VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
Veolia Environnement : Termination of the current and implementation of a new liquidity contract

06/03/2019 | 02:54am EDT

TERMINATION OF THE CURRENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A NEW LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Veolia Environnement and the company Rothschild & Cie Banque have terminated the liquidity contract entered into on September 26, 2014. This termination took effect when the Stock Exchange closed on May 31, 2019. On that date, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

  • 0 share;
  • €31,244,295.65.

On May 28, 2019, Veolia Environnement entered into a new liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux in accordance with the provisions of the legal framework in force, which will take effect as from June 1, 2019. The following resources have been allocated to the new liquidity account:

  • 0 share;
  • €20,000,000.

As a reminder, at the time of the last half-yearly review of this liquidity contract, on December 31, 2018, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

  • 0 share;
  • €31,190,823.37.

Signature of a new liquidity contract

With effect from June 3, 2019 and for an initial period expiring on December 31, 2019 tacitly renewable thereafter for periods of one year, Veolia Environnement has appointed Kepler Cheuvreux to implement a new liquidity contract relating to its shares in accordance with the provisions of the legal framework in force, and more particularly with the following provisions:

  • Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse (MAR);
  • Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/908 of February 26, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council laying down regulatory technical standards on the criteria, the procedure and the requirements for establishing an accepted market practice and the requirements for maintaining it, terminating it or modifying the conditions for its acceptance;
  • Articles L. 225-209et seq. of the French Commercial Code;
  • Decision No. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF, the French Financial Markets Authority) establishing an accepted market practice in relation to liquidity contracts on shares (the "AMF Decision") and any other provisions referred to therein.

The trading platform on which transactions under this liquidity contract will be carried out is Euronext Paris.

It is specified that, pursuant to the provisions of this contract, the situations or conditions leading to its suspension or termination are the following: the execution of this contract is suspended if the conditions set out in Article 5 of the AMF Decision are met. It is also suspended at the request of Veolia Environnement for such period as it may specify. Finally, it is automatically suspended if trading in Veolia Environnement shares is suspended by a decision by Euronext Paris, for the duration of that suspension, or in the event of non-renewal of

Press release

Paris, June 3, 2019

Veolia Environnement's share buyback program until a new Veolia Environnement share buyback program comes into effect.

The contract may be terminated under the following conditions:

  • at any time by Veolia Environnement, subject to two business days' notice;
  • by Kepler Cheuvreux with one month's notice.

For more information, consult our website: www.veolia.com

...

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With over 171,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them. In 2018, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 63 million people with wastewater service, produced around 56 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 49 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25.91 billion in 2018 (USD 30.6 billion). www.veolia.com

Contacts

Group Press Relations

Analysts & Investors

Laurent Obadia - Sandrine Guendoul

Ronald Wasylec - Ariane de Lamaze

Tel. + 33 1 85 57 42 16

Tel. + 33 1 85 57 84 76 / 84 80

sandrine.guendoul@veolia.com

investor-relations@veolia.com

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
