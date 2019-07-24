Kuwait: Veolia will treat wastewater from the KIPIC refinery in Al Zour, with a goal of "zero liquid discharge" (ZLD)

The Al Zour refinery - one of the largest petrochemical complexes in the world - will be able to produce up to 615,000 barrels per day once commissioned, bringing Kuwait's refining capacity to over 1.5 million barrels a day.

KIPIC has awarded Veolia a 7 year contract to manage the refinery's waste treatment plant that will process and recycle 1,500 m3 / h of wastewater. Veolia will also provide sludge incineration and optimize treatment and recycling, with a goal of zero liquid discharge (ZLD).

In a region of the world undergoing unprecedented development, this new success confirms that natural resource management has now become a strategic issue for industry.