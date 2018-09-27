Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Veolia Environnement    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (VIE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Veolia Environnement : in the 2018 EcoAct global top 10 ranking for business climate performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 02:17pm CEST

27 september 2018

On the occasion of Climate Week NYC, which takes place from 24 to 30 September 2018 in New York, EcoAct yesterday published its 2018 business climate performance report. As this study, which ranks Veolia 9th in the world for its climate action, was being published Pierre Victoria, Director of Sustainable Development, presented the Group's climate strategy.

Veolia in the 2018 EcoAct report top10.

This year only 2 French companies rank in the EcoAct top 10 (PSA ranked 6th and Veolia ranked 9th).

In relation to Veolia, the report states: 'As a world leader in environmental services management, the Group relies on an environmental management system supervised by its Sustainable Development Committee. Its holistic, Group-wide climate strategy is divided into nine commitments, underscoring the importance of a multi-dimensional approach to environmental sustainability. Veolia has emerged as an industry leader with aggressive CO2 reduction plans, a procurement policy and a rigorous supplier monitoring system. The deployment of an action plan integrating biodiversity issues into 100% of its sites by 2020 is one of its main objectives. Veolia uses the LivingCircular platform to contribute to the debate and accelerate the transition to the circular economy.'

The evaluation carried out by EcoAct covers companies listed on 4 stock markets: the CAC 40, FTSE 100, IBEX 35 and DOW 30. Companies are evaluated on the basis of 79 criteria covering 4 areas: measures and reporting, strategy and governance, objectives and reduction, commitment and innovation.

Some EcoAct figures for the companies evaluated for their climate action:

68% evaluate the climate impacts of their value chains

83% collaborate with the Government on environmental policy

20% have set science-based goals

48% include their 'Scope 3' emissions (in the greenhouse gas (GHG) report, Scope 3 is the largest perimeter for examining GHG emissions)

83% of companies set targets for reducing their carbon footprint

90% of companies adapt to a more circular economy

93% meet CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) commitments by making their environmental impacts public

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 12:16:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
03:09pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Veolia executive
AQ
02:17pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : in the 2018 EcoAct global top 10 ranking for business cli..
PU
09/24VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : PR - Successful 2018 Sequoia Employee Share Ownership
PU
09/24VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Employees fully mobilized during Veolia’s Internati..
PU
09/24VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Admission of new securities
CO
09/24VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Security operations
CO
09/21VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Shed-load of help for home
AQ
09/19VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Learn how to make music from rubbish
AQ
09/17VEOLIA INTERNATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFE : "Act for a better tomorrow”
PU
09/11VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : starts deconstructing 5 nuclear submarines on behalf of N..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Veolia Environnement ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Veolia Environnement's (VEOEY) CEO Antoine Frérot on Half Year 2018 Results -.. 
08/01Veolia Environnement ADR reports 1H results 
07/23Veolia names Laruelle as new CFO, Brachlianoff as COO 
05/03Veolia Environnement ADR reports Q1 results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 531 M
EBIT 2018 1 531 M
Net income 2018 631 M
Debt 2018 9 472 M
Yield 2018 5,17%
P/E ratio 2018 15,21
P/E ratio 2019 13,75
EV / Sales 2018 0,75x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 9 680 M
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 22,1 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Philippe Gaston Henri Capron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Jean Christophe Laissy CIO, SVP, Head-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-19.11%11 329
AQUA AMERICA INC-7.72%6 506
UNITED UTILITIES-17.66%6 115
SEVERN TRENT-16.05%5 668
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO-26.24%4 109
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 282
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.