Veolia Environnement : French company Veolia's core earnings rise as new business lines boom

Veolia's core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 5.4% to 2 billion euros (£1.8 billion) as revenue rose 5.8% to 13.32 billion euros.

"Commercial momentum remained very solid. Growth of our new businesses has been very strong, particularly hazardous waste, up 13%, as well as plastic recycling, up 30%," CEO Antoine Frerot said in a statement.

Net profits also increased and Veolia confirmed its guidance for 2019 core earnings between 3.9 and 4.0 billion euros.

