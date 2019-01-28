Venus Metals Corporation Limited Vanadium Project Positive Metallurgical Test Results

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Venus Metals (ASX:VMC) has received a further positive report from METS Engineering Group regarding additional sighter test work leaching of the vanadium oxide ores at the Company's Youanmi vanadium project. The testwork was designed to give further understanding of the metallurgical characterization of the vanadium oxide ores at Youanmi.



SUMMARY RESULTS



A composite sample (Composite 2) totalling some 48kg from five historical oxide diamond drill cores was prepared and utilized in this test work. METS report the following positive conclusions



- The ore is amenable to beneficiation, recovering 80% of the vanadium and rejecting 40% of the mass (the beneficiation results have been previously reported in the ASX release dated 16th October 2018).



- Vanadium extractions up to 81.6% using sulphuric acid from crushed oxide samples are technically achievable and indications are that results are repeatable.



- These extractions are better than the results reported in the ASX release dated 5th September 2018 where initial sulphuric acid test leaching shows 67% vanadium extraction.



- Multiple acid systems may be capable of enhancing these extractions.



RECOMMENDATIONS FROM METS



1. Based on the testwork results, further process development is progressing in order to determine the appropriate flowsheet to complete the scoping study.



2. In light of the substantial increase in knowledge of the oxide vanadium deposit following the recently completed 139 hole, 5919m RC drill program, further testwork will be driven by a robust geo-metallurgical approach.



3. This will involve linking of the geology and metallurgy together to optimize future testwork.



4. The testwork will concentrating in particular on high grade sections of the deposit located in the top 30m.



5. In excess of 100 tonnes of drill samples are now available for this test work.



Commenting on the results, Mr Matt Hogan, MD of Venus metals said "The METS test work leaching results show that evaluation of our Vanadium project is proceeding as planned. Vanadium extractions in excess of 80% is great result. The next phase for the project will be the updated JORC resource following receipt of all assays. This is expected in February. Further test metallurgical test work can be planned once the JORC resource evaluation is completed".



To view tables, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QX768D54







About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:



Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) holds a significant and wide ranging portfolio of Australian base and precious metals exploration projects comprising lithium, cobalt, vanadium, copper, zinc, nickel, gold and platinum group of elements.



Key project areas in Western Australia include:



- Pincher Well Zinc-Copper Project (Youanmi): Over 5 km of under explored VMS trend with an Exploration Target of 15-20 Million Tonnes@ 2-8% Zinc,which also hosts a number of high grade lodes (>10% Zinc).



- Currans Well Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project (Youanmi): Significant Cobalt mineralisation up to 1483 ppm Co in historical drilling. Extensive Lateritic Duricrust Co-Ni target areas identified.



- Curara Well Nickel-Copper-Gold Project (Doolgunna):10 km northeast of Sandfire Resources DeGrussa Copper Mine. Wide intercepts of disseminated Nickel Sulphides (Millerites) in Ultramafics.



- Southern Cross Vanadium Project (Youanmi): JORC 2012 Inferred Vanadium Mineral Resource of 167.7 Millions Tonnes @ 0.41% V2O5, 7.52% TiO2.



- Strategic Lithium-Tantalum Projects in WA.





