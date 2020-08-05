Veolia Environnement : Communiqué de mise à disposition Amendement du document d'enregistrement universel 2019 - Rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2020 (Version Anglaise)

Availability of English version of

the Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document / 2020 half-yearly financial report

Paris, August 5, 2020.

Veolia Environnement announces that the English version of the Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document is available on its website at:

https://www.veolia.com/en/veolia-group/finance/regulated-information

This document incorporates the 2020 half-yearly financial report.

A hard copy of the English version of this Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document shall be provided free of charge on request.

