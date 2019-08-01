Log in
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
Veolia Environnement : French company Veolia's core earnings rise as new business lines boom

0
08/01/2019

PARIS (Reuters) - French water and waste group Veolia said strong growth across all its geographies, and particularly its new business lines, boosted core first-half earnings and revenue by more than five percent as growth sped up in the second quarter.

Veolia's core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 5.4% to 2 billion euros (£1.8 billion) as revenue rose 5.8% to 13.32 billion euros.

"Commercial momentum remained very solid. Growth of our new businesses has been very strong, particularly hazardous waste, up 13%, as well as plastic recycling, up 30%," CEO Antoine Frerot said in a statement.

Net profits also increased and Veolia confirmed its guidance for 2019 core earnings between 3.9 and 4.0 billion euros.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 26 731 M
EBIT 2019 1 671 M
Net income 2019 712 M
Debt 2019 10 486 M
Yield 2019 4,32%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 12 643 M
