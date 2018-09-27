Log in
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
News

Veolia Environnement : Antoine Frérot and Alain Juppé sign a contract for wastewater and storm water management in Bordeaux Métropole

09/27/2018 | 08:42pm CEST

27 september 2018

Last July, Bordeaux Métropole chose Veolia to manage its wastewater and storm water. Today, Alain Juppé, Mayor of Bordeaux and President of Bordeaux Métropole, and Antoine Frérot, Veolia Chairman and CEO, signed a contract for wastewater and urban storm water management throughout the area covered by the Métropole (Martignas-sur-Jalle excepted). The contract will begin on 1 January 2019 for a period of 7 years.

Veolia is offering Bordeaux Métropole new partnership governance by ensuring a global vision of the water cycle with regard to environmental issues: it will ensure continuity and quality of service, will pay more attention to asset management (renewal of infrastructure and equipment), and will allow users and associations to participate in service management.
The contract covers the management of 6 wastewater treatment plants with a total capacity of 1,156,400 population equivalents, with 4,200 km of wastewater and urban storm water networks for 275,000 users.

'Veolia's offering has a high level of technical sophistication that responds to the challenges of Bordeaux Métropole's excellent quality of life.' said Alain Juppé

'By reconciling a public mission with the efficiency that a private company brings, this partnership is a win-win for all: for the local authority, the inhabitants, the environment and the operator. This is a major contract for Veolia and meets high standards in terms of living environment, environmental protection - not only of the Garonne but all natural environments - and sustainable development, with greater control of the risks to make Bordeaux a more resilient city.' concluded Antoine Frérot.

More:

Bordeaux Métropole entrusts Veolia with its wastewater and storm water management (10 July 2018)
Veolia's water management expertise

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 18:41:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 531 M
EBIT 2018 1 531 M
Net income 2018 631 M
Debt 2018 9 472 M
Yield 2018 5,17%
P/E ratio 2018 15,21
P/E ratio 2019 13,75
EV / Sales 2018 0,75x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 9 680 M
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 22,1 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Philippe Gaston Henri Capron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Jean Christophe Laissy CIO, SVP, Head-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-19.11%11 329
AQUA AMERICA INC-7.72%6 506
UNITED UTILITIES-17.66%6 115
SEVERN TRENT-16.05%5 668
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO-26.24%4 109
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 282
