Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Veolia Environnement    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (VIE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Veolia CEO: company's outlook is strong thanks to new contracts, renewals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 05:28am EST
Antoine Frerot, Chairman and CEO of Veolia SA, attends a signing ceremony with EDF at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte

PARIS (Reuters) - French water and waste group Veolia CEO Antoine Frerot said the outlook for the company was strong thanks to a string of new contracts and a good contract renewal rate.

Frerot also said that earnings in the fourth quarter had continued the strong trend of the first nine months.

"2018 was a very strong year," Frerot told reporters at a strategy day.

In November, Veolia posted the best quarterly earnings growth since 2014, thanks to strong waste volumes in Europe, continued cost cutting and several new contracts, with core earnings up by 5.1 percent to 2.42 billion euros (2.13 billion pounds).

Frerot said he was confident about the future, as Veolia was winning lots of new contracts and seeing good contract renewal rates.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
05:28aVEOLIA CEO : company's outlook is strong thanks to new contracts, renewals
RE
01/23PERMA FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES : Fix Announces New GeoMelt Vitrification Syste..
AQ
01/21VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Water Technologies - Bringing Smart Water Solutions to Co..
AQ
01/20WEC pre-qualifies bidders for Shuqaiq 3 project in Saudi Arabia
AQ
01/16Thirty Companies Pledge $1 Billion to Reduce Plastic Waste
DJ
01/11EUROPE : European shares gain in first week of 2019 but caution persists
RE
01/08VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : PR - Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité de la socié..
PU
01/07VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : successfully issues a 5-year bond for EUR 750 million
PU
01/07VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : PR - Release of the third supplement to the base prospect..
PU
2018VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting..
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 588 M
EBIT 2018 1 510 M
Net income 2018 596 M
Debt 2018 9 685 M
Yield 2018 4,83%
P/E ratio 2018 17,05
P/E ratio 2019 14,76
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
Capitalization 10 407 M
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 21,5 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Jean Christophe Laissy CIO, SVP, Head-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT2.48%11 825
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO31.37%7 609
UNITED UTILITIES12.69%7 317
AQUA AMERICA INC2.57%6 240
SEVERN TRENT10.88%6 175
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 561
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.