investing Activities

(614)

(3,446)

Venturex Resources Limited has five controlled entities incorporated in Australia, (Venturex Pilbara Pty Ltd, Venturex Sulphur Springs Pty Ltd, Jutt Resources Pty Ltd, Juranium Pty Ltd and CMG Gold Ltd). The Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows covers Venturex Resources Limited and its controlled entities.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Page 1 of 5

Appendix 5B Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Current Quarter

Year to Date

(9 months)

$A'000

$A'000

3.

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of equity securities

-

-

(excluding convertible debt securities)

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

-

-

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity

(4)

(13)

securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

2,000

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

(27)

(108)

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other

-

-

3.10

Net cash from (used in) Financing Activities

(31)

1,879

4. Net Increase / (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

2,646

4,910

period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

(706)

(2,048)

(item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(614)

(3,446)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

(31)

1,879

(item 3.10 above)

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash

-

-

held

4.6

Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of period

1,295

1,295

(1)

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

Current Quarter

Previous Quarter

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

$A'000

$A'000

related items in the account.

5.1

Bank balances

11

16

5.2

Call deposits

1,284

2,630

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at End of

1,295

2,646

Quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) (1)

(1)At 31 March 2020 Venturex Resources Ltd had $30k utilised to cash back guarantees that do not appear in the cash flow.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Page 2 of 5

Appendix 5B Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates

  1. Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1
  2. Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2

Current Quarter

$A'000

83

-

Note: Item 6.1 includes aggregate salaries, directors' fees, corporate advisory & consulting fees at normal commercial rates

7. Financing Facilities

Note: the term "facility" includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

  1. Loan facilities
  2. Credit standby arrangements
  3. Other (please specify)
  4. Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at quarter

quarter end

end

$A'000

$A'000

2,000

2,000

-

-

-

-

2,000

2,000

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at

-

quarter end

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

On 13 September 2019, Northern Star Resources Ltd (major shareholder), advanced an unsecured loan of $2,000,000 to Venturex Resources Ltd, on a 12-month term, with an interest rate of 8% per annum.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Page 3 of 5

Appendix 5B Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

8.

Estimated Cash Available for Future Operating Activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9)

706

8.2

Capitalised exploration and evaluation (Item 2.1(d))

614

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (Item 8.1 + Item 8.2)

1,320

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6)

1,295

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5)

-

8.6

Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5)

1,295

8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by Item

1

8.3)

8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

No. The company has reduced costs as a result of the Covid-19 travel restrictions being in place, as well as a 40% reduction in salaries/fees, the elimination of all discretional expenditure and reduction of office overheads.

2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

The Company is reviewing and is in discussions in regard to funding to assist with the final permitting/approvals and early works, once it has received the Ministerial approval, which is expected in this quarter (Q2). The Company believes it will be successful

3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Yes, the Company has reduced it current expenditure and is reviewing it funding opportunities.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Page 4 of 5

Appendix 5B Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Compliance Statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

_______________________

Company Secretary

Date: 30 April 2020

Trevor Hart

Notes

  1. This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.
  2. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
  4. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the board". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the [name of board committee - eg Audit and Risk Committee]". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee".
  5. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Page 5 of 5

Disclaimer

Venturex Resources Limited published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 22:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VENTUREX RESOURCES LIMITED
04/27VENTUREX RESOURCES LIMITED : - Cancellation of Performance Rights
AQ
04/21VENTUREX RESOURCES LIMITED : - Trading halt request
AQ
04/21VENTUREX RESOURCES : Retraction of ASX Release Relating to Sulphur Springs Finan..
AQ
04/21VENTUREX RESOURCES : Amended sulphur springs copper-zinc project permitting and ..
AQ
03/31VENTUREX RESOURCES : - update on environmental approvals and covid-19
AQ
02/24VENTUREX RESOURCES LIMITED : - Cancellation of Performance Rights
AQ
2019VENTUREX RESOURCES : Notice under section 708a(5) of the corporations act 2001
AQ
2019NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : to Lend Venturex A$2m to Complete Permitting Approvals..
AQ
2019VENTUREX RESOURCES LIMITED : - Expiry of Performance Rights
AQ
2019VENTUREX RESOURCES : Sulphur Springs Permitting and Development Update
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -6,00 M
Net income 2020 -3,10 M
Finance 2020 2,30 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 19,8 M
Chart VENTUREX RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Venturex Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,18  AUD
Last Close Price 0,07  AUD
Spread / Highest target 186%
Spread / Average Target 157%
Spread / Lowest Target 129%
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Miles Reilly CEO & Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony William Kiernan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor Graham Hart Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Darren Stralow Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTUREX RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%13
BHP GROUP0.55%93 390
RIO TINTO PLC-16.23%79 107
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-33.24%22 271
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.48%15 938
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC40.08%9 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group