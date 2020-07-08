Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Veolia Environnement    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veolia Environnement : Half-year liquidity contract statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 01:28pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020:

- 290,000 shares

- € 1,479,131.06

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,465

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,480

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,318,308 shares for € 28,898,948.87

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,038,308 shares for € 22,431,310.06

As a reminder:

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2019 on the liquidity account:

- 10,000 shares

- € 3,954,182.32

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 870

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 887

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 446,923 shares for € 9,925,163.60

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 444,923 shares for € 10,052,954.81

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 share

- € 4,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

o0o

Buy Side   Sell Side
Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR
Total

1,465

1,318,308

28,898,948.87

1,48

1,038,308

22,431,310.06

2/1/2020

-

-

-

17

2,5

59,875.00

3/1/2020

20

5

118,700.00

10

3,5

83,580.00

6/1/2020

11

4

95,320.00

6

4

95,480.00

7/1/2020

1

1

23,700.00

-

-

-

8/1/2020

10

4,5

105,390.00

15

4

94,040.00

9/1/2020

-

-

-

2

500

11,895.00

10/1/2020

-

-

-

4

1,5

36,300.00

15/01/2020

-

-

-

3

1,5

37,440.00

24/01/2020

-

-

-

6

2

53,680.00

27/01/2020

7

2

53,440.00

-

-

-

28/01/2020

-

-

-

2

1

26,830.00

30/01/2020

7

2,947

78,154.44

2

947

25,370.13

4/2/2020

1

5

132,500.00

-

-

-

5/2/2020

1

23

608.35

-

-

-

7/2/2020

5

1

27,000.00

1

250

6,815.00

11/2/2020

-

-

-

8

2,773

76,507.07

12/2/2020

-

-

-

1

250

6,905.00

13/02/2020

-

-

-

3

1,5

41,880.00

14/02/2020

-

-

-

1

250

7,000.00

19/02/2020

-

-

-

4

2

57,500.00

24/02/2020

6

10

279,700.00

-

-

-

25/02/2020

50

40

1,105,200.00

8

4

112,360.00

26/02/2020

67

40

1,076,400.00

58

38

1,044,620.00

27/02/2020

35

30

807,600.00

10

4,5

122,940.00

28/02/2020

157

92,5

2,393,900.00

5

4,5

117,675.00

2/3/2020

7

5

130,000.00

73

73,5

1,931,580.00

3/3/2020

-

-

-

41

50

1,361,000.00

4/3/2020

-

-

-

16

20

559,400.00

5/3/2020

2

2,5

70,125.00

1

2,5

71,250.00

6/3/2020

46

55

1,486,650.00

2

5

135,550.00

9/3/2020

142

60

1,506,600.00

-

-

-

10/3/2020

105

150

3,576,000.00

14

6,974

175,605.32

11/3/2020

88

105

2,400,300.00

22

13,026

313,275.30

12/3/2020

102

138

2,874,540.00

-

-

-

13/03/2020

50

89,5

1,629,795.00

3

2,5

51,225.00

16/03/2020

37

60

991,800.00

31

40

698,000.00

17/03/2020

13

15

248,400.00

14

20

369,800.00

18/03/2020

2

10

170,000.00

-

-

-

19/03/2020

-

-

-

52

35

633,500.00

20/03/2020

-

-

-

37

12

232,080.00

23/03/2020

6

5

85,000.00

3

2,5

43,725.00

24/03/2020

-

-

-

1

2,5

45,850.00

25/03/2020

-

-

-

27

18,694

361,355.02

26/03/2020

-

-

-

11

12,5

239,750.00

27/03/2020

1

2,5

46,700.00

3

2,5

47,250.00

30/03/2020

14

7,974

151,824.96

6

4,78

93,688.00

31/03/2020

28

12,5

250,000.00

22

5

101,700.00

1/4/2020

31

20

375,600.00

11

5

96,550.00

2/4/2020

12

12,5

224,500.00

22

10

185,900.00

3/4/2020

12

17,5

311,500.00

-

-

-

6/4/2020

7

1,364

24,661.12

33

12,5

230,750.00

7/4/2020

6

2,5

46,250.00

21

8,864

170,011.52

8/4/2020

5

2,5

45,600.00

1

500

9,215.00

9/4/2020

-

-

-

1

2,5

48,075.00

14/04/2020

-

-

-

44

5

97,400.00

17/04/2020

-

-

-

12

8,5

171,445.00

20/04/2020

1

2,5

47,500.00

-

-

-

21/04/2020

22

26,5

471,700.00

-

-

-

22/04/2020

-

-

-

7

2

36,100.00

23/04/2020

1

5

89,000.00

42

18

332,640.00

24/04/2020

-

-

-

1

1

18,950.00

27/04/2020

-

-

-

26

11,5

223,445.00

28/04/2020

5

4

76,840.00

10

3,5

68,355.00

29/04/2020

-

-

-

6

3,5

69,755.00

30/04/2020

31

14,5

285,795.00

3

2,5

50,500.00

4/5/2020

13

5

94,500.00

1

1

18,950.00

5/5/2020

-

-

-

13

6,5

125,320.00

6/5/2020

58

37,5

717,375.00

15

8,5

164,220.00

7/5/2020

-

-

-

16

11

211,420.00

8/5/2020

-

-

-

31

16,5

319,110.00

11/5/2020

4

5

96,400.00

-

-

-

12/5/2020

4

3

56,190.00

7

1

18,950.00

13/05/2020

14

8

148,000.00

-

-

-

14/05/2020

13

16,5

296,835.00

3

500

9,115.00

15/05/2020

-

-

-

1

1

18,650.00

18/05/2020

-

-

-

11

4,5

85,140.00

19/05/2020

7

6

109,920.00

1

1

19,100.00

20/05/2020

7

10

180,000.00

9

6

108,960.00

21/05/2020

-

-

-

2

1

18,300.00

22/05/2020

1

1

17,880.00

-

-

-

25/05/2020

-

-

-

5

10

184,300.00

26/05/2020

-

-

-

26

22,5

430,425.00

27/05/2020

-

-

-

14

17,5

341,600.00

28/05/2020

-

-

-

48

53,09

1,059,676.40

29/05/2020

-

-

-

7

6,91

137,716.30

1/6/2020

5

3

59,760.00

16

11

220,440.00

2/6/2020

-

-

-

21

32

662,080.00

3/6/2020

-

-

-

41

55

1,181,950.00

4/6/2020

-

-

-

20

15

321,450.00

5/6/2020

-

-

-

129

80

1,750,400.00

8/6/2020

-

-

-

24

25

544,500.00

9/6/2020

1

1

21,000.00

23

7,5

164,250.00

10/6/2020

-

-

-

28

15

328,800.00

11/6/2020

34

26,5

550,140.00

-

-

-

12/6/2020

11

5

100,650.00

7

1,5

30,945.00

15/06/2020

3

15

299,550.00

34

14

286,020.00

16/06/2020

-

-

-

35

39,5

827,525.00

17/06/2020

4

1

20,900.00

6

5

105,500.00

18/06/2020

7

4

82,720.00

3

1

20,740.00

19/06/2020

5

2,5

51,700.00

35

7,5

157,425.00

22/06/2020

29

22,5

457,875.00

-

-

-

23/06/2020

1

1

20,600.00

6

10

209,500.00

24/06/2020

30

21

422,730.00

-

-

-

25/06/2020

16

12,5

248,250.00

3

5

101,500.00

26/06/2020

22

14,5

290,870.00

11

15,5

311,705.00

29/06/2020

2

5

100,000.00

9

4

80,880.00

30/06/2020

20

27

540,810.00

34

23

461,380.00

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of € 2,836,332,695
Registered office: 21 rue de La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France
403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
01:28pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Half-year liquidity contract statement for VEOLIA ENVIRON..
BU
12:48pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Half-year liquidity contract statement for Veolia Environ..
PU
07/06VEOLIA CHAIRMAN AND CEO ANTOINE FRÉR : "To speed up the ecological transition, w..
PU
07/06OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 4 VENTURE CAPITAL : Dividend Declaration
AQ
06/30VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : NI Water and Veolia Appeal to Protect Millisle Pumping St..
AQ
06/22VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : successfully issues new 3-year Panda bonds
PU
06/22VEOLIA : Successfully Issues New 3-Year Panda Bonds 
BU
06/16VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Litigation In Lockdown
AQ
06/11VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : subsidiary SODI – specializing in industrial mainte..
PU
06/08VEOLIA : Successfully Issues a 12-Year Bond for EUR 500 Million
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 26 101 M 29 598 M 29 598 M
Net income 2020 429 M 487 M 487 M
Net Debt 2020 10 278 M 11 656 M 11 656 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 3,60%
Capitalization 11 118 M 12 583 M 12 608 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 171 212
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 22,32 €
Last Close Price 20,05 €
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-15.18%12 560
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-6.95%10 512
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-6.32%7 584
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-4.74%7 414
SEVERN TRENT PLC-3.46%7 294
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-10.81%2 850
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group