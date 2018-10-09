Log in
Veolia Environnement : PR - Veolia and the Republic of Uzbekistan sign an agreement for the modernization of the water service of the country's capital, Tashkent

10/09/2018 | 04:28pm CEST

Veolia and the Republic of Uzbekistan sign an agreement for the modernization of the water service of the country's capital, Tashkent.

On the occasion of the State visit to France of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirzioïev, Veolia signed today a agreement for the modernization of the drinking water production and distribution as well as wastewater service of the Uzbek capital, Tashkent.

As part of this agreement, Veolia and the Republic of Uzbekistan will work exclusively together to define the future affermage contract for water supply and sanitation for the entire Uzbek capital, which today nearly counts with 3 million inhabitants. Following the discussions, Veolia will be entrusted for 25 years with the management of the production and distribution facilities for drinking water and wastewater treatment, the development and improvement of the water distribution network in Tashkent, and the monitoring of network modernization investments in connection with the authorities. This new contract would take effect on the first half of 2019 and would represent a cumulative turnover of 1.5 billion euros.

Antoine Frérot, C hairman and CEO of Veolia, said: "The result of a collective work that capitalizes on the experience and professionalism of Veolia's employees, this agreement will make it possible to implement the Group's best practices and international know-how in management and optimization of major public networks, for local communities. I am delighted that the Republic of Uzbekistan and its President, Shavkat Mirzioïev, have chosen Veolia and our staff as partners to support them in developing access to quality water for their people."

...

Veolia g roup i s the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 169 000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2017, the Veolia group supplied 96 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 55 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 47 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement ( listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25.12 billion in 2017 (USD 30.1 billion). w ww.veolia.com

Contacts

Veolia Group Media Relations

Analysts & Investors

Laurent Obadia - Sandrine Guendoul

Ronald Wasylec - Ariane de Lamaze

Tel.+ 33 1 85 57 42 16

Tel. + 33 1 85 57 84 76 / 84 80

sandrine.guendoul@veolia.com

1

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 14:27:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 542 M
EBIT 2018 1 522 M
Net income 2018 611 M
Debt 2018 9 603 M
Yield 2018 5,19%
P/E ratio 2018 15,44
P/E ratio 2019 13,80
EV / Sales 2018 0,75x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 9 641 M
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 22,0 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Jean Christophe Laissy CIO, SVP, Head-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-19.88%11 085
AQUA AMERICA INC-4.49%6 666
UNITED UTILITIES-15.37%6 271
SEVERN TRENT-15.63%5 666
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO-20.99%5 094
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 181
