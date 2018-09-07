Log in
Convergences World Forum 2018: Veolia presents its solutions for the "Cities of tomorrow"

09/07/2018 | 04:17pm CEST

7 september 2018

On 3 and 4 September, in Paris, the 11th Convergences World Forum brought together 5,000 economic, political, associative and academic leaders from some 50 countries around the theme of 'Make Society, Make Tomorrow'.

Five themes were discussed during these two days, nourishing a vision of a 'Zero exclusion, Zero carbon, Zero poverty' world: 'Good health and well-being', 'Quality education', 'Decent work and growth', 'Sustainable cities and territories' and 'Partnerships for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals'.

The challenges of the city of tomorrow: 'solutions already exist'

Laurent Auguste, Senior Executive Vice President Development, Innovation and Markets at Veolia, spoke at the round table on 'Cities of tomorrow - inclusive, sustainable and resilient cities': 'The solutions are already there to meet the challenges of the cities of tomorrow: they fit into a circular economy approach, which encompasses the three environmental, economic and social aspects. All players in the value chain must be mobilized to deploy these solutions on a large scale. This is what is now happening on the issue of plastics when strong public opinion puts pressure on brands and manufacturers'.

Reconciling business and society

Pierre Victoria, Veolia's director of sustainable development, spoke on the theme 'feedbacks on surveillance plans 2018 - Focus on human rights '. He recalled on this occasion that 'the duty of vigilance must go beyond risk management. It is an opportunity to reconcile business and society.'

More:

> Veolia's corporate social responsibility (CSR)
>Resourcing the world: developing access to resources, preserving and renewing resources
> Veolia participates at the 2018 World Water Week in Stockholm: how do wemanage and protect water resources by strengthening natural ecosystems?
> Veolia, référence mondiale de la gestion optimisée des ressources: see videos on waste to energy, biomass cogeneration and wastewater collection and treatment
> Convergences World Forum 2018

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 14:16:03 UTC
