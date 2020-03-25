Log in
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Veolia Environnement: Availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document / Annual Financial Report (English Version)

03/25/2020 | 02:20pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) announces that the English version of the 2019 Universal Registration Document (“URD”) is available on its website at:

https://www.veolia.com/en/veolia-group/finance/regulated-information

A hard copy of the English version of the 2019 Universal Registration Document are also available at the company's administrative headquarters, 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet, Aubervilliers (93300), France and may be provided free of charge on request.

The following documents are included in the URD:

  • the 2019 annual financial report
  • the information contained in the corporate governance report
  • the fees of the statutory auditors;
  • the description of the share buyback program

Regarding the financial report, the last update of this document concerns chapter 3 note 3.7 page 101.

Given the great uncertainty about the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the containment measures implemented, the Group will continue to inform the market on the economic impacts that could arise.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 27 240 M
EBIT 2020 1 607 M
Net income 2020 690 M
Debt 2020 10 509 M
Yield 2020 5,34%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
EV / Sales2021 0,76x
Capitalization 10 802 M
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-17.86%11 870
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-8.29%9 972
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-4.30%7 664
SEVERN TRENT PLC-9.34%6 761
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-32.61%5 163
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-2.41%2 442
