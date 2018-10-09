Veolia Environnement : PR - Veolia and the Republic of Uzbekistan sign an agreement for the modernization of the water service of the country's capital, Tashkent

Veolia and the Republic of Uzbekistan sign an agreement for the modernization of the water service of the country's capital, Tashkent.

On the occasion of the State visit to France of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirzioïev, Veolia signed today a agreement for the modernization of the drinking water production and distribution as well as wastewater service of the Uzbek capital, Tashkent.

As part of this agreement, Veolia and the Republic of Uzbekistan will work exclusively together to define the future affermage contract for water supply and sanitation for the entire Uzbek capital, which today nearly counts with 3 million inhabitants. Following the discussions, Veolia will be entrusted for 25 years with the management of the production and distribution facilities for drinking water and wastewater treatment, the development and improvement of the water distribution network in Tashkent, and the monitoring of network modernization investments in connection with the authorities. This new contract would take effect on the first half of 2019 and would represent a cumulative turnover of 1.5 billion euros.

Antoine Frérot,​ C​ hairman and CEO of Veolia,​ said: "The result of a collective work that capitalizes on the experience and professionalism of Veolia's employees, this agreement will make it possible to implement the Group's best practices and international know-how in management and optimization of major public networks, for local communities. I am delighted that the Republic of Uzbekistan and its President, Shavkat Mirzioïev, have chosen Veolia and our staff as partners to support them in developing access to quality water for their people."

Veolia g​ roup i​ s the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 169 000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2017, the Veolia group supplied 96 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 55 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 47 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (​ listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) ​recorded consolidated revenue of €25.12 billion in 2017 (USD 30.1 billion).​ w​ ww.veolia.com

