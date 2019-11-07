Veolia Environnement : Chiffres clés au 30 septembre 2019 - Présentation (en anglais)

Log in
Key Figures for the period ending September 30, 2019

7th of November 2019

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement is a corporation listed on the Euronext Paris. This document contains "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including but not limited to: the risk of suffering reduced profits or losses as a result of intense competition, the risk that changes in energy prices and taxes may reduce Veolia Environnement's profits, the risk that governmental authorities could terminate or modify some of Veolia Environnement's contracts, the risk that acquisitions may not provide the benefits that Veolia Environnement hopes to achieve, the risks related to customary provisions of divesture transactions, the risk that Veolia Environnement's compliance with environmental laws may become more costly in the future, the risk that currency exchange rate fluctuations may negatively affect Veolia Environnement's financial results and the price of its shares, the risk that Veolia Environnement may incur environmental liability in connection with its past, present and future operations, as well as the other risks described in the documents Veolia Environnement has filed with the Autorités des Marchés Financiers (French securities regulator). Veolia Environnement does not undertake, nor does it have, any obligation to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders may obtain from Veolia Environnement a free copy of documents it filed (www.veolia.com) with the Autorités des Marchés Financiers.

This document contains "non-GAAP financial measures". These "non-GAAP financial measures" might be defined differently from similar financial measures made public by other groups and should not replace GAAP financial measures prepared pursuant to IFRS standards.

Unaudited key figures

2

VEOLIA KEY FIGURES SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

9M 2019 key figures

Highlights

Antoine Frérot, CEO

3

VEOLIA KEY FIGURES SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

9M 2019 key highlights : Continued solid delivery

Solid Q3 performance, fueled by pursuit of good sales momentum and cost cutting ahead of plan

2019 Guidance fully confirmed

9-Month Revenue up 5.0%(1) to €19 764M

Water : good summer volumes in France and in Central Europe

Waste : sustained volume growth, at +1.9% ytd, in line with H1 - Continued weak recycled paper prices

Global business : Strong hazardous waste, offset by on going VWT downsizing

9M Revenue growth(1) spread across all our geographies

  1. France : +2.7%
  1. Europe : Revenue up 5.3%, of which : Central Europe +6.0%, UK/Irl. +4.5%,Southern Europe +12.8% o Rest of World : Revenue up 8.2% of which : Asia +12.6% , Latin America +21%

EBITDA up 5.1%(1) to €2 894M, fueled by top line growth and a high level of efficiency gains

  1. Efficiency gains: €64M achieved in Q3, after €61M€ in Q2 and 60M€ in Q1

Current EBIT up 5.5%(1) to €1 190M

Current Net Income up 7.5%(1) to €486M

VEOLIA KEY FIGURES SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

(1) At constant FX and including IFRS16

4

9M 2019 key highlights

Successful roll out of our profitable growth strategy: development and optimization of our portfolio

  1. Fast growing businesses : new 2019 facilities and contracts
  1. Hazardous waste treatment and recycling : China, USA, France, Singapore, South Africa, India, Saudi Arabia
  1. Solid waste recycling and waste to energy : France, UK, China, Northern Europe, Indonesia
  1. Building energy services: Italy, Spain, Hong Kong

o Traditional businesses : a significant optimization potential, with new and attractive development opportunities . New contracts in 2019:

  1. Municipal Water: France, Japan,
  1. Local loops of energy : Germany, Slovakia, Hungary
  1. Very competitive or low margin businesses : high selectivity
  1. Construction: decided downsizing
  1. Solid waste municipal collection without treatment or recycling : France, Australia, Germany

5

VEOLIA KEY FIGURES SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 07:54:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 26 795 M
EBIT 2019 1 704 M
Net income 2019 796 M
Debt 2019 10 404 M
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 12 803 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 24,61  €
Last Close Price 23,14  €
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Jean Christophe Laissy CIO, SVP, Head-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT28.88%14 175
AQUA AMERICA, INC.31.12%9 559
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP74.92%9 374
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC15.46%7 420
SEVERN TRENT23.44%6 853
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP11.92%2 579
