Veolia Environnement : Half-year liquidity contract statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
07/08/2020 | 01:28pm EDT
Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020:
- 290,000 shares
- € 1,479,131.06
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,465
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,480
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,318,308 shares for € 28,898,948.87
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,038,308 shares for € 22,431,310.06
As a reminder:
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2019 on the liquidity account:
- 10,000 shares
- € 3,954,182.32
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 870
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 887
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 446,923 shares for € 9,925,163.60
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 444,923 shares for € 10,052,954.81
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 share
- € 4,000,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
o0o
|Buy Side
|
|
|Sell Side
|
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|
|Total
|
1,465
|
1,318,308
|
28,898,948.87
|
1,48
|
1,038,308
|
22,431,310.06
|
|2/1/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17
|
2,5
|
59,875.00
|
|3/1/2020
|
20
|
5
|
118,700.00
|
10
|
3,5
|
83,580.00
|
|6/1/2020
|
11
|
4
|
95,320.00
|
6
|
4
|
95,480.00
|
|7/1/2020
|
1
|
1
|
23,700.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|8/1/2020
|
10
|
4,5
|
105,390.00
|
15
|
4
|
94,040.00
|
|9/1/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
500
|
11,895.00
|
|10/1/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
1,5
|
36,300.00
|
|15/01/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
1,5
|
37,440.00
|
|24/01/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
2
|
53,680.00
|
|27/01/2020
|
7
|
2
|
53,440.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|28/01/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
1
|
26,830.00
|
|30/01/2020
|
7
|
2,947
|
78,154.44
|
2
|
947
|
25,370.13
|
|4/2/2020
|
1
|
5
|
132,500.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|5/2/2020
|
1
|
23
|
608.35
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|7/2/2020
|
5
|
1
|
27,000.00
|
1
|
250
|
6,815.00
|
|11/2/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
2,773
|
76,507.07
|
|12/2/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
250
|
6,905.00
|
|13/02/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
1,5
|
41,880.00
|
|14/02/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
250
|
7,000.00
|
|19/02/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
2
|
57,500.00
|
|24/02/2020
|
6
|
10
|
279,700.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|25/02/2020
|
50
|
40
|
1,105,200.00
|
8
|
4
|
112,360.00
|
|26/02/2020
|
67
|
40
|
1,076,400.00
|
58
|
38
|
1,044,620.00
|
|27/02/2020
|
35
|
30
|
807,600.00
|
10
|
4,5
|
122,940.00
|
|28/02/2020
|
157
|
92,5
|
2,393,900.00
|
5
|
4,5
|
117,675.00
|
|2/3/2020
|
7
|
5
|
130,000.00
|
73
|
73,5
|
1,931,580.00
|
|3/3/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
41
|
50
|
1,361,000.00
|
|4/3/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
20
|
559,400.00
|
|5/3/2020
|
2
|
2,5
|
70,125.00
|
1
|
2,5
|
71,250.00
|
|6/3/2020
|
46
|
55
|
1,486,650.00
|
2
|
5
|
135,550.00
|
|9/3/2020
|
142
|
60
|
1,506,600.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|10/3/2020
|
105
|
150
|
3,576,000.00
|
14
|
6,974
|
175,605.32
|
|11/3/2020
|
88
|
105
|
2,400,300.00
|
22
|
13,026
|
313,275.30
|
|12/3/2020
|
102
|
138
|
2,874,540.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|13/03/2020
|
50
|
89,5
|
1,629,795.00
|
3
|
2,5
|
51,225.00
|
|16/03/2020
|
37
|
60
|
991,800.00
|
31
|
40
|
698,000.00
|
|17/03/2020
|
13
|
15
|
248,400.00
|
14
|
20
|
369,800.00
|
|18/03/2020
|
2
|
10
|
170,000.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|19/03/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
52
|
35
|
633,500.00
|
|20/03/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
37
|
12
|
232,080.00
|
|23/03/2020
|
6
|
5
|
85,000.00
|
3
|
2,5
|
43,725.00
|
|24/03/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
2,5
|
45,850.00
|
|25/03/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
27
|
18,694
|
361,355.02
|
|26/03/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
12,5
|
239,750.00
|
|27/03/2020
|
1
|
2,5
|
46,700.00
|
3
|
2,5
|
47,250.00
|
|30/03/2020
|
14
|
7,974
|
151,824.96
|
6
|
4,78
|
93,688.00
|
|31/03/2020
|
28
|
12,5
|
250,000.00
|
22
|
5
|
101,700.00
|
|1/4/2020
|
31
|
20
|
375,600.00
|
11
|
5
|
96,550.00
|
|2/4/2020
|
12
|
12,5
|
224,500.00
|
22
|
10
|
185,900.00
|
|3/4/2020
|
12
|
17,5
|
311,500.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|6/4/2020
|
7
|
1,364
|
24,661.12
|
33
|
12,5
|
230,750.00
|
|
|7/4/2020
|
6
|
2,5
|
46,250.00
|
21
|
8,864
|
170,011.52
|
|8/4/2020
|
5
|
2,5
|
45,600.00
|
|
1
|
500
|
9,215.00
|
|9/4/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
2,5
|
48,075.00
|
|14/04/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
44
|
5
|
97,400.00
|
|17/04/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
8,5
|
171,445.00
|
|20/04/2020
|
1
|
2,5
|
47,500.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|21/04/2020
|
22
|
26,5
|
471,700.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|22/04/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7
|
2
|
36,100.00
|
|23/04/2020
|
1
|
5
|
89,000.00
|
42
|
18
|
332,640.00
|
|24/04/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
18,950.00
|
|27/04/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26
|
11,5
|
223,445.00
|
|28/04/2020
|
5
|
4
|
76,840.00
|
10
|
3,5
|
68,355.00
|
|29/04/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
3,5
|
69,755.00
|
|30/04/2020
|
31
|
14,5
|
285,795.00
|
3
|
2,5
|
50,500.00
|
|4/5/2020
|
13
|
5
|
94,500.00
|
1
|
1
|
18,950.00
|
|5/5/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
6,5
|
125,320.00
|
|6/5/2020
|
58
|
37,5
|
717,375.00
|
15
|
8,5
|
164,220.00
|
|7/5/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
11
|
211,420.00
|
|8/5/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
31
|
16,5
|
319,110.00
|
|11/5/2020
|
4
|
5
|
96,400.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|12/5/2020
|
4
|
3
|
56,190.00
|
7
|
1
|
18,950.00
|
|13/05/2020
|
14
|
8
|
148,000.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|14/05/2020
|
13
|
16,5
|
296,835.00
|
3
|
500
|
9,115.00
|
|15/05/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
18,650.00
|
|18/05/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
4,5
|
85,140.00
|
|19/05/2020
|
7
|
6
|
109,920.00
|
1
|
1
|
19,100.00
|
|20/05/2020
|
7
|
10
|
180,000.00
|
9
|
6
|
108,960.00
|
|21/05/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
1
|
18,300.00
|
|22/05/2020
|
1
|
1
|
17,880.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|25/05/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
10
|
184,300.00
|
|26/05/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26
|
22,5
|
430,425.00
|
|27/05/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
17,5
|
341,600.00
|
|28/05/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
48
|
53,09
|
1,059,676.40
|
|29/05/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7
|
6,91
|
137,716.30
|
|1/6/2020
|
5
|
3
|
59,760.00
|
16
|
11
|
220,440.00
|
|2/6/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
21
|
32
|
662,080.00
|
|3/6/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
41
|
55
|
1,181,950.00
|
|4/6/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
15
|
321,450.00
|
|5/6/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
129
|
80
|
1,750,400.00
|
|8/6/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
24
|
25
|
544,500.00
|
|9/6/2020
|
1
|
1
|
21,000.00
|
23
|
7,5
|
164,250.00
|
|10/6/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
28
|
15
|
328,800.00
|
|11/6/2020
|
34
|
26,5
|
550,140.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|12/6/2020
|
11
|
5
|
100,650.00
|
7
|
1,5
|
30,945.00
|
|15/06/2020
|
3
|
15
|
299,550.00
|
34
|
14
|
286,020.00
|
|16/06/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
35
|
39,5
|
827,525.00
|
|17/06/2020
|
4
|
1
|
20,900.00
|
6
|
5
|
105,500.00
|
|18/06/2020
|
7
|
4
|
82,720.00
|
3
|
1
|
20,740.00
|
|19/06/2020
|
5
|
2,5
|
51,700.00
|
35
|
7,5
|
157,425.00
|
|22/06/2020
|
29
|
22,5
|
457,875.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|23/06/2020
|
1
|
1
|
20,600.00
|
6
|
10
|
209,500.00
|
|24/06/2020
|
30
|
21
|
422,730.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|25/06/2020
|
16
|
12,5
|
248,250.00
|
3
|
5
|
101,500.00
|
|26/06/2020
|
22
|
14,5
|
290,870.00
|
11
|
15,5
|
311,705.00
|
|29/06/2020
|
2
|
5
|
100,000.00
|
9
|
4
|
80,880.00
|
|30/06/2020
|
20
|
27
|
540,810.00
|
34
|
23
|
461,380.00
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of € 2,836,332,695
Registered office: 21 rue de La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France
403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
|
-22,7%