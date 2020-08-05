Veolia Environnement : Communiqué de mise à disposition Amendement du document d'enregistrement universel 2019 - Rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2020 (Version Anglaise)

Availability of English version of
the Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document / 2020 half-yearly financial report
Paris, August 5, 2020.
Veolia Environnement announces that the English version of the Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document is available on its website at:
https://www.veolia.com/en/veolia-group/finance/regulated-information
This document incorporates the 2020 half-yearly financial report.
A hard copy of the English version of this Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document shall be provided free of charge on request.
Analyst and institutional investor contacts:
Ronald Wasylec - Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 76
Ariane de Lamaze - Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 80
Disclaimer
Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 09:01:16 UTC