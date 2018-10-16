Venus Metals Corporation Limited Youanmi Vanadium Project Metallurgical Test Results Confirms Significant High Grade Beneficiation of Oxide Samples

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Directors of Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) ("Venus" or the "Company") are pleased to announce the results of preliminary beneficiation testwork on an oxide composite sample from the Youanmi Vanadium Project, Western Australia.



HIGHLIGHTS:



- The grade increased from 0.58% V2O5 to 0.80% V2O5 with a recovery close to 80% of the Vanadium.



- At -1 mm more than 40% of the mass can be rejected whilst recovering 80% of the Vanadium.



- Mass rejection of gangue minerals decreases downstream processing volume and is expected to reduce acid consumption.



- Assay by size data suggests the oxide sample can be significantly beneficiated without the need to grind the sample.



- Crush sizes tested showed minimal variation in the beneficiation potential.



- Further testwork is planned for hydrometallurgical studies on a beneficiated sample.



Metallurgical Testwork



The Company commissioned METS Engineering Group ("METS") to develop a series of metallurgical tests aimed at beneficiating an oxide composite formed using different intervals from the deposit (see Table-1 in link below) (see Figure 1 in link below). The oxide composite was formed from shallow intervals spanning five diamond core holes seen in the table below (see link below). Only half of the mass for each interval was utilised, with the remaining kept in reserve. A total composite mass of approximately 48 kg was formed. The representative composite encompassed various weathered zones and a range of different spatial locations throughout the deposit.



Beneficiation testwork focused on low cost methods that avoided grinding. The testwork was conducted at three crush sizes: -3.35 mm, -2 mm and -1 mm (refer Appendix-1 JORC Table) (see link below). Due to the friable nature of the oxide ore these crush sizes are expected to be achievable using a combination of comminution technologies.



Detailed size by assay tests illustrated that a significant portion of the mass reports to the fine size fractions and contains very little vanadium. Simple rejection of fines resulted in an increase in Vanadium grade from 0.58% V2O5 to a maximum grade of 0.83% V2O5. The beneficiation process was not overly sensitive to crush size, suggesting fine crush sizes may not be required. The grade-recovery profiles for each crush size can be seen in Figure 2 (see link below).



A key outcome from this testwork was the high Vanadium recovery achieved. The grade-recovery profile illustrates that the material can be beneficiated to 0.80% V2O5 whilst recovering close to 80% of the Vanadium.



This compares to conventional magnetic separation, which typically struggles to achieve high vanadium recoveries on oxidised material.



Mills can contribute a significant amount of capital and operating expense, with much of the power utilised in milling consumed by the grinding of gangue minerals. This alternative beneficiation process avoids milling and the associated costs.



Further Metallurgical work



- Hydrometallurgical studies will be completed on a beneficiated sample in order to assess direct vanadium extraction using sulphuric acid from the beneficiated sample without the need to roast at high temperatures.



- Higher grades may be achieved at finer sizes, and future work will aim to assess the maximum grade achieved by crushing within the limits of modern comminution technologies.



About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:



Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) holds a significant and wide ranging portfolio of Australian base and precious metals exploration projects comprising lithium, cobalt, vanadium, copper, zinc, nickel, gold and platinum group of elements.



Key project areas in Western Australia include:



- Pincher Well Zinc-Copper Project (Youanmi): Over 5 km of under explored VMS trend with an Exploration Target of 15-20 Million Tonnes@ 2-8% Zinc,which also hosts a number of high grade lodes (>10% Zinc).



- Currans Well Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project (Youanmi): Significant Cobalt mineralisation up to 1483 ppm Co in historical drilling. Extensive Lateritic Duricrust Co-Ni target areas identified.



- Curara Well Nickel-Copper-Gold Project (Doolgunna):10 km northeast of Sandfire Resources DeGrussa Copper Mine. Wide intercepts of disseminated Nickel Sulphides (Millerites) in Ultramafics.



- Southern Cross Vanadium Project (Youanmi): JORC 2012 Inferred Vanadium Mineral Resource of 167.7 Millions Tonnes @ 0.41% V2O5, 7.52% TiO2.



- Strategic Lithium-Tantalum Projects in WA.





