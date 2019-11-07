Veolia Environnement : Chiffres clés au 30 septembre 2019 - Présentation (en anglais)
Key Figures for the period ending September 30, 2019
7th of November 2019
Disclaimer
Veolia Environnement is a corporation listed on the Euronext Paris. This document contains "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including but not limited to: the risk of suffering reduced profits or losses as a result of intense competition, the risk that changes in energy prices and taxes may reduce Veolia Environnement's profits, the risk that governmental authorities could terminate or modify some of Veolia Environnement's contracts, the risk that acquisitions may not provide the benefits that Veolia Environnement hopes to achieve, the risks related to customary provisions of divesture transactions, the risk that Veolia Environnement's compliance with environmental laws may become more costly in the future, the risk that currency exchange rate fluctuations may negatively affect Veolia Environnement's financial results and the price of its shares, the risk that Veolia Environnement may incur environmental liability in connection with its past, present and future operations, as well as the other risks described in the documents Veolia Environnement has filed with the Autorités des Marchés Financiers (French securities regulator). Veolia Environnement does not undertake, nor does it have, any obligation to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders may obtain from Veolia Environnement a free copy of documents it filed (www.veolia.com) with the Autorités des Marchés Financiers.
This document contains "non-GAAP financial measures". These "non-GAAP financial measures" might be defined differently from similar financial measures made public by other groups and should not replace GAAP financial measures prepared pursuant to IFRS standards.
Unaudited key figures
9M 2019 key figures
Highlights
Antoine Frérot, CEO
9M 2019 key highlights : Continued solid delivery
Solid Q3 performance, fueled by pursuit of good sales momentum and cost cutting ahead of plan
2019 Guidance fully confirmed
9-Month Revenue up 5.0%(1) to €19 764M
Water : good summer volumes in France and in Central Europe
Waste : sustained volume growth, at +1.9% ytd, in line with H1 - Continued weak recycled paper prices
Global business : Strong hazardous waste, offset by on going VWT downsizing
9M Revenue growth(1) spread across all our geographies
France: +2.7%
Europe : Revenue up 5.3%, of which : Central Europe +6.0%, UK/Irl. +4.5%,Southern Europe +12.8% oRest of World : Revenue up 8.2% of which : Asia +12.6% , Latin America +21%
EBITDA up 5.1%(1) to €2 894M, fueled by top line growth and a high level of efficiency gains
Efficiency gains: €64M achieved in Q3, after €61M€ in Q2 and 60M€ in Q1
Current EBIT up 5.5%(1) to €1 190M
Current Net Income up 7.5%(1) to €486M
9M 2019 key highlights
Successful roll out of our profitable growth strategy: development and optimization of our portfolio
Fast growing businesses : new 2019 facilities and contracts
Hazardous waste treatment and recycling : China, USA, France, Singapore, South Africa, India, Saudi Arabia
Solid waste recycling and waste to energy : France, UK, China, Northern Europe, Indonesia
Building energy services: Italy, Spain, Hong Kong
o Traditional businesses : a significant optimization potential, with new and attractive development opportunities . New contracts in 2019:
Municipal Water: France, Japan,
Local loops of energy : Germany, Slovakia, Hungary
Very competitive or low margin businesses : high selectivity
Construction: decided downsizing
Solid waste municipal collection without treatment or recycling : France, Australia, Germany
