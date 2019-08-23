Log in
Veolia Environnement : commits to tackling inequality by joining G7 Business for Inclusive Growth coalition powered by the OECD

08/23/2019 | 06:28am EDT

On the launch of the 'Business for Inclusive Growth' initiative, this Friday 23 August, in Paris (France) at the Elysée Palace, Veolia's Chairman and CEO Antoine Frérot reminds of the Group's commitment to inclusive growth.

In recognition of record-high levels of inequality, Veolia among a coalition of 34 leading international companies has committed to step up business action to advance human rights throughout their value chains, build inclusive workplaces and strengthen inclusion in their internal and external business ecosystems. In doing so, we will advance G7 government-led efforts to strengthen equality of opportunity, tackle regional disadvantages and fight gender discrimination.

B4IG members come from all geographies and cover a broad range of sectors, employ more than 3.5 million people around the world and have combined annual sales of over 1 trillion USD. The B4IG coalition is the first business-led initiative of its kind.

Our commitment with B4IG for inclusive growth stems from Veolia's history and purpose. At Veolia, we are convinced that continuing human development is only possible if economic, social and environmental issues are addressed as an indivisible whole. This belief is embedded in the history of the company, which as soon as it was created in 1853, showed the way by making access to drinking water an essential element of public health and quality of life. In the conduct of our current businesses in water, waste and energy, we provide our public and private customers worldwide with solutions that facilitate access to essential services and natural resources, and that efficiently conserve, use and recycle those natural resources. Veolia's purpose is to contribute to human progress by firmly committing to the Sustainable Development Goals set by the UN to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.La raison d'être de Veolia est de contribuer au progrès humain, en s'inscrivant résolument dans les Objectifs de Développement Durable définis par l'ONU, afin de parvenir à un avenir meilleur et plus durable pour tous.
Antoine Frérot
CEO of veolia

Companies joining forces are investing a combined total of over 1 billion USD in more than 50 current and future initiatives, benefiting 100 million people to date.

About B4IG
Business for Inclusive Growth (B4IG) is a global coalition, powered by the OECD, which aims to pool and strengthen efforts by private companies to reduce inequalities linked to opportunity, gender and territories, and to build greater synergies with government-led efforts. Current members include: Accenture, Agropur, AXA, BASF, BNP Paribas, Groupe BPCE, CareCentrix, Cogeco, Crédit Agricole., Danone, Edelman, Engie, GINgroup, Goldman Sachs, Henkel, Ingka Group | IKEA Retail business, JPMorgan Chase, JAB, Keurig Dr Pepper, Johnson & Johnson, Kering, Legal & General, L'Oréal, Mars Incorporated, Groupe Renault, Ricoh, Schneider Electric, Sodexo, Suez, TIAA, Unilever, Veolia, Virgin and Ylva.

About the l'OCDE
The OECD is an international organisation that works to build better policies for better lives. Together with governments and civil society, it establishes standards and seeks evidence-based solutions to a range of social, economic and environmental challenges. The OECD website provides further information on the B4IG initiative and on its work on inequality and inclusive growth. Additional enquiries on OECD work on inclusive growth and for the G7 should be addressed to [email protected], to [email protected] or to the OECD's Media Office.

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 10:27:02 UTC
