Veolia Environnement : Termination of the current and implementation of a new liquidity contract

01/06/2019 CP VE_Nouveau contrat de liquidité - Vdef-Angl - Google Docs

TERMINATION OF THE CURRENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A NEW LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Veolia Environnement and the company Rothschild & Cie Banque have terminated the liquidity contract entered into on September 26, 2014. This termination took effect when the Stock Exchange closed on May 31, 2019. On that date, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

0 share;

€31,244,295.65.

On May 28, 2019, Veolia Environnement entered into a new liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux in accordance with the provisions of the legal framework in force, which will take effect as from June 1, 2019. The following resources have been allocated to the new liquidity account:

0 share;

€20,000,000.

As a reminder, at the time of the last half-yearly review of this liquidity contract, on December 31, 2018, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

0 share;

€31,190,823.37.

Signature of a new liquidity contract

With effect from June 3, 2019 and for an initial period expiring on December 31, 2019 tacitly renewable thereafter for periods of one year, Veolia Environnement has appointed Kepler Cheuvreux to implement a new liquidity contract relating to its shares in accordance with the provisions of the legal framework in force, and more particularly with the following provisions:

Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse (MAR);

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/908 of February 26, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council laying down regulatory technical standards on the criteria, the procedure and the requirements for establishing an accepted market practice and the requirements for maintaining it, terminating it or modifying the conditions for its acceptance;

Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code;

225-209 of the French Commercial Code; Decision No. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF, the French Financial Markets Authority) establishing an accepted market practice in relation to liquidity contracts on shares (the " AMF Decision ") and any other provisions referred to therein.

The trading platform on which transactions under this liquidity contract will be carried out is Euronext Paris.

It is specified that, pursuant to the provisions of this contract, the situations or conditions leading to its suspension or termination are the following: the execution of this contract is suspended if the conditions set out in Article 5 of the AMF Decision are met. It is also suspended at the request of Veolia Environnement for such period as it may specify. Finally, it is automatically suspended if trading in Veolia Environnement shares is suspended by a decision by Euronext Paris, for the duration of that suspension, or in the event of non-renewal of

1