Veolia Environnement : Appointment at the head of Veolia's Waste Activities in France

Anne Le Guennec is appointed Director of Veolia's Waste activities in France as of July 1, 2019, replacing Bernard Harambillet, who wished to pursue his career outside the Group. Reporting to Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Operations Officer, Anne Le Guennec is joining Veolia's Management Committee.

Born in 1975, an engineer and a graduate from the Compiègne University of Technology, Anne Le Guennec joined Veolia in 1998. She began her career in France in waste management. In 2003, she is appointed project director for the construction of water production plants and became, in 2008, technical director of Veolia's water, sanitation and electricity activities in Morocco. In 2013, she continued her career in the Middle East as Commercial Director for water, waste and energy. Anne le Guennec was until now CEO of Enova, a joint venture created in 2002 between Majid Al Futtaim Group and Veolia, which provides energy management services to a broad portfolio of public and private clients across the Middle East.

With 20 years of experience in the Group that gives her a perfect knowledge of Veolia's businesses and challenges, Anne Le Guennec will be in charge of an activity that employs over 15,000 employees in nearly 370 treatment plants in France, and which generates more than 2 billion euros in turnover. With 60,000 business customers, 16 million inhabitants served daily on behalf of local authorities and 4 million tons of recycled raw materials reintroduced into the economy, Veolia is one of the French leaders in the treatment and recycling of resources and materials.

...

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With over 171,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them. In 2018, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 63 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 56 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 49 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25.91 billion in 2018 (USD 30.6 billion). www.veolia.com

Contacts

Group Media Relations

Laurent Obadia - Sandrine Guendoul

Tel.+ 33 1 85 57 42 16

[email protected]

Analysts & Investors

Ronald Wasylec - Ariane de Lamaze

Tel. + 33 1 85 57 84 76 / 84 80

[email protected]