Venturex Resources : 30 Apr 2020Quarterly Cashflow Report 31 March 2020MORE

Appendix 5B Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

8. Estimated Cash Available for Future Operating Activities $A'000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9) 706 8.2 Capitalised exploration and evaluation (Item 2.1(d)) 614 8.3 Total relevant outgoings (Item 8.1 + Item 8.2) 1,320 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6) 1,295 8.5 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5) - 8.6 Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5) 1,295 8.7 Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by Item 1 8.3)

8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

No. The company has reduced costs as a result of the Covid-19 travel restrictions being in place, as well as a 40% reduction in salaries/fees, the elimination of all discretional expenditure and reduction of office overheads.

2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

The Company is reviewing and is in discussions in regard to funding to assist with the final permitting/approvals and early works, once it has received the Ministerial approval, which is expected in this quarter (Q2). The Company believes it will be successful

3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Yes, the Company has reduced it current expenditure and is reviewing it funding opportunities.