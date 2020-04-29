Venturex Resources : 30 Apr 2020Quarterly Cashflow Report 31 March 2020MORE

Appendix 5B Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report
Rule 5.5
Appendix 5B - 3rd Quarter 2019/2020
Mining Exploration Entity Quarterly Report
Name of Entity:
Venturex Resources Limited (ASX Code: VXR)
ABN:
Quarter Ended ('Current Quarter')
28 122 180 205
31 March 2020
Current Quarter
Year to Date
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(9 months)
$A'000
$A'000
1.
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
1.1
Receipts from customers
-
-
1.2
Payments for:
(a)
exploration and evaluation (if expensed)
(249)
(384)
(b)
development
-
-
(c)
production
-
-
(d)
staff costs
(198)
(706)
(e)
administration and corporate
(259)
(968)
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
1.4
Interest received
1
17
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
(1)
(7)
1.6
Income taxes paid
-
-
1.7
Government grants and tax incentives
-
-
1.8
Other
-
-
1.9
Net Cash from (used in) Operating Activities
(706)
(2,048)
2.
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
2.1
Payments to acquire:
(a)
entities
-
-
(b)
tenements
-
-
(c)
property, plant and equipment
-
(14)
(d)
exploration & evaluation (if capitalised)
(614)
(3,432)
(e)
investments
-
-
(f)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.2
Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a)
entities
-
-
(b)
tenements
-
-
(c)
property, plant and equipment
-
1
(d)
investments
-
-
(e)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
-
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other
-
-
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) Investing Activities
(614)
(3,446)
Venturex Resources Limited has five controlled entities incorporated in Australia, (Venturex Pilbara Pty Ltd, Venturex Sulphur Springs Pty Ltd, Jutt Resources Pty Ltd, Juranium Pty Ltd and CMG Gold Ltd). The Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows covers Venturex Resources Limited and its controlled entities.
Current Quarter
Year to Date
(9 months)
$A'000
$A'000
3.
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
3.1
Proceeds from issues of equity securities
-
-
(excluding convertible debt securities)
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible debt
-
-
securities
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
-
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of equity
(4)
(13)
securities or convertible debt securities
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
-
2,000
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
(27)
(108)
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and
-
-
borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other
-
-
3.10
Net cash from (used in) Financing Activities
(31)
1,879
4. Net Increase / (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
2,646
4,910
period
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
(706)
(2,048)
(item 1.9 above)
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
(614)
(3,446)
(item 2.6 above)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
(31)
1,879
(item 3.10 above)
4.5
Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash
-
-
held
4.6
Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of period
1,295
1,295
(1)
5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the
Current Quarter
Previous Quarter
consolidated statement of cash flows) to the
$A'000
$A'000
related items in the account.
5.1
Bank balances
11
16
5.2
Call deposits
1,284
2,630
5.3
Bank overdrafts
-
-
5.4
Other (provide details)
-
-
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at End of
1,295
2,646
Quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) (1)
(1)At 31 March 2020 Venturex Resources Ltd had $30k utilised to cash back guarantees that do not appear in the cash flow.
6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2
Current Quarter
$A'000
83
-
Note: Item 6.1 includes aggregate salaries, directors' fees, corporate advisory & consulting fees at normal commercial rates
7. Financing Facilities
Note: the term "facility" includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.
Loan facilities
Credit standby arrangements
Other (please specify)
Total financing facilities
Total facility
Amount drawn at
amount at quarter
quarter end
end
$A'000
$A'000
2,000
2,000
-
-
-
-
2,000
2,000
7.5
Unused financing facilities available at
-
quarter end
7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.
On 13 September 2019, Northern Star Resources Ltd (major shareholder), advanced an unsecured loan of $2,000,000 to Venturex Resources Ltd, on a 12-month term, with an interest rate of 8% per annum.
8.
Estimated Cash Available for Future Operating Activities
$A'000
8.1
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9)
706
8.2
Capitalised exploration and evaluation (Item 2.1(d))
614
8.3
Total relevant outgoings (Item 8.1 + Item 8.2)
1,320
8.4
Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6)
1,295
8.5
Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5)
-
8.6
Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5)
1,295
8.7
Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by Item
1
8.3)
8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:
1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
No. The company has reduced costs as a result of the Covid-19 travel restrictions being in place, as well as a 40% reduction in salaries/fees, the elimination of all discretional expenditure and reduction of office overheads.
2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
The Company is reviewing and is in discussions in regard to funding to assist with the final permitting/approvals and early works, once it has received the Ministerial approval, which is expected in this quarter (Q2). The Company believes it will be successful
3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?
Yes, the Company has reduced it current expenditure and is reviewing it funding opportunities.
Compliance Statement
This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
_______________________
Company Secretary
Date: 30 April 2020
Trevor Hart
