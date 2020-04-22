Veolia Environnement: Combined Shareholders' General Meeting, April 22, 2020

Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Veolia Environnement shareholders, held today at the Company's administrative headquarters, under the chairmanship of its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Antoine Frérot, approved all of the resolutions submitted to it with a quorum 65.18%. Due to the Covid-19 epidemic and health measures decided by the French government, this meeting was held without the physical presence of the shareholders. Its broadcast is accessible on the Company's website.

This meeting notably:

approved the parent company financial statements and group consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2019 ;

; set the dividend in cash for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019 at €0.50 per share . The shares will be traded ex-dividend as of May 12, 2020 and payable from May 14, 2020 ;

for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019 at . The shares will be traded ex-dividend as of May 12, 2020 and payable ; renewed the terms of office as directors of Mr. Jacques Aschenbroich, Mrs. Isabelle Courville, Mrs. Nathalie Rachou and Mr. Guillaume Texier for a four-year period which will expire at the end of the General Shareholders’ Meeting that will be called to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023;

for a four-year period which will expire at the end of the General Shareholders’ Meeting that will be called to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023; approved the compensation paid during fiscal year 2019 or awarded in respect of the same fiscal year to Mr. Antoine Frérot as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer;

to Mr. Antoine Frérot as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; approved the information relating to the 2019 directors’ fees (excluding the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer);

(excluding the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer); approved the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer’s compensation policy in respect of fiscal year 2020 ;

; approved the directors’ fees policy in respect of fiscal year 2020 (excluding the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer);

(excluding the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer); renewed all financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors;

granted to the Board of Directors; authorized the Board of Directors to grant performance shares to corporate officers and employees of the Group and the Company;

the Board of Directors approved the harmonization of the Articles of Association of the Company with new legal and regulatory provisions in force.

After this combined general meeting, the composition of the board of directors of Veolia Environnement remains unchanged and is made up of thirteen directors, including two directors representing employees and five women (45,45%)1:

Mr. Antoine Frérot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ;

; Mr. Louis Schweitzer, Vice-Chairman ;

; Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon, Senior Independent Director ;

; Mr. Jacques Aschenbroich;

Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, represented by Mr. Olivier Mareuse;

Mrs. Isabelle Courville;

Mrs. Clara Gaymard;

Mrs. Marion Guillou;

Mrs. Nathalie Rachou;

Mr. Paolo Scaroni;

Mr. Guillaume Texier;

Mr. Franck Le Roux, Director representing employees ;

; Mr. Pavel Páša, Director representing employees;

The four committees of the board of directors also remain unchanged and are composed as follows:

Accounts and Audit Committee : Mrs. Nathalie Rachou (Chairman), Mr. Jacques Aschenbroich, Mrs. Isabelle Courville, Mr. Franck Le Roux (Director representing employees) and Mr. Guillaume Texier.

: Mrs. Nathalie Rachou (Chairman), Mr. Jacques Aschenbroich, Mrs. Isabelle Courville, Mr. Franck Le Roux (Director representing employees) and Mr. Guillaume Texier. Nominations Committee : Mr. Louis Schweitzer (Chairman), Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon and Mrs. Isabelle Courville.

: Mr. Louis Schweitzer (Chairman), Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon and Mrs. Isabelle Courville. Compensation Committee : Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon (Chairman), Mrs. Marion Guillou, Mr. Franck Le Roux (Director representing employees) and Mr. Louis Schweitzer.

: Mrs. Maryse Aulagnon (Chairman), Mrs. Marion Guillou, Mr. Franck Le Roux (Director representing employees) and Mr. Louis Schweitzer. Research, Innovation and Sustainable Development Committee: Mr. Jacques Aschenbroich (Chairman), Mrs. Isabelle Courville, Mrs. Clara Gaymard, Mrs. Marion Guillou, Mr. Pavel Páša (Director representing employees) and Mr. Guillaume Texier.

See https://www.veolia.com/en/veolia-group/finance/shareholders for the results of voting on the resolutions and a full webcast of the Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting.

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 45 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 50 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.189 billion in 2019 (USD 29.9 billion). www.veolia.com

1 Excluding Directors representing employees in accordance with Article L. 225-27-1 of the French Commercial Code.

