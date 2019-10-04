Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Veolia Environnement    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LH Forum: for Veolia, "the urgency of the ecological transition demands greater territorial solidarity from businesses"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

The positive economy forum held in Le Havre (France), from 26 to 28 September, brought together well-known figures and citizens around the theme: 'How to accelerate the transformation of the territories towards better consideration of the interests of future generations?' Pierre Victoria, Veolia's Director of Sustainable Development, spoke at the round table about 'the urgency of the ecological transition for the territories'.

What's new is the urgency. People returning from the UN Climate Week are convinced of it. And it is in the territories that the climate and energy transition battle will be won or lost; as a local service manager for industrial customers and local authorities, this is Veolia's belief.
Pierre victoria

Veolia already provides solutions to these challenges in almost 50 countries, notably through its ability to create local circular economy loops by transforming waste into a resource - either as energy or a secondary material - and wastewater into a source of energy or for irrigation.

Some examples:

-In Eastern Europe, Veolia supports a number of local authorities by focusing on biomass or methane, which is more respectful of resources.
-In France, Le Havre: the Sedibex site operated by Veolia uses hazardous industrial waste from the port area as an energy resource: 8 Gwh of electricity and 300,000 tonnes of steam per year are sold to 5 industrial sites, which means 120,000 t of CO2 avoided. The CO2 emitted by the flues is captured and recovered in gaseous form.
And the Osilub plant - a Veolia and Total Lubricants subsidiary - recycles used motor oils to make good quality engine oil (in France, only 50% of motor oils are recovered, half of which abroad).

The ecological urgency also demands greater territorial solidarity from businesses

For Pierre Victoria, the urgency of the situation brushes aside conservatism and old habits. A new approach is needed: we have to reconnect the different services in territorial organizations, public and private companies, and remove the barriers in relations with the people. The challenge for the territories is connecting the need for resources with producers of secondary raw materials.

Since December 2018, 19 major companies, including Veolia, have taken a stand for more inclusive businesses. They advocate social and territorial responsibility, which manifests itself not only in local recruitment, training and purchasing, but also in the role of wealth distributor. These companies accept the link between social responsibility and territorial cohesion.


In order to better exercise their territorial responsibility, large companies advocate:

  • reporting on their actions that have a territorial impact
  • managing the impacts of reorganizations
  • participating in competitiveness clusters
  • promoting employee participation in local life
  • structuring the training offer to promote employability
  • supporting mobility for employees and their spouses
  • promoting teleworking with decentralized working communities
  • standardizing methods for measuring territorial impact
  • making internal training structures available to SMEs
  • experimenting with exchanges with SMEs in a given territory

'A company's territorial solidarity will be measured by its role as a wealth distributor and a training provider, and by its cooperation with its supply chain and the local ecosystem,' concluded Pierre Victoria.

More:

Circular cities: creating local loops to generate local value
LH Forum - Institut de l'Économie Positive

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 16:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
12:07pLH FORUM : for Veolia, "the urgency of the ecological transition demands greater..
PU
09/25VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Employee engagement for Veolia's International Occupation..
PU
09/24VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : put forward its nature-based solutions at the UN Climate ..
PU
09/20VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : ranks 2nd in the 2019 Multi and Water Utilities sector Do..
PU
09/19OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 4 VENTURE CAPITAL : Half-year report
AQ
09/18NATIONAL AIR QUALITY DAY : Le Raincy and Veolia team up to guarantee the quality..
PU
09/16VEOLIA'S INTERNATIONAL HEALTH AND SA : Veolia employees pledge to "Act for a bet..
PU
09/16VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Lagosians Fight to Keep the Water Taps Away From Capitali..
AQ
09/11INDOOR AIR QUALITY IN SCHOOLS : two-thirds of parents are concerned, Veolia offe..
PU
09/11EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Higher On China Move To Relax Tariffs; LSE Rall..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 26 752 M
EBIT 2019 1 714 M
Net income 2019 791 M
Debt 2019 10 599 M
Yield 2019 4,51%
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 12 298 M
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 24,19  €
Last Close Price 22,23  €
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Jean Christophe Laissy CIO, SVP, Head-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT23.81%14 031
AQUA AMERICA, INC.30.94%9 673
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP60.16%8 136
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC8.01%6 926
SEVERN TRENT14.24%6 334
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY33.80%3 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group